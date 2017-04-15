Review: ‘Rain’ poured down on Lynn City Hall — and no one minded

April 15, 2017

Paul Curatolo, left, and Alstar McNeil portrayed Paul McCartney and George Harrison, respectively.

By STEVE KRAUSE

Even now, 53 years after the fact, there’s nothing like the Beatles as they were fresh out of Liverpool in early 1964, ready to bowl the world over with their cheeky charm and their budding talent.

They survived all the naysayers who thought the whole schtick was a gimmick. And they pulled the 1960s along with them as they became older, wiser and more adventurous.

However, for all they did to help bring an air of sophistication to the genre of rock — indeed, for all the ways they helped give rock the gravitas to even call itself a genre — it was those early years, when they were relatively unencumbered by the weight of their legend, fans seem to remember, and love, the most.

That was reinforced during Friday night’s Lynn City Hall Auditorium concert by “Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles.” The group’s rapid-fire renditions of those early hits (“She Loves You,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Please, Please Me,” and “From Me to You,” to name four) left you breathless. And that is probably the way they undoubtedly left John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr too.

By the time “Rain” moved out of the early-hit phase and got down to the main part of the show — a song-by-song recreation of “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” for its 50th anniversary, you were hooked.

This wasn’t just a show. It was theater. It required costume changes and the band played with a backdrop that showed everything from film clips of key 1960s moments to animated images of the group.

Also, any time there was a picture of an album cover posted on the screen, it wasn’t the Beatles staring back at you. It was Steve Landes (John), Paul Curatolo (Paul), Alastar McNeil (George) and Aaron Chiazza (Ringo) cleverly superimposed.

Nobody, of course, was foolish enough to think those were the real Fabs up there. But if you squinted, and if the right light was shining on them … well … it was close. They each resembled the character they were playing at different times during the show. Curatolo looked most like McCartney in the beginning; Landes most like Lennon one he donned the granny glasses; McNeil and Harrison were almost as one during “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” a rendition that, frankly, darn near had me doing just that. It was poignant and powerful. And not to put too fine a point on it, but McNeil could really play that axe.

Chiazza’s Ringo pounded those skins amid a flurry of strobe lights doing the drum solo on the “Abbey Road” finale, and did a nice version of “A Little Help From My Friends.”

A couple of random observations. Hearing the songs live, as opposed to a squeaky clean recorded versions, gives you a better feel for the rawness of some of Sergeant Pepper’s songs — especially the drumming. The reprise of the title song really cooked.

It was also interesting to see which songs elicited the most audience reaction. One that surprised me, probably because I don’t really like the song all that much, was “Obladi, Oblada.” There was much dancing in the aisles on that one. Finally, the powerful E-major chord that closes “A Day in the Life,” was probably always intended to signify something cataclysmic. The band brought that point him by showing footage of an exploding nuclear device just as Landes, on piano, struck the famous piano chord.

The band, accompanied by keyboard whiz Mark Beyer, was more than up to the task of recreating some of the complicated Beatle material on stage, but perhaps “Tomorrow Never Knows” was too much of a challenge, so it was left unplayed. It would have been interesting seeing how they’d have done with that.

Still, as one who is usually very wary of tribute/cover bands, this one passed muster with flying colors.

