Police release details on Easter shooting suspect

April 20, 2017

MASSACHUSETTS STATE POLICE

Double shooting suspect William A. Cash is pictured in a 2015 photo.

LYNN — The man suspected of shooting two men outside the LynnArts building on Exchange Street has been identified by Massachusetts State Police as William A. Cash, also known as William S. Banks.

Cash, 44, is described by police as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 10 inches and around 330 pounds, police say.

Cash is wanted by the Essex County State Police Detective Unit and the Lynn Police Department Detective Unit for the April 16 double shooting.

One man, identified as 46-year-old Leonardo Clement of Lynn, was killed in the shooting. At an April 17 vigil, pastors from Zion Baptist Church and East Coast International Church identified the second shooting victim as 41-year-old Prince Belin. He is expected to survive.

Cash has a lengthy criminal record in Massachusetts, police say, including convictions for armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and drug trafficking.

The firearm involved in the Lynn shooting has not been recovered, and police advise that Cash should be considered armed and dangerous.

Cash has ties throughout Boston and the Lynn area, as well as Florida, police say. He may be driving a silver-gray 2005 Chrysler 300 with Massachusetts plates 3FS819.

Additionally, police say Cash has in the past used different names, dates of birth and social security numbers. Police gave July 6, 1972 as Cash’s birth date; other dates police say he uses are July 6, 1971; July 7, 1971 and July 6, 1981.

A warrant has been issued out of Lynn District Court for Cash’s arrest on the charge of murder, according to police.

Anyone with information on Cash’s whereabouts or the April 16 shooting can call the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.

Lynn police can be reached at (781) 595-2000. Cellphone users can text an anonymous tip to the department by texting the word “tiplynn” with information to tip411 or 847411. The number for the anonymous tip line is (781) 477-4444.