Police Log: 7-15-17

July 14, 2017

LYNN

Arrests

Markus Garner, 22, of 71 Birch St., was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, violation of city knife ordinance, and uninsured motor vehicle/trailer at 2:28 p.m. Thursday

Joseph Hayes was arrested on warrant charges of larceny under $250, miscellaneous municipal ordinance, shoplifting $100 by asportation, and open container violation at 5:55 p.m. Thursday.

Ricardo Taylor, 35, of 78 Birch St., Roslindale, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious damage to motor vehicle and armed assault to murder at 8:43 a.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 12:18 p.m. Thursday at 535 Western Ave.; at 2:26 p.m. Thursday at 51 Willow St.; at 2:34 p.m. Thursday 250 Maple St.; at 6:26 p.m. Thursday at Park Street and Western Avenue.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 3:02 p.m. Thursday at Chatham and Marianna streets; at 9:18 p.m. Thursday at Commercial Street and Lynnway; at 11:29 a.m. Friday at 196 Essex St.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 9:41 a.m. Thursday at Chestnut Street and Western Avenue.; at 11:21 a.m. Friday at 810 Lynnway.

Assault and Battery

A report of assault and battery at 8:58 a.m. Thursday at Speedway Gas Station at 120 Liberty St.; at 1:40 p.m. Thursday at 3 Light St.

Breaking and Entry

A report of motor vehicle breaking and entry at 8 p.m. Thursday at 215 Ocean St.; at 9:13 a.m. Friday at 9 Boston St.

Theft

A report of larceny at 9:21 a.m. Thursday at Ingalls Elementary School at 1 Collins St. Terrace; at 9:21 a.m. Thursday at Habit Opco at 11 Circle Ave.; at 9:36 a.m. Thursday at 11 Circle Ave.; at 10:26 a.m. Thursday at 103 Memorial Park Ave.; at 10:52 a.m. Thursday at 8 Michael Road; at 3:11 p.m. Thursday at 730 Summer St.; at 11:32 a.m. Friday at 312 Union St.

A report of motor vehicle theft at 2:10 a.m. Friday on Curwin Circle.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 5:38 p.m. Thursday at 25 Hamilton Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle vandalism at 3:34 p.m. Thursday at 24 Mount Vernon St.; at 4:08 a.m. Friday at 52 Western Ave.

MALDEN

Accidents

A report of motor vehicle accident with property damage at 4:14 p.m. Friday on Highland Avenue; at 3:23 p.m. Friday on Pleasant Street; at 9:31 a.m. Thursday on Charles Street.

Assault

A report of assault with dangerous weapon at 2:32 p.m. Thursday on Mountain Avenue.

Theft

A report of larceny over $250 at 1:56 p.m. Thursday on Richardson Street; at 10:09 a.m. Friday on Maple Street.

Vandalism

A report of malicious damage to a motor vehicle at 6:18 a.m. Thursday on Madison Street.

MARBLEHEAD

Arrest

Chase Nevins, 21, of 19 Cheever Ave., was arrested on a warrant at 7:34 a.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 9:52 a.m. Friday on Mechanic Court.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 11:49 a.m. Thursday on Prospect Street; at 1:57 p.m. Thursday on Atlantic Avenue.

A bicyclist was hit by a motor vehicle at 3:20 p.m. Thursday at Harbor Avenue and Brown Street.

Complaints

A report of a neighbor dispute at 10:55 a.m. Thursday on Cornell Road. The caller reported being blocked in by her neighbor and when she was leaving words were exchanged with the neighbor’s daughter and her boyfriend.

PEABODY

Arrests

Anthony Landry, 26, of 53 Lynn St., was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and failure to stop for police at 10:32 a.m. Thursday.

Andrew Gaff, 25, of 61 Pierpont St., was arrested on warrant charges of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license at 4:59 p.m. Thursday.

Eduardo Figueiredo, 47, of 1213 Washington St., Norwood, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 9:32 p.m. Thursday.

Desdale Shakes, 37, of 80 Bradbury Ave., Medford, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of property damage, operating under the influence of alcohol, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle at 1:58 a.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 9:33 a.m. Thursday at 19 Howley St.; at 5:58 p.m. Thursday at 210 N Andover St.; at 6:33 p.m. Thursday at 86 Andover St.

A report of a hit and run motor vehicle accident at 12:14 p.m. Thursday at 244 Andover St.

Breaking and Entry

A report of motor vehicle breaking and entry at 6:41 a.m. Thursday at 11 Ellsworth Road; at 3:52 p.m. Thursday at 23 Upton St.; at 6:37 p.m. Thursday at 54 Granite St.

Vandalism

A report of a vandalism at 3:17 p.m. Thursday at 12 Crowninshield St.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident leaving the scene at 1:01 p.m. Thursday at 595 Broadway.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with non-fatal injuries at 1:24 p.m. Thursday at 1252 Broadway; at 1:32 p.m. Thursday at Curtis Road and Lincoln Avenue.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with property damage at 2:53 p.m. Thursday at Route 1 South ramp and Walnut Street.

Complaints

A report of a neighbor dispute at 9:41 Thursday at 79 Shore Road. The caller reported an ongoing issue with her neighbor and property lines. The party said she was confronted by her neighbor and words were exchanged between the two.

A report of counterfeiting at 7:44 p.m. Thursday at 127 Broadway. The caller reported the customer trying to pay for their food with a counterfeit $100 bill.

SWAMPSCOTT

Theft

A report of larceny at 3:31 p.m. Thursday at 246 Humphrey St.; at 9:42 p.m. Thursday at 25 Railroad Ave.