Police log: 4-28-2017

April 27, 2017

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to The Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

David Gray, 22, of 100 Willow St., was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, threat to commit a crime and assault and battery on a police officer at 7:01 a.m. Thursday.

Taylor Lemon, 25, of 48 Groveland St., was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, possession with intent to distribute a Class C drug, possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug and possession with intent to distribute a Class E drug at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday.

Nicole McCarthy, 26, of 12 Pope St., Salem, was arrested on a warrant charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday.

Natacha Mora, 29, of 43 Lafayette Park, was arrested and charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct and violation of the city knife ordinance at 1:14 a.m. Thursday.

Nicole Pustorino, 22, of 21 Lewis St., Reading, was arrested on a warrant charge of Class A drug possession at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday at Chatham and Essex streets; at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday at Chestnut and Goodridge streets; at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday at Broad and Newhall streets; at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday on Central Square; at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday at 300 Broad St.; at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday at 55 Laighton St.; at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday at Ashland Street and Belle Avenue; at 6:23 a.m. Thursday at 641 Summer St.; at 7:02 a.m. Thursday at Cottage and Hood streets; at 7:36 a.m. Thursday at Holyoke Street and Thorpe Road; at 11:03 a.m. Thursday at 67 Silsbee St.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday at 9 Bassett St.; at 10:31 a.m. Thursday at 20 Wheeler St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Broad and Newhall streets.

Assaults

A report of a sexual assault at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday on Washington Street.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday at 6 North Common Terrace; at 5:32 p.m. Wednesday at 156 Lewis St.; at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Lewis St.; at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday at Shelter at 100 Willow St.; at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday at 50 Newhall St.; at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at 2 Brightwood Terrace; at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday at 576 Summer St.; at 1:15 a.m. Thursday at 145 Lewis St.; at 6:41 a.m. Thursday at 100 Willow St.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 7:10 a.m. Thursday on Lynnway.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday at 28 Brookvale St.; at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 79 Fayette St.; at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday on Tudor Street; at 12:40 a.m. Thursday at 58 Broad St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday at 160 Neptune Blvd.

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 7:07 a.m. Thursday at 38 Barrett St.

MARBLEHEAD

Complaints

A caller reported that the timing of the lights was off at 7:59 a.m. Wednesday at West Shore Drive and Lafayette Street. The caller stated that he drives the route every single day and the previous day, it took him 20 minutes to get through the area. That day, it took him five extra minutes. He wanted the timing set to what it was two months ago because it was perfect.

A report of a disturbance at 11:19 p.m. Wednesday on Lafayette Street.

PEABODY

Arrests

Bernie Tulip, 39, of 15 Central St., Apt. 204, was arrested on warrants at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday at 46 Shore Drive; at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday at 23 Church St. and 25 Foster St.; at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday at 323 Lowell St.; at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday on Route 128 North; at 8:16 a.m. Thursday at 62 Franklin St. and 4 Perkins St.; at 8:51 a.m. Thursday at 378 Lynnfield St. and 0 Bartholomew St.; at 11:39 a.m. Thursday at Sprint at 232 Andover St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday at 36 Foster St. and 2 Spring St. A four-car accident was reported. Two people were taken to Lahey Hospital; at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday at 75 Central St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 8:49 a.m. Thursday at 9 Laurel St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday at Pacific Sunwear at 210P Andover St.; at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday at Littles Lane; at 12:42 a.m. Thursday at 111R Main St. A caller reported someone was banging on her window from outside; at 5:01 a.m. Thursday at 25 Wilson Terrace.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday on Anthony Road. A caller reported there was a woman who intentionally took too much of her prescription medication. The woman was taken to Lahey Hospital; at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday on Andover Street. A caller thought his friend overdosed on heroin in his vehicle. The person was taken to Salem Hospital.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday at 1 Littles Lane. A caller reported her neighbor put ceiling tiles in front of her door and also threw paint on her door. An officer reported there was no vandalism.

REVERE

Arrests

Marie Costa, 41, of 1535 North Shore Road, Apt. 2, was arrested on warrants at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday.

Cynthia M. Mackay, 28, of 418 Revere Beach Parkway, Apt. 116, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by concealing merchandise at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday on Brown Circle; at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday at Broadway and Central Avenue; at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday at Winthrop Avenue and Harris Street; at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday at Wendy’s on Furlong Drive.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at Library.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday at Revere Housing Authority on Cooledge Street.

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday on Franklin Avenue.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 2:07 a.m. Wednesday at Rodeway Inn on American Legion Highway; at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday at Caruso Northgate Apartments on Lantern Road.

SAUGUS

Arrests

Aaron E. Bailey, of 29 Dennison St., Boston, was arrested and charged with Class A drug distribution, Class B drug distribution and on a warrant at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday at Cleveland and Washington avenues; at 8:31 a.m. Wednesday at Walnut Street and Fairmount Avenue. A two-car accident was reported. One of the drivers was issued a citation for unlicensed operation.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday at 1 Hamilton St.; at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday at Fairmount Avenue and Walnut Street.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday at Target at 400 Lynn Fells Parkway; at 5:32 p.m. Wednesday at Irontower Diner at 325 Main St.

Complaints

A report of a suspicious person at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Fox Hollow Drive. A caller reported two suspicious men in her neighborhood. One was wearing a black coat and the other had on a rain coat with the hood snugged down around his face. Both were wearing black gloves.

SWAMPSCOTT

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday at 56 Bellevue Road.