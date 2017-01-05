Police: Screwdriver threat sours marijuana sale

January 5, 2017

By GAYLA CAWLEY

LYNN — Police say a woman looking to buy marijuana got more than she bargained for when her would-be dealer robbed her instead on Thursday.

A 36-year-old Lynn woman reported she was robbed around 1:30 a.m., describing the suspect as wearing a blue hoodie, shorts and carrying a screwdriver. After the woman called, police nearby in the area of Chestnut and Union streets spotted James Veloz, 25, of Lynn, who matched the description, Lynn Police Lt. Rick Donnelly said.

Police stopped Veloz, and after speaking with him, the female victim came forward screaming and said that he was the man who robbed her of $20. She told police he took a screwdriver, put it to the side of her neck and demanded money. The suspect had $20 and a screwdriver on him, Donnelly said.

Donnelly said the victim knew Veloz as a marijuana dealer, had bought from him in the past and had set up a meeting with him to buy again, when she was robbed.

Veloz was arrested and charged with armed robbery and violation of the open container law.

