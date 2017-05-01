Police log: 5-2-2017

May 1, 2017

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to The Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Jean Alexis, of 20 Ima St., Dorchester, was arrested on a warrant at 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

Lorrie Dodge, 52, of 24 Curwen Road, Peabody, was arrested and charged with OUI liquor and leaving the scene of property damage at 1:38 am. Monday.

Jose Irizarry, of 58 Lawton Ave., was arrested on warrant charges of unarmed robbery, shoplifting by asportation and resisting arrest at 3:17 p.m. Sunday.

Norman Saunders, 49, of 30 Empire St., was arrested and charged with larceny from a building at 12:10 p.m. Sunday.

John Sims Jr., 42, was arrested and charged with nighttime breaking and entering for a felony and Class B drug possession at 4:11 a.m. Monday.

Boramy Thoeun, 27, of 12 Atkins Ave., Unit 2, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and drug possession with intent to distribute at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Robert Trahant, 51, of 5 Gardiner St., was arrested and charged with violation of a harassment prevention order at 11:26 p.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 12:07 p.m. Sunday at Mass Merchandise Mart at 810 Lynnway; at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at MBTA Garage at 985 Western Ave.; at 2:47 p.m. Sunday at 123 Marianna St.; at 4:21 p.m. Sunday at Eastern and Western avenues; at 6:12 p.m. Sunday at McDonald’s at 60 Boston St.; at 10:20 p.m. Sunday at Anchor Road and Lynnfield Street; at 12:59 a.m. Monday at 11 Maple St.; at 6:53 a.m. Monday at 411 Broadway; at 10:34 a.m. Monday at Ocean Street and Pierce Road.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 12:10 p.m Sunday at 48 Union St.; at 9:15 p.m. Sunday at 186 Chestnut St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 1:22 p.m. Sunday at 6 Bay State Road; at 7:43 p.m. Sunday at Commercial and South Common streets; at 9:08 p.m. Sunday at Chestnut and Essex streets; at 9:58 a.m. Monday at 55 Broad St.; at 11:48 a.m. Monday at Deer Cove Street and Lynn Shore Drive.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 8:17 p.m. Sunday on Neptune Boulevard.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 2:03 p.m. Sunday at 153 Lewis St.; at 2:47 p.m. Sunday on Fairmount Avenue.

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 1:02 a.m. Monday at 9 Oakcrest Road.

Complaints

A report of a gunshot at 1:31 p.m. Sunday at Newhall Street and Lynnway; at 9:10 p.m. Sunday at Chestnut and Essex streets.

A report of a disturbance at 8:29 p.m. Sunday at Family Dollar at 50 Central Ave.; at 9:06 a.m. Monday on Lynn Shore Drive; at 9:07 a.m. Monday at Green and Howard streets.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 10:34 a.m. Sunday at Salem Laundry at 100 Essex St.; at 12:59 p.m. Sunday at 11 Broad St.; at 1:36 p.m. Sunday at 205 Western Ave.; at 9:19 p.m. Sunday at 7 Rantoul Ave.; at 8:37 a.m. Monday at 65 Murray St.

A report of motor vehicle theft at 12:33 p.m. Sunday at 17 Morris St.

MARBLEHEAD

Arrests

Casey McDonald, 22, of 5 Ratlin Road, was arrested on a warrant at 12:03 a.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 12:29 p.m. Sunday at Commercial Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Complaints

A caller reported a small group of kids were in the woods at 12:36 p.m. Sunday on Old Salem Road. They were reportedly preparing to light a fire with broken up pieces of boxes when the caller shined a light and interrupted them.

A caller reported two men got out of a vehicle and took a picture of her license plate and then drove off at 6:27 p.m. Sunday on Ramsdell Road. The caller stated that she hadn’t been out all day and didn’t know why they would.

Theft

A report of a stolen bike at 2:10 p.m. Sunday on Cloutmans Lane. A caller reported someone stole his red and white trek bike. Police later heard from someone who found a bike matching that description, which belonged to the caller.

PEABODY

Arrests

Rhonda M. Dion, 46, of 278 Newbury St., Apt. 27, was arrested on a warrant at 10:29 a.m. Monday.

Andrew F. Gaff, 24, of 61 Pierpont St., was arrested on a warrant at 5:17 p.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 11:24 a.m. Monday at St. Ann’s Church at 140 Lynn St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 2:57 p.m. Sunday at 38 Sherman St.; at 4:32 p.m. Sunday at Family Entertainment Group at 535 Lowell St. A caller reported a woman had a knife held to her throat after a verbal argument. Police reported the woman was taken to Beverly Hospital; at 10:06 p.m. Sunday at 116 Foster St.; at 11:10 p.m. Sunday at 266 Newbury St.; at 5:51 a.m. Monday at Walgreens at 229 Andover St. A caller reported a trash truck picking up prior to the noise ordinance.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 2:11 p.m. Sunday at 26 Holten St. A caller reported a past theft of cash.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 10:25 a.m. Monday at 20 Keys Drive. A man reported a large scratch on his vehicle.

