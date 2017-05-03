Police log: 5-4-2017

May 3, 2017

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to The Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Salvatore Aiello, of 20 Reservoir Road, Gloucester, was arrested on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, carjacking, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, destruction of property and Class B drug possession at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Gerard Berrios, 33, of 21 Beach Road, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operator of a motor vehicle with a revoked registration and on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, uninsured motor vehicle/trailer, unregistered motor vehicle and number plate violation to conceal at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday.

William Cash, 44, of 24 George St., was arrested and charged with murder at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Richard Hilliard, 59, of 100 Willow St., was arrested and charged with trespassing at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday.

Xavier Karanja, of 435 Essex St., was arrested on a warrant charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday.

Ceferino Lopez, 39, of 31 Ridge Way, was arrested and charged with OUI liquor, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to yield at an intersection and alcohol from an open container in a motor vehicle at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday at 400 Broadway; at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday at Shaw’s Supermarket at 43 State St.; at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and Parkland Avenue; at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday at 7-Eleven at 264 Essex St.; at 7:29 a.m. Wednesday at Dunkin’ Donuts at 116 Lewis St.; at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday at Ford Elementary School at 49 Hollingsworth St.; at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday at Broad and Newhall streets.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 7:06 a.m. Wednesday at 146 Walnut St.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday on Wyoma Square.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday at 6 Pinkham Place.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday at 17B Alley St.; at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday on Surfside Road; at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday on Washington Street; at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday at Mass Towing at 1171 Western Ave.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday on State Street; at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday on Washington Street.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday at 49 Gardiner St.; at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday at 34 Hanover St.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday at 7 Lyman St.; at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday at 312 Western Ave.

A report of vandalism at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday at Essex Street and Mt Hood Terrace.

MARBLEHEAD

Arrests

Erin G. Carr, 37, of 191 Pleasant St., was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday at Maple and Lafayette streets; at 9:54 p.m. Tuesday at Jersey Street and West Shore Drive; at 9:54 p.m. Tuesday at Jersey Street and West Shore Drive; at 7:32 a.m. Wednesday at Lafayette and Laurel streets.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday on Ocean Avenue. A caller reported that his floating restaurant, The Rockmore, was broken. He reported vandalism inside and some graffiti on the restaurant.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday on Doane Street. A caller reported a man walking up and down the street looking into the windows of people’s houses and looking through vehicle windows. The caller thought it was suspicious.

A report of a disturbance at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday on Pleasant Street; at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday on Arnold Terrace. A caller reported that her children “saw on Instagram someone hurting a dog.” Her children stated it came from a classmate, but were unsure if it was a shared post or not.

NAHANT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday on Causeway.

PEABODY

Arrests

Gerard Gosselin, 37, of 1823 Silverleaf Way, was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday.

Michael Nolan, 23, of 1 Waselchuk Drive, was arrested and charged with nighttime motor vehicle breaking and entering for a felony and disorderly conduct at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday at 2 Greene Road and 135 Russell St.; at 2:59 a.m. Wednesday at 380 Lynnfield St. and 2 Ralph Road. A car into a pole was reported. Thomas Gregory Schumacher, 37, of 111 Foster St., Apt. 519, was summoned for Class C drug possession, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday at 550 Lowell St. and 232 Newbury St.; at 8:28 a.m. Wednesday at 327 Lowell St.; at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday at Lynnfield Street and 200 Hathaway Avenue; at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Metro Cleaners at 43 Foster St.; at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday at Toomey’s Cleaners at 106 Lynn St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday at 18 Walnut St. A suspicious person looking into cars was reported. Michael Nolan, 23, was arrested.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday at 34 Veterans Memorial Drive; at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday at 116 Foster St. A caller reported her upstairs neighbor was blaring music far too loudly and was jumping up and down maliciously in their apartment; at 8:33 p.m. Tuesday at Peabody Mobile Park at 252 Newbury St.

A report of suspicious activity at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday at Brothers Deli at 11 Main St. A caller reported a man knocked over a newspaper vendor and walked towards Main Street. He was described as being intoxicated. An officer spoke with the person, who stated he was maced by a police officer prior to the event.

Fire

A report of a fire at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday at Family Entertainment Group at 535 Lowell St. An officer reported the sign in front of Bonkers was smoking.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday on Andover Street. The man was taken to Lahey Hospital; at 10:29 p.m. Tuesday on Swampscott Avenue. A caller reported his son was passed out. He was taken to Salem Hospital; at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday on Overlook Trail. A caller reported her daughter overdosed on lorazepam. She was taken to Union Hospital.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday at Bliss Massage Studio at 80 Prospect St. A caller reported a theft of her jewelry while she was utilizing the services of the massage studio. An officer reported two 14K rings and a 14K necklace chain with a crucifix were taken.

REVERE

Arrests

Elmer Funes, 19, of 2030 Columbus Ave., Apt. 2, Roxbury, was arrested on warrants at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday.

Corrine A. Solis, 57, of 4 Fernboro St., Apt. 1, Dorchester, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by concealing merchandise at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 4 a.m. Tuesday on Washington Avenue; at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday on North Shore Road; at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday on Ocean Avenue; at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday at Roseland Properties on Overlook Ridge Terrace; at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday on American Legion Highway.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday on Crescent Avenue.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday on Washington Avenue; at 8:48 p.m. Tuesday on Revere Street.

Theft

A report of a possible overdose at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday on School Street.

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday on Janvrin Avenue.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday on Walden Street.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday at Bob’s Store at 1020 Broadway; at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday at 35 Main St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday on Broadway.

Complaints

A caller reported a raccoon was harassing the neighbor at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday at 39 Birch St. He further reported he felt as though he was in danger due to the raccoon being all over the neighborhood and climbing on houses. The animal control officer responded and reported the raccoon climbed up a tree.

A report of a disturbance at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday on Cheever Avenue. A caller reported off-road vehicles driving on the roadway.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday at 46 Paradise Road.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday at Antique Table at 2 Essex St.