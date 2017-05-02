Police log: 5-3-2017

May 2, 2017

LYNN

Arrests

Xavier Karanja, of 435 Essex St., was arrested on a warrant charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday.

Merari Merida-Lopez, 28, of 160 Williams Ave., was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 3:02 p.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:32 p.m. Monday at Commercial Street and Lynnway; at 2:39 p.m. Monday at 168 Broad St.; at 2:38 p.m. Monday at Lucky Liquors at 171 Lewis St.; at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday at Parkland Avenue and Richardson Road; at 12 p.m. Tuesday at 173 Oxford St.; at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday at 58 Grant St.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 3:22 p.m. Monday on Sheldon Street.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 7:32 p.m. Monday at 93 Goodridge St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 5:18 p.m. Monday at 32 Broad St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 12:28 p.m. Monday at Chatham and Parrott streets; at 6:15 p.m. Monday at 41 Light St.; at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday at 33 High St.; at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday at 127 Blossom St.; at 10 a.m. Tuesday on Central Square.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 7:58 p.m. Monday on Moulton Street; at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday on Ashland Street; at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday on Washington Street.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 10:56 a.m. Tuesday at 13 La Grange Terrace.

A report of motor vehicle theft at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday at 160 Williams Ave.

LYNNFIELD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 11:42 a.m. Friday at 51 Parsons Ave.; at 11:18 a.m. Sunday at 448 Main St. and 45 Chestnut St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 5:08 p.m. Saturday on Condon Circle.

Complaints

A caller reported a suspicious vehicle had been parked on the street for several days at 2:52 p.m. Friday. The owner was a resident of the street.

A report of a disturbance at 2:38 p.m. Saturday at 7 Patrice Lane; at 8:42 p.m. Sunday at 33 Crescent Ave.

Kids were reportedly taunting a nesting bird at 3:25 p.m. Saturday at 600 Market St.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 3:48 p.m. Saturday at 335 Market St.

MARBLEHEAD

Arrests

Shawn A. Bragan, 37, of 88 Grant St., Lynn, was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license at 10:28 p.m. Monday.

Tanya Marie Kisthart, 33, of 597 Lincoln Ave., Apt. 3, Saugus, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, allowing/operating with a revoked/suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle and on a warrant at 11:20 a.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 3:39 p.m. Monday on Longview Drive; at 5:37 p.m. Monday on Beacon Street.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 6:23 p.m. Monday on Heritage Way; at 9:58 p.m. Monday on Village Street. A caller reported a man was in the driveway yelling and making weird noises.

A report of a note left on a car at 6:02 a.m. Tuesday on Sewall Street. A caller reported someone left a note on her car the previous night telling her to use her driveway and felt threatened by it. She thought it came from her neighbor, but didn’t have proof.

PEABODY

Arrests

Ana L. Ortiz, 40, of 10 Broughton St., was arrested and charged with OUI liquor third offense, failure to stop/yield, speeding and negligent operation of a motor vehicle at 12:59 a.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 6:18 p.m. Monday at 243 Washington St. and 1 Allens Lane; at 9:12 p.m. Monday at Northshore Mall at 210N Andover St.; at 10:29 p.m. Monday at 67 Fulton St. and 103 Tremont St.; at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday at Five Guys at 227 Andover St.; at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday at Macy’s at 210M Andover St.; at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday at Northshore Mall at 210N Andover St.

A report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle at 9:44 p.m. Monday at 574 Lowell St. and 2 Larrabee Terrace. An officer was struck by a vehicle while on a detail assignment. The person was taken to Lahey Hospital and the driver was sent on his way. A citation was mailed to the driver.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 3:33 p.m. Monday at 25 Johnson Ave. A caller reported an unknown person rang her doorbell, and was sitting inside a blue vehicle. The caller later reported the person left; at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday at 12 Brookbridge Road. A caller reported there was an unknown person on the back of her property. She stated that he was wearing a uniform and carrying a box. Police reported he works for Wellington Energy and they are a subcontractor for PMLP.

Fire

A report of a fire at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday at Family Entertainment Group at 535 Lowell St. An officer reported the sign in front of Bonkers was smoking. The fire department was notified.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday on Hancock Street.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 6:53 p.m. Monday at 8 Ashford Trail; at 10:51 p.m. Monday at Tedeschi Food Shops at 115 Main St. A stolen iPhone was reported.

REVERE

Arrests

Dahir Abdi Ahmed, 40, of 55 Nahant Ave. Apt. 11, was arrested and charged with disorderly person, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest at 5:37 p.m. Monday.

Lhassane Baghough, 51, of 56 Shirley Ave., Apt. 1, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 7:50 p.m. Monday.

Joseph L. Pescione, 30, of 21 Wadsworth Ave., Apt. 2, was arrested on warrants at 3:57 p.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 8:53 p.m. Monday on Mahoney Circle.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 7:50 p.m. Monday at Massachusetts General Hospital (Revere Unit) on Ocean Avenue.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 10:41 a.m. Monday on Milano Avenue; at 8:27 p.m. Monday on Beach Street.

Overdose

A report of a possible overdose at 1:41 p.m. Monday on Vane Street.

Theft

A report of larceny from motor vehicles at 1:11 a.m. Monday at Necco Plant Area on American Legion Highway.

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 6:26 p.m. Monday on North Shore Road; at 6:37 p.m. Monday on Garfield Avenue.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 11:11 a.m. Monday on Dawes Street.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 6:48 a.m. Monday at 319 Walnut St.; at 12:10 p.m. Monday at Home Depot at 564 Broadway.

Complaints

A caller reported her vehicle was egged at 10:51 a.m. Monday at 276 Central St. She said the incident occurred the prior night around 6 p.m.

A report of suspicious activity at 3:55 p.m. Monday at Square One Mall. Mall Security reported a man spray painting the outside of the stairs by Best Buy. Police reported the man was writing on the stairs with a pen and was trespassed from the mall for a year.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 12:11 p.m. Monday at AT&T at 124 Broadway. A caller reported a customer went into the back room on Friday and took several cellphones; at 2:24 p.m. Monday at Heritage Heights Housing for the Elderly at 19 Talbot St. A caller reported she went on vacation, and when she returned home, $300 was missing from her apartment; at 3:54 p.m. Monday at 45 Western Ave. A woman reported she was the victim of an online scam. She was sent a $1,000 check in the mail and was told to keep $300, and wire the remaining $700 to a third party. The check has since bounced and she is being held responsible by her bank; at 7:57 p.m. Monday at Stop & Shop at 180 Main St. A man reported that his wife’s iPhone was stolen from her purse while she was in the store.

SWAMPSCOTT

Arrest

Claudia Bettencourt, 34, was arrested and charged with two counts of improper use of a credit card, larceny, receiving stolen property, forgery of a check and uttering a false check at 6:01 p.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:19 p.m. Monday at 63 Orchard St.