REVERE

Arrests

Anthony S. Esposito, 76, of 45 Dolphin Ave., Apt. 310, was arrested on a warrant at 1:55 p.m. Friday.

Romain Paul Peallat, 24, of 2 Clonmel Ave., Burlington, was arrested and charged with OUI drugs at 5:48 p.m. Saturday.

Wilmer Reyes, 24, of 317 Broadway, Apt. 2, Chelsea, was arrested and charged with vandalizing property at 11:33 a.m. Sunday.

Linda S. Saia, 64, of 86 Lincoln St., was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and on warrants at 5:51 p.m. Thursday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 11:42 a.m. Friday on Freeman Street; at 1:42 p.m. Friday at Esquire Bar on Lee Burbank Highway; at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Family Dollar on Squire Road; at 10:35 p.m. Friday at North Shore Road and Revere Street; at 12:58 a.m. Saturday on Lynn Street; at 7:41 a.m. Saturday on Bennington Street; at 1:44 p.m. Saturday on Brown Circle; at 2:02 p.m. Saturday at Drive In Diner on Lee Burbank Highway; at 2:08 p.m. Saturday at North Marshall and Salem streets. Thiago Carvalho, 26, of 113 Summer St., Stoneham, was summoned for operating a motor vehicle negligently so as to endanger; at 4:56 a.m. Sunday on Mahoney Circle; at 7:37 a.m. Sunday on Vane Street; at 10:02 a.m. Sunday at Speedway on Lee Burbank Highway. Victor A. Carbajal-Cruz, 30, Apt. 3, East Boston, was summoned for following too close/state highway and operating after a suspended license or right to operate; at 11:13 a.m. Sunday at Showcase Cinemas on Squire Road; at 7:09 p.m. Sunday on Copeland Circle.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 2:32 p.m. Friday at Cushman Avenue and Adams Street; at 12:55 a.m. Saturday on Lynn Street.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 4:27 p.m. Friday on Shirley Avenue.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 2:44 p.m. Sunday on Arnold Street.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 1:54 a.m. Friday on Proctor Avenue; at 6:36 a.m. Friday at Rent A Tool on North Shore Road; at 2:59 p.m. Friday at Paul Revere School on Revere Street; at 6:39 p.m. Friday on Pemberton Street; at 9:07 p.m. Friday on Beach Street; at 9:44 p.m. Friday on Hichborn Street; at 1:25 a.m. Saturday on Shirley Avenue; at 1:51 a.m. Saturday on Eliot Circle; at 2:23 a.m. Saturday at Quality Inn on Morris Street; at 2:46 a.m. Saturday at Casa Carla Apartments on Belle Isle Avenue; at 3:23 a.m. Saturday on Broadway; at 3:53 a.m. Saturday at Roseland Properties on Overlook Ridge Terrace; at 9:58 a.m. Saturday on Centennial Avenue; at 1:11 p.m. Saturday at Market Basket on Squire Road; at 1:27 p.m. Saturday on North Shore Road; at 9:57 p.m. Saturday on Wilson Street; at 10:11 p.m. Saturday at Oxford Street and Park Avenue; at 11:08 p.m. Saturday on Kilburn Street; at 11:16 p.m Saturday on Atwood Street; at 11:20 p.m. Saturday on Grover Street; at 11:22 p.m. Saturday on Wolcott Road; at 12:03 a.m. Sunday on Revere Beach Parkway; at 2:59 a.m. Sunday at Quality Inn on Morris Street; at 11:33 a.m. Sunday on South Avenue; at 6:52 p.m. Sunday at Ocean Village Tower on Ocean Avenue; at 9:33 p.m. Sunday at Volare on Broadway.

Overdose

A report of a possible overdose at 4:25 p.m. Saturday on Waite Street.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 6:50 a.m. Saturday at IHOP on Squire Road; at 9:44 a.m. Sunday on Grand View Avenue.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 8:27 p.m. Saturday at Beachmont VFW Post 6712 on Bennington Street.

