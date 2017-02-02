Revere officer accused of beating child resigns

February 2, 2017

By GAYLA CAWLEY

REVERE — Officer Marcos R. Garcia has resigned from the Revere Police Department amid allegations of abusing his girlfriend’s child.

Revere police confirmed that Garcia resigned as of Jan. 26. He had been on administrative leave.

Garcia, 32, of Saugus, was arraigned last month in Chelsea District Court on charges of assault and battery on a child causing injury and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victims and witnesses in the case and have no contact with children under the age of 18, except his own child, without the knowledge of a parent or guardian. He is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 23.

Prosecutors said Garcia had been dating Angela Halcovich, another Revere police officer and mother of the 5-year-old victim and another 8-year-old boy. When the child did not eat dinner quickly enough on the evening of Jan. 12, Garcia allegedly sent the child to a bedroom, placed him in handcuffs and beat him with his hands and a belt, prosecutors said.

Halcovich, 32, of Revere, was arraigned last week in Chelsea District Court on charges of physically abusing her two children. She pleaded not guilty. She is only allowed supervised visits with her children and is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 24.

Halcovich remains on paid administrative leave, police said.