Police log: 4-29-2017

April 28, 2017

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to The Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Kara Briana, 37, of 9 Lakeview Ave. was charged for possessing a Class B, C and E substance on Thursday at 9:04 p.m.

Courtney Coleman, 55, of 34 Pleasant St., Hyde Park was arrested for larceny over $250 and on a default warrant at 2:21 p.m. Friday.

Christopher Godfrey, 20, of 21 Castle Gate Rd. in Boston was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Thursday at 3:27 p.m.

Michael Rizzo, 39, of 88 Salem St., Reading was arrested for possession of a Class B drug substance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and an uninsured motor vehicle and trailer at 4:25 p.m. on Thursday.

Angel Rodriguez, 22, of 72 Hanover St., was arrested with distributing cocaine on Thursday at 9:03 p.m.

Paige Rumson of 103 Liberty was arrested for threatening to commit a crime, assault and battery, trespassing, and possession of a Class A drug on Friday at 10:26 a.m.

Ashley Thibault, 31, was arrested for prostitution on Friday at5:16 a.m.

David Torres was arrested for breaking and entering at night to commit a felony and destruction of property over $250 on Thursday at 11:10 p.m.

Michael Vincent, 35, was arrested for possession of a knife, and possession of a Class B substance on Thursday at 8:12 p.m.

Eliza Wallner, 39, was arrested for prostitution and possession for a Class C substance n Friday at 1:51 a.m.

Amy Ward, 35, was arrested for possession of a Class E substance on Thursday at 8:10 p.m.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 6:01 a.m. Friday at 451 Chestnut St.; at 7:54 a.m. Friday at 580 Essex St.; at 8:17 a.m. Friday at Boston and Marion streets; at 8:40 a.m. Friday at Kipp Academy at 90 High Rock St.;

Noise/Disturbance

A report of a disturbance at 12:15 a.m. Friday at Liberty and Washington streets; at 10 West Baltimore St. on Friday at 1:39 a.m.; a report of a noise on Friday at 12:31 a.m. at 110 Franklin St.; at 1:30 a.m. Friday at @5 Ridge Ave; at 2:40 a.m. on Friday at 4 Kingsley Terrace, Apt 9.

PEABODY

Complaints

On Monday at 4:19 p.m., a caller reported that a reckless driver got off Route 128 at the Lowell Street exit; At 5:12 p.m., a caller reported that there were several juveniles in an abandoned factory on Lynnfield Street. The juveniles were sent on their way; At 6:19 p.m., a manager reported a past larceny of 84 bras from Victoria’s Secret at the Northshore Mall; At 10:53 p.m., there was a report of a dog that was barking on Birch Street and keeping a neighbor up; At 11:54 p.m., police arrested Austin M. Belanger, 20, of Hobart Street in Danvers on a warrant.

Pet Sounds

On Tuesday at 11:36 a.m., a caller had left a voicemail stating that she needed help putting her dog in the car. On callback, she stated her neighbor had helped her secure the dog in the car.

At 12:43 p.m. on Tuesday a caller on North Central Court reported that her neighbor allows her dog to roam off leash, use her lawn as a bathroom, and does not pick up the waste. Animal control mailed a citation warning as well as a copy of the leash law, waste removal law, license application, and an order to license the dog within seven days; At 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a report of two men drinking in a parked vehicle in a lot on Summit Street. Officers checked the area and the men were sent on their way. The driver was drinking soda.

Disturbances

On Wednesday at 1:47 a.m., there was a report of two men causing a disturbance near the Tedeschi Food Shop on Main Street. Police arrested Khiry Jamal Murray, 26, of Kingsley Terrace in Lynn on charges of disorderly conduct, shoplifting, possessing a firearm without an FID card, possession of firearm or ammunition in a dwelling, and leaving a firearm in a vehicle. Police also arrested Brandon Dixon on Littles Lane in Peabody on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct, subsequent offense; At 12:25 p.m., an anonymous caller said there was a man in the driveway with a rifle and a woman yelling at him. A sergeant arrived on the scene and said the weapon was a bb gun. The anonymous caller called back and said the rifle was in a blue barrel under a pizza box. The man was transported to Salem Hospital and the officer took possession of three bb guns.

Arrests

At 1:08 p.m., on Friday police arrested Kelley Lyn Guillette, 43, of St Ann’s Avenue in Peabody on charges of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and failure to wear a seat belt. Police also arrested Danielle M. Guillette, 47, of Tanners Court in Peabody on a charge of allowing an unlicensed person to operate a motor vehicle.

LYNNFIELD

Complaints

On Tuesday at 10:28 a.m., there was a report of a suspicious automobile on Main Street; At 6:12 p.m., there was a gas grill fire on Doncaster Road that was handled by the fire department; At 7:39 p.m., there was a suspicious automobile on Lynnbrook Road; On Wednesday at 1:06 p.m., there was a motor vehicle accident with property damage at Condon Circle; At 2:58 p.m., there was a report of a fire on Salem Street; At 10:33 p.m., a caller on Fairview Avenue reported that a dog had been barking since the early morning hours; On Friday at 1:10 p.m., there was a report of a suspicious automobile on Prospect Avenue; At 3:40 p.m., there was a report of a painting missing from a resident’s room on Salem Street.

SAUGUS

Dispute

A male caller reported his sister is having a dispute with her landlord. Officers reported a verbal argument between tenant and landlord on Serino Way on Thursday at 1:50 p.m. Peace restored.

Disturbance

Manager at Sherman Plaza at 1160 Broadway reported a group of teens hanging out in back causing a disturbance on Friday at 6:40 p.m. Officers were dispatched but could not find youth.