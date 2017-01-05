Police warn: 20+ tires slashed in Swampscott

January 5, 2017

PHOTO COURTESY OF SWAMPSCOTT POLICE DEPARTMENT

One of the two suspects in a string of Swampscott tire-slashings is seen in a still from surveillance video.

SWAMPSCOTT — Police are investigating a rash of tire slashings over the past several nights in the area of Eastern Avenue and Columbia Street.

Swampscott Police Sgt. Tim Cassidy said approximately 20 tires were slashed. The incidents appear to be happening in the late evening-early morning hours, he said. Surveillance video from one of the Swampscott victims shows two unidentified male suspects.

Lynn Police have also reported similar incidents in the same area, as have Saugus Police on the Lynn-Saugus line, Cassidy said.

Anyone with information should contact the Swampscott Police at (781) 595-1111.



Gayla Cawley can be reached at gcawley@itemlive.com. Follow her on Twitter @GaylaCawley