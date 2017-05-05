Police log: 5-6-2017

May 5, 2017

LYNN

Arrests

Taofeek Liad of 169 Euclid Ave. was arrested on warrant charges of uttering a false check at 10:44 a.m Thursday.

Austin Martinez of 3 Oxford Terrace was arrested on warrant charges of larceny at 4:36 p.m. Thursday.

Maria Serraro of 23 Rockmere Gardens was arrested on out of town warrant charges at 7:47 p.m. Thursday.

Damon Lewis of 13 Beaudry Terrace was arrested for violating the city’s knife ordinance at 7:53 p.m. Thursday.

Accidents

A report of a hit and run motor vehicle accident on Oxford Street at 2:37 p.m. Thursday; at 678 Washington St. at 2:44 p.m. Thursday.; at Eastern Avenue and Western Avenue at 2:47 p.m. Thursday; at the MBTA Garage on Western Avenue at 3:18 p.m. Thursday; at Houghton Street and Orchard Street at 6:48 p.m. Thursday; a hit and run motor vehicle accident at Minot Street and Western Avenue at 7:21 p.m. Thursday; A hit and run motor vehicle accident at 3 Lynnfield Street at 12:37 a.m. Friday; A motor vehicle accident at Eastern Avenue and Essex Street at 9:18 a.m. Friday; A motor vehicle accident at 74 Central Ave at 10:07 a.m. Friday.

Assaults

A report of an assault on Chestnut Street at 9:14 p.m. Thursday;

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity on Magnolia Avenue at 10:02 a.m. Thursday; of trespassing at 128 S Common Street at 10:35 a.m. Thursday; a disturbance at Munroe Street and Washington Street at 4:29 p.m. Thursday; of gang activity on Woodman Street at 7:56 p.m. Thursday; a disturbance on State Street at 7:56 p.m. Thursday; a disturbance on Ford Street at 8:20 p.m. Thursday; of suspicious activity on Eastern Avenue at 8:44 p.m. Thursday;

Theft

A report of larceny at Planet Fitness on Boston Street at 11:15 p.m. Thursday; of motor vehicle theft at 353 Union St. at 8:10 a.m. Friday;

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 16 Tudor St. at 9:11 a.m. Friday.

MARBLEHEAD

Complaints

A woman walked into the police station and asked to speak with an officer at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday. Woman would not give her address or say what it was regarding. She asked police to speak with her outside. Once outside, she opened her trunk and gave police a pellet gun belonging to her son that she wanted to turn in for destruction.

PEABODY

Arrests

Claire Rolbi Marte-Saint, 31, of 13 Keys Dr., was arrested at 11:22 a.m. on Dooling Circle Friday and charged with heroin/morphine/opium trafficking in conspiracy to violate drug law

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at Mcdonald’s on Main Street at 8:23 a.m. Friday; of a motor vehicle accident at 10 Holten Street at 9:22 a.m. Friday; at 300 Andover St at 11:05 a.m. Friday; at Lowell Street and Prospect Street at 12:05 p.m. Friday.

Assaults

A caller reported that her son was assaulted by another child at 4 p.m. Thursday. Police stated that the party apologized and everybody is happy now.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 2:09 p.m. Thursday. A woman reports a suspicious motor vehicle in the area while her daughter was walking to school; A report of an unwanted female party by the name of Debbie in the kitchen area of 75 Central Street at 6:05 a.m. Friday. Police will contact Public Housing and resolve the issue.

Theft

A caller at 5:23 p.m. Thursday reported a backpack was stolen from the Latitudes Sports Club sometime on Wednesday.

REVERE

Arrests

A 15-year-old minor was arrested and charged with distribution of a class D drug and drug violation near a school or park at 11:01 a.m. Thursday;

Laura P. Baum, 30, was arrested at Revere House of Pizza on a warrant at 12:26 p.m. Thursday

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 7:52 a.m. Thursday at Cambridge Street and Park Avenue; At 4:03 p.m. at Staples on VFW Parkway; At 6:50 a.m. Friday at Route 1 Shell on Bennett Highway.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at St. Mary’s ballfield parking lot on Washington Avenue at 2:20 p.m. Thursday; a report of an animal complaint at McKinley School on Yeamans Street at 7:01 a.m. Thursday; a complaint at Caruso’s Northgate Apartments on Lantern Road 10:09 a.m. Thursday; at Revere Housing Authority on Constitution Avenue at 5:01 p.m. Thursday; a complaint of suspicious activity on Garfield Avenue at 7:44 p.m. Thursday; A report of a disturbance on Kingman Avenue at 8:34 p.m. Thursday; A report of suspicious activity on Pearl Avenue at 1:54 a.m. Friday.

Theft

A report of shoplifting at Walgreens on Broadway at 12:42 a.m. Thursday; an armed robbery on Florence Avenue at 12:58 p.m. Thursday.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a multiple vehicle motor vehicle accident at 11:40 a.m. Thursday on Main Street. One person was transported to Winchester Hospital, two people transported to Melrose- Wakefield hospital, and all involved vehicles towed; a report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 10:58 p.m. Thursday at Hooters on Broadway. Caller reports his vehicle was stuck while he was inside the restaurant.

Complaints

A caller reported her motorcycle was tampered with at 12:45 p.m. Thursday; a report of suspicious activity at 12:16 a.m. Friday at McDonalds on Broadway. Caller reports suspicious activity in the parking lot. Police determine the parking lot is being re-painted; Caller reports a male party left his taxi without paying at Lincoln Avenue at Oak Hill Road at 2:45 a.m. Friday. Driver is unsure of which door the male party entered.

SWAMPSCOTT

Arrests

Giovanni Rossi, 45, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Thursday on warrant charges of assault and battery.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at Norfolk Avenue and Paradise Road at 3:41 p.m. Thursday; of a hit and run motor vehicle accident at Fish house at 431 Humphrey St. at 8:13 p.m. Thursday.

Complaints

A report of a scam at 531 Humphrey St. at 3:39 p.m. Thursday; of suspicious activity on Railroad Avenue at 5:17 p.m. Thursday.