SAUGUS

Arrests

John S. Tapley, of 26 Pleasant St., was arrested and charged with OUI liquor third offense and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle at 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 11:44 a.m. Friday at Walmart at 770 Broadway; at 1 p.m. Friday at 34 Butterfield Road; at 8:44 p.m. Friday at Kowloon Restaurant at 948 Broadway; at 6:18 p.m. Saturday at 19 Wilbur Ave. and Wilbur Court; at 6:48 a.m. Monday at 319 Walnut St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 4:30 p.m. Friday at 73 Newhall Ave. A caller reported her home was broken into and had money stolen from her son’s room on Wednesday; at 11:25 a.m. Saturday at Avalon Motel at 1529 Broadway. The manager reported someone broke into the motel and took several TVs; at 9:51 p.m. Saturday at 22 Donna Road. A caller reported she arrived home to find that her residence had been broken home; at 6:05 a.m. Sunday at Central Street Cuts at 308 Central St. A caller reported a past break into the business. Police reported a confirmed break and that the suspect gained access to the safe.

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 2:16 a.m. Monday at Kowloon Restaurant at 948 Broadway. A iPhone was taken from inside an employee’s vehicle and the front passenger window was broken out.

Complaints

A caller reported at 12:50 a.m. Friday at 15 Fiske Road the suspicious death of two animals, a rabbit and a squirrel that occurred during the day. The caller reported it occurred in the backyard of the house across from 15 Fiske Road.

The property manager reported he had footage of people dumping trash onto the property at 9:45 a.m. Friday at Sherman Plaza at 1160 Broadway.

A caller reported an oil spill in the basement of the building at 11:50 a.m. Friday at Gregson Law Office at 325 Central St. Engine 3 reported the oil was from a previous spill and a clean-up crew would be removing the oil.

A report of a disturbance at 9:15 p.m. Friday at Jones Drive and Pillings Road; at 12:41 a.m. Sunday at Veterans Memorial Elementary School at 25 Hurd Ave.

A report of operating under the influence of liquor at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Public Safety Building at 27 Hamilton St. A caller reported an erratic operator drove down Hamilton Street and struck a vehicle. John S. Tapley, of 26 Pleasant St., was arrested for OUI liquor.

An officer reported a vehicle refusing to stop for speeding at 12:55 a.m. Saturday on Central Street. The occupants bailed out and ran through backyards in the area of School and Daisy streets. State Police assisted with a K9 unit. An extensive search was conducted with negative results and the vehicle was towed. Ammunition was found inside the suspect vehicle and a stolen firearm was recovered.

A report of a suspicious motor vehicle at 2:20 a.m. Saturday at Speedway at 220 Broadway. A caller reported two vehicles in the lot at the back of the parking lot. The clerk reported that there were two vehicles in the lot earlier who were flying drones.

An injured turkey was reported at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at 31 Greatwoods Road. An animal control officer reported capturing the turkey, which had an arrow in it, and taking it to the animal hospital.

A report of suspicious activity at 10:10 p.m. Saturday at Sarpi Salon/Cindy Nails at 5 Broadway. The property manager reported several males on the building. Police reported three males fled prior to their arrival; at 2:31 p.m. Sunday at 44 Wonderland Ave. A caller reported a man with a hooded sweatshirt went inside a Procopio Construction trailer, but did not see if he took anything, and left in a gray sedan. Police reported it appeared the suspect gained entry and that the door was pried open. The trailer was located in Lynn, and Lynn Police were notified.

A report of gunshots at 1:27 p.m. Sunday at 31 Eustis St. A caller heard gunshots in the area. Police spoke with a neighbor who reported seeing fireworks going off in the area

A report of a suspicious person at 2:55 p.m. Sunday at Salvation Army at 209-33 Broadway. A caller reported a man in tan shorts and a black hoodie tried to break into one of the donation bins. Police reported finding the suspect and that no entry was made to the donation box.

Fire

A report of an outside fire at 5:52 p.m. Friday at IHOP at 114 Broadway. An employee reported there was mulch outside the business that kept smoking and was on fire earlier in the day. The fire department reported the fire was extinguished; at 9:16 p.m. Friday at 31 Houston Ave. Several callers reported the residence had a fire pit burning on the back porch of the home. The fire department reported it was an outside charcoal grill; at 1:02 p.m. Saturday at 17 Hammersmith Drive. A caller reported an outside fire in the back of his home. Several youths were found inside a rowboat in the pond by police and fire crews, but no fire was located in the area; at 2:54 p.m. Sunday at 35 Magnolia St. A caller reported an outside fire in the back of the house. A small contained fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of fire crews.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 10:28 a.m. Friday at U-Haul Company of Boston at 66 Broadway. A manager reported a trailer was stolen from his lot.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 3:26 a.m. Sunday at Clarke School at 100 Middlesex Ave.