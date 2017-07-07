Police Log: 7-8-17

July 7, 2017

LYNN

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 12:53 p.m. Thursday at Commercial and South Common streets; at 2:44 p.m. Thursday at Eastern Avenue and Ocean Street; at 2:47 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant and State streets; at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 340 Euclid Ave.; at 4:33 p.m. Thursday at 50 Lynnway; at 6:11 p.m. Thursday at 111 Western Ave.; at 6:51 p.m. Thursday at Brightwood Terrace and Essex Street.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 11:40 a.m. Thursday at Essex and Washington streets; at 7:50 a.m. Friday at 400 Broadway; at 10:58 a.m. Friday at Liberty and Washington streets.

A report of a hit and run motor vehicle accident at 4:55 p.m. Thursday at 1071 Western Ave.; at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at 156 Boston St.; at 9:18 p.m. Thursday at 278 Boston St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident involving a police officer at 6:46 a.m. Friday on Lowell Street Court.

Assault and Battery

A report of an assault and battery at 8:38 a.m. Friday at 1 Kingsley Terrace.

Breaking and Entry

A report of breaking and entry at 12:49 a.m. Friday at 22 Hollingsworth St.; at 1:39 a.m. Friday at 12 Kimball Road.

Theft

A report of larceny at 3:11 p.m. Thursday at 52 Friend St.; at 9:31 a.m. Friday at 150 Marianna St.; at 10:17 a.m. Thursday at 27 Allen Ave.; at 11:35 a.m. Friday at 395 Lynnway; at 11:36 a.m. Friday at 29 Rockaway St.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 4:01 p.m. Thursday at Bloomfield and Chatham streets.

MALDEN

Theft

A report of larceny under $250 at 7:20 p.m. Thursday on Canal Street.

A report of larceny over $250 at 11:21 a.m. Thursday on Harvard Street.

Vandalism

A report of malicious damage to a motor vehicle at 2:11 p.m. Thursday on Main Street.

MARBLEHEAD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 1:08 p.m. Thursday on Atlantic Avenue.

Complaints

A report of a person diving for clams off Devereaux Beach at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at Bubier Road. The caller reported a man diving and hauling in about 25 lbs. of surf clams. The harbormaster checked in with the diver who was looking for lobsters and flounder.

A report of an outdoor odor at 1:43 p.m. Thursday on West Street. The caller reported an odor of natural gas. National Grid was notified.

A report of suspicious activity at 3:51 p.m. Thursday on Pleasant Street. The party reported his mail is being stolen from his downstairs tenant. The party said he left today’s mail in the box on purpose, and when he returned later, the mail was gone. He wants to know if police will notify the postal inspector.

MEDFORD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 10:05 p.m. Thursday at 871 Highland Ave.

A report of a hit and run motor vehicle accident at 10:14 a.m. Friday at 516 High St.

Theft

A report of shoplifting at 1:21 p.m. Friday at 3850 Mystic Valley Parkway.

Complaints

A report of a tree down at 3:31 p.m. Friday at 39 Touro Ave.

PEABODY

Arrest

Catherine Ackerman, 31, of 42 Forest Acres Drive, Haverhill, was arrested and charged with shoplifting over $100 at 8:56 p.m. Thursday

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 5:03 p.m. Thursday at 12 Foster St.; at 6:11 p.m. Thursday at Route 128 South; at 6:26 a.m. Friday at 210 Andover St.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 7:41 p.m. Thursday at 210 Andover St.; at 8:52 a.m. Friday on Goodridge Street.

A report of pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle at 5:49 p.m. Thursday at 106 Lynn St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at 94 Tremont St.; at 11:18 a.m. Friday at 19 Farm Ave.

A report of a party’s car being struck by a paintball at 9:42 p.m. Thursday at 41 Lowell St.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a hit and run motor vehicle accident at 12:26 p.m. Thursday at Mount Vernon Street and Lincoln Avenue; at 3:02 p.m. Thursday on Walnut Place.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 1:45 p.m. Thursday on Broadway. The caller reported three females attempting to cross Route 1.

A report of suspicious activity at 11:45 p.m. Thursday at 1123 Broadway. The caller reported being followed by five people attempting to rob him. The officer reported to the location and found nothing.