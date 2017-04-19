Revere taking aim at opioids

April 19, 2017

By BRIDGET TURCOTTE

REVERE — The Substance Use Disorder Initiatives (SUDI) Office will visit Revere High School to talk to residents about the opioid abuse problem in the city.

The city opened the office last year at 437 Revere St. and, using grant-funding, hired staff to help address the community’s drug problem. It was designed to oversee coherence of the city’s substance use disorder efforts and to support those most affected by the issue through policy and system changes. Since its inception, it has worked to streamline pre-existing programs and peruse new funding opportunities to expand its efforts.

According to a statement from Mayor Brian M. Arrigo’s office, early reports show that both fatal and non-fatal overdoses decreased in Revere in 2016.

SUDI, Arrigo and the Revere Public Schools PTO will host a forum at the school’s Learning Commons May 3 at 5 p.m., to discuss future initiatives and solicit feedback about the next steps in addressing the problem. They’ll also give an update about ongoing work. Local direct service providers and medical professionals who participate as part of the city’s SUD Leadership team will also be in attendance.

Experts in prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery will be available to answer questions residents may have about services available to them and people they may know in need of help.

For more information, contact Julia Newhall at Revere’s SUDI office at 781-629-4158 or jnewhall@revere.org.

Bridget Turcotte can be reached at bturcotte@itemlive.com. Follow her on Twitter @BridgetTurcotte