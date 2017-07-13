Revere ready to sculpt

July 13, 2017

By GAYLA CAWLEY

REVERE — In a week, hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected to flock to the 14th annual International Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach, but today the excitement kicks off when trucks deliver sand to be used in the competition.

The sand comes from a quarry in New Hampshire and is delivered to America’s first public beach a day before the 16 sculptors begin work on this year’s centerpiece sculpture, the USS Constitution, the famed warship that is celebrating its 220th birthday.

The festival, which will be from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the first two days and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the final day, will showcase one of Massachusetts’ most famous tall ships, with a massive, sand sculpture recreation of the USS Constitution.

John Hamel, chairman of board for the Revere Beach Partnership, the nonprofit that organizes the festival, said the centerpiece will be 30 feet wide and 20 feet tall.

He said the festival weekend happens to coincide with when the ship is relaunching after a long restoration period. The ship has been dry docked for repairs for the past two years and is expected to return to the waters at the historic Charlestown Navy Yard on July 23, according to online reports.

Last year’s centerpiece, which showcased the invention of the wheel, locomotion, the launch of the shuttle and the smartphone, was tricked out last year, with smoke emitting every 25 minutes from the train’s stack and bottom of the shuttle, with tweets displaying on the flat screen TV, which was used as a giant cellphone.

Hamel said the bar will be raised with the centerpiece from what was done last year, but declined to provide further details.

This year’s theme happens to be a celebration of the engineering genius that are tall ships, Hamel said, but sculptors can create whatever they want with their individual pieces.

Although the festival, which includes sculptors from all over the world, doesn’t kick off until next Friday, Hamel said the best kept secret is to go while the sculptors are still doing their work. The sculptors are working on the centerpiece from Saturday until next Wednesday, when they start working on their individual sculptures.

Of the 16 sculptors, 10 are from outside the country. Seven countries, including the United States are represented. This year’s festival only features a solo competition, eliminating the duo competition, which presents a new challenge for the only local sculptor, Deborah Barrett-Cutulle, a Saugus resident.

Barrett-Cutulle started competing two years ago, both times with Steve Topazio, of Rhode Island. Last year, the pair took home the people’s choice award for their sculpture, “The Color’s in the Mind.” She’ll be competing as a solo artist for the first time, which she said is a little scary, but she’s mostly excited. The illustrator, who fell into the sand world about 12 years ago, said she likes to conceptualize.

“I just feel blessed to be in there,” Barrett-Cutulle said. “I feel proud to be in there and to be local. It’s awesome. It would be nice to grab an award even if it’s people’s choice. I think my piece will be something we will all be able to relate (to).”

She said her piece will be in memory of her brother, who died about a year and a half ago.

The festival also features gourmet food trucks, live entertainment, local vendors, exhibit booths, children’s sand sculpting lessons, and fireworks. Admission is free.

Hamel said the idea behind the festival is tied to the purpose and mission of the Revere Beach Partnership, which is to continue the heritage of Revere Beach as a nearby retreat for New England families. The mission is also described as preserving the beach’s unique historic and natural assets, and to plan and oversee its continued improvement.

Festival organizers recommend that spectators use the MBTA and public transportation to and from the event. The MBTA Blue Line can be taken to the Wonderland or Revere Beach stops. Parking is available at the Wonderland Greyhound Track, and is a short walk to the festival. There is also limited handicap parking along Revere Beach Boulevard on a first come, first serve basis from Eliot Circle to Shirley Avenue.

Gayla Cawley can be reached at gcawley@itemlive.com. Follow her on Twitter @GaylaCawley.