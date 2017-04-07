Police log: 4-8-2017

April 7, 2017

LYNN

Arrests

Elisha Davis, 22, was arrested at 7:17 a.m. Friday on charges of resisting arrest, witness intimidation and possession to distribute class drugs.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 3:13 a.m. at 105 Linwood Rd. Thursday; at 193 Fayette St. at 1:05 p.m. Thursday.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 9:17 a.m. at 19 Red Rock St. Thursday.

Complaints

A report of noise at 1:17 a.m. at 113 Franklin St. #10 Thursday; at 2:08 a.m. at 12 Elizabeth St. Thursday.

A report of a disturbance at 47 Park St. at 7:01 a.m. Friday; at 196 Essex St. at 12:37 Friday; at 16 Flint St. #1 at 4:17 p.m. Friday.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 61 Vine St. at 6:46 p.m. Thursday.

Theft

A report of larceny at 95 Tremont St. #710 at 5:57 a.m. Thursday; at 8 Clark Circle at 7:55 a.m. Thursday; at 29 Elm St. #2 12:36 p.m. Thursday; at 377 Lynnway at 2:10 p.m. Thursday; at Essex Street at 2:35 p.m. Friday.

MARBLEHEAD

A report of suspicious activity at 7:56 a.m. Thursday at Pleasant Street. A tree stump was misidentified as a man wearing camouflage and scaring children.

A report of two lacrosse sticks stolen and recovered at 2:43 p.m. Thursday at Humphrey Street.

NAHANT

A report of downed wires at 8:57 a.m. Thursday at Nahant Road.

A report of suspicious activity at 6:09 p.m. Thursday at Willow Road.

PEABODY

Nakimuli Kasolo Rose, 48, of 7 Heather Rd. in Watertown was arrested Wednesday at Andover Street for shoplifting over $100.

Roberson Jeanne-Pierre, 27, of 8 Lowe Street was arrested Wednesday at Lowe Street for disorderly conduct.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 10:32 a.m. Thursday at Main and Wallis streets.

SWAMPSCOTT

A report of a disturbance at 2:08 p.m. Thursday at 46 Duncan Terr.