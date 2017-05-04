Police log: 5-5-2017

May 4, 2017

LYNN

Arrests

Taofeek Liad, of 169 Euclid Ave., was arrested on a warrant charge of uttering a false check at 10:44 a.m. Thursday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday at Dana and Essex streets; at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday at Franklin Street and Western Avenue; at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday at 101 President St.; at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday at Barrett and Boston streets; at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday at 350 Boston St.; at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday at Bessom and Essex streets.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday at 105 Laighton St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Breed Street and Hovey Terrace.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday on Empire Street.

A report of an assault and battery at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday on Beacon Hill Avenue.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 12:52 a.m. Thursday at 340 Parkland Ave.; at 3:34 a.m. Thursday at 132 Tracy Ave.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday at 52 Burrill Ave.; at 8:11 p.m. Wednesday at CVS at 200 South Common St.; at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday at 20 East Highland St.; at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday on High Rock Street; at 2:49 a.m. Thursday at 124 Green St.; at 2:56 a.m. Thursday at 21 West Green St.; at 7:59 a.m. Thursday at 7 Hanover St.; at 9:17 a.m. Thursday at 85 Munroe St.; at 12:19 p.m. Thursday at 95 Park St.

A report of a gunshot at 5:16 a.m. Thursday at Euclid and Lake View avenues.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday at 20 Market Square; at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday at 39 Park St.; at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday at Commercial and South Common streets; at 11:28 a.m. Thursday at 64 Baker St.; at 11:49 a.m. Thursday at 50 Goodridge St.; at 12:54 p.m. Thursday at 12 Portland St.; at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 551 Summer St.

A report of motor vehicle theft at 9:24 a.m. Thursday at Bruno’s Bar at 854 Western Ave.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday at 13 Jackson Terrace.

MARBLEHEAD

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday on Pleasant Street. A caller reported a man was acting suspicious. He was in the kitchen area of Dunkin’ Donuts and went out the back door. The caller reported the man was clearly not there to get coffee as he left without any; at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday on Schooner Ridge. A caller reported seeing someone sitting on the roof of a house and and walking on the ridge line, and was concerned about it. Police reported one of the family members was taking a picture of the sunset.

Theft

A package, with an item valued at $531.24, was reported stolen at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday on State Street.

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday on Pond Street. A woman reported someone used checks from her closed account.

A report of stolen camera equipment at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday on Bessom Street.

PEABODY

Arrests

Felipe Rodriguez, 42, of 132 Lee Burbank Highway, Revere, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and no inspection/sticker at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday at Toomey’s Cleaners at 106 Lynn St.; at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday at Margin Street and Margin Terrace; at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday at 167 Lynn St. A man was taken to Salem Hospital; at 5:45 a.m. Thursday at Dunkin’ Donuts at 3 Central St.; at 8:39 a.m. Thursday at 39 Garden Road; at 12:18 p.m. Thursday at Starbucks at 240 Andover St.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday at 754 Lowell St. A caller reported that a vehicle struck and damaged his shed.

Complaints

A report of threats at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday at Pearle Vision at 9 Sylvan St. An employee reported that a customer made threats to damage the store and left the store. Police spoke with the caller who reported the customer was unhappy with the service and stated that he would come back and spray paint the windows.

A report of a disturbance at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday on Coolidge Avenue. Darcy A. Bates, 48, of 6 Norfolk Ave., was summoned for assault and battery.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at 18 Oakland St. A caller reported her iPhone was stolen and pawned.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday at 2 Munroe St. A caller reported his vehicle’s tires were slashed.

REVERE

Arrests

Anthony M. Gilardi, 20, of 3000 Alta Stone Place, Apt. 108, Melrose, was arrested and charged with failure to stop, OUI drugs and negligent operation of a motor vehicle at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday at Priceless Sales on Revere Beach Parkway; at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday at Dunkin’ Donuts on Beach Street; at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Avenue and Dedham Street. Domenick A. Durbano, 19, of 67 Furness St., was summoned for operating recklessly so as to endanger and leaving an accident scene after property damage; at 6:27 p.m. Wednesday at Showcase Cinemas on Squire Road.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday on Northshore Road; at 9:33 p.m. Wednesday on Grand Avenue.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday at Revere Housing Authority on Cooledge Street.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 12:31 a.m. Wednesday at BK’s Bar & Grille on Ocean Avenue; at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday at Walgreens on Broadway; at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday on Beachland Avenue; at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday at Harry Della Russo Stadium on Park Avenue; at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday on Pomona Street; at 7:09 p.m. Wednesday at Revere Housing Authority on Cooledge Street; at 8:26 p.m. Wednesday at 7-Eleven on North Shore Road; at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday at Walgreens on Broadway.

Theft

A report of auto theft at 6:24 a.m. Wednesday on Jordan Street.

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Walgreens on Broadway.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 9:27 a.m. Wednesday on Pleasant Street.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday at Buffalo Wild Wings at 180 Main St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Elementary School at 25 Hurd Ave. A caller reported a group of youths fighting and recording each other at the school; at 5:27 p.m. Wednesday at Kmart at 180 Main St.

Fire

A report of a building fire at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday at 435 Walnut St. A caller reported a fire on the third floor of the building. A two-alarm fire in a three-story wood structure was reported.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday at 5 Stanley Terrace. A woman reported her tires were slashed on the night of April 25.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 1:49 p.m. Wednesday at 62 Burrill St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday at Eastman Avenue and Essex Street.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday on Paradise Road.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday at 10 Commonwealth Terrace.