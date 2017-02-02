Revere receives emergency response grant

February 2, 2017

REVERE — The Revere Police Department has received a $16,708 Commonwealth Security Trust Fund grant to improve its emergency response, Mayor Brian Arrigo and Police Chief Joseph Cafarelli announced on Thursday.

Revere was one of only 14 communities to receive CSTF funding, through the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, out of 62 applicants. The grant program is funded from revenue received from the sale of “United We Stand” distinctive registration plates.

“Revere Police is very fortunate to have received this competitive funding and appreciates the opportunity to provide our patrol officers, who are at the forefront of our response effort, additional resources when responding to emergency situations,” Cafarelli said in a statement.

The grant is designed to enhance the department’s response at the scene during emergency situations including car crashes, home traumas and mass casualty incidents.

“This grant will enable the Revere Police Department to move quickly and effectively respond to emergencies,” Arrigo said in a statement. “Residents count on officers to be there in moments of need. These funds will help ensure our officers can provide urgent care when called upon.”

Funding will enable the department to purchase emergency medical care supplies and tactical casualty care kits for officers first on the scene to provide emergency medical care.

“In addition to the typical incidents of trauma that patrol officers encounter, there is an ever-growing threat of mass casualty, active shooter threat and terrorist incidents, which have emerged to the forefront of patrol level emergency preparedness,” Revere police said in a statement.

Officers will be given equipment, that used in conjunction with training, can aid trauma victims and stabilize them before Emergency Medical Services response and hospitalization.