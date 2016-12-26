Police: Overnight shooting leads to crash

December 26, 2016

COURTESY PHOTO

A 23-year-old male driver crashed into the Prime Energy gas station on Boston Street shortly after midnight.

By GAYLA CAWLEY

LYNN — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that caused a 23-year-old man to crash his vehicle into the Prime Energy gas station on Boston Street.

Lynn Police Lt. Peter Holey declined to identify the victim who he said is in serious but stable condition at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Police said the man was driving on North Federal Street when he was shot around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Shortly after the shooting, a second man arrived with gunshot wounds at Salem Hospital. Holey said the man has non-life-threatening injuries, but police have yet to positively identify him.

Police said they don’t know if the two shootings are connected and there are no suspects at this time.

Gayla Cawley can be reached at gcawley@itemlive.com. Follow her on Twitter @GaylaCawley