Police log: 4-27-2017

April 26, 2017

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to The Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Richard Adie, 18, of 11 Parrott St., was arrested and charged with violation of the city knife ordinance at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Thomas Ciafardoni, 48, of 95 Timson St., was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failure to signal and on warrant charges of speeding and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday.

Christopher Figueroa, of 498 Chestnut St., was arrested on warrant charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, OUI liquor, motor vehicle lights violation, assault, trespassing, disorderly conduct and Class D drug possession at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday.

William Lazarus, 41, of 39 Coburn St., was arrested and charged with Class E drug possession at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday.

Adidas Mastin, 27, was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without a license and on warrant charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and witness intimidation at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday.

Richard Wincell, 18, of 37 Green St., was arrested and charged with Class C drug possession at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 6:23 a.m. Wednesday at Essex and Washington streets; at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday on Timson Street; at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday at Commercial and South Common streets; at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Avenue and Essex Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday at 182 Chestnut St.

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday at 4 Tilton Place.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday at YMCA at 20 Neptune Blvd.

Theft

A report of a robbery at 7:36 a.m. Wednesday at New England Laundry at 143 Franklin St.

A report of a larceny at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday at 50-52 Newhall St.

MARBLEHEAD

Complaints

A caller reported her dog was missing and her granddaughter’s room appeared to have been ransacked at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday on Pond Street. She thought someone may have been broken in. Police reported the girl was there and said no one had ransacked her room.

A caller reported a landscaping company was blowing trash and leaves onto cars and into the street at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday on Maverick Street. The caller wanted it documented that the landscaper was blowing debris towards the car and he was going to go after them in civil court.

A report of a disturbance at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday on Pleasant Street.

A caller reported that there was a “kid sitting in a car listening to music so loud, he does it all the time,” at 8:04 p.m. Tuesday on Creesy Street. She wanted someone “to tell him to turn it down.” Police reported everything was quiet and the only vehicle matching the description was leaving the area.

PEABODY

Arrests

Siobhan Ivy Christopher, 34, of 2 South St., was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license at 5:14 p.m. Monday.

Elida Cyrekja, 53, of 43E Shore Drive, was arrested and charged with assault and shoplifting by concealing merchandise at 6:27 p.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 10:20 p.m. Monday at 35 Tremont St.; at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday at Andover Street and Route 128 North; at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday at Bill & Bob’s Roast Beef at 2 Central St.; at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday at 50 Margin St. and 93 Gardner St. A caller reported a motor vehicle struck a tree, but the driver was not hurt; at 6:53 a.m. Wednesday at 126 Lowell St. and 2 Kosciusko St.; at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday on Rockdale Park.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday at Kappy’s Liquor at 175 Andover St. A woman was taken to Salem Hospital.

A report of a pedestrian hit by a motor vehicle at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday at 2 Tremont St. and 63 Central St. A man stated he was hit by a vehicle and wasn’t injured, but his cell phone was damaged as a result of the accident.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 6:52 a.m. Tuesday at 1236 Magnolia Way; at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday at 35 Veterans Memorial Drive; at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday at 380 Lynnfield St. and 2 Ralph Road; at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday at Carroll School at 60 Northend St.; at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday at 16 Coolidge Ave. A caller reported rocks were thrown at his house, and that he was familiar with the suspect

A report of a missing person at 9:02 a.m. Tuesday at 3 Wilson Terrace. A caller reported his missing neighbor had returned home and advised her mother that she was kidnapped. The woman reported the kidnapping took place in Lynn. An officer reported the woman would not make a report with him.

A caller at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday on Avalon Street wanted to know if animals on the farm at 278 Summit Street are happy. Police told her there was no farm at that address, and that she was probably referring to the location on Farm Avenue. She was told that the owner was permitted to have livestock and passed their barn inspection. She then asked if they were pets, and was told that the owner was not required to disclose that. She then threatened to go knock on the owner’s door.

A report of suspicious activity at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday at 7100 Crane Brook Way. A caller reported a silver sedan in the parking lot was unoccupied and the driver’s side door was open. He thought that the vehicle was broken into. An officer attempted to make contact with the owner of the vehicle and there was no answer. An officer secured the door, and reported it didn’t appear to be a breaking and entering.

Fire

A report of a fire at 8:10 p.m. Monday at Family Entertainment Group at 535 Lowell St. A trash compactor on fire was reported. Police reported an unused dryer was on fire, which was handled by the fire department.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday on Lowell Street. The person was taken to Salem Hospital; at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on Andover Street. A man was taken to Lahey Hospital.

Theft

A report of a robbery at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday at 15 Central St. A man reported that he was at a friend’s house and was robbed when two people kicked in the door, stole $440 and beat him up. He was taken to Salem Hospital with injuries. Police checked 50 Warren St. for the suspects. Terry A. Gleason, 22, of 50 Warren St., Apt. 312V, was summoned for assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unarmed robbery.

A report of a larceny at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday at Brodie’s Pub at 10 ½ Lowell St. A caller reported her cell phone was stolen.

REVERE

Arrests

George M. Iasbarrone, 51, of 9 Ambrose St., Apt. 2, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by asportation at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 8:56 a.m. Tuesday at CVS on Squire Road; at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday at Checks Cashed Parking Lot on Mahoney Circle; at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday at Revere Street and North Shore Road.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday at Target on Furlong Drive.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday on Park Avenue.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 7:42 a.m. Tuesday at Seacoast Middle/High School on Everard Street; at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday at Route 1 Shell on Bennett Highway.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 1:24 a.m. Tuesday on Beach Street.

Theft

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 9:32 a.m. Tuesday on Broadway.

A report of auto theft at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday on Winthrop Avenue. Sandra P. Sargent, 32, of 10 Franklin Ave., Apt. 207, was summoned for larceny of a motor vehicle and taking and stealing parts/motor vehicle.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday on Broadway.

SAUGUS

Arrests

Alexandria Lynn Duran, of 41 Forest Ave., was arrested on warrants at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday at Eastern Bank at 605 Broadway; at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday at Sizzle Tanning Salon/Cogliano’s Pizza at 302 Lincoln Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday at Starbucks at 366 Broadway.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday at Stop & Shop at 164 Main St. One person was taken to Melrose Wakefield Hospital.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday at Panera Bread at 647 Broadway. Two women reported they were approached by an older, white man while leaving Panera Bread. The man handed them a note and stated “If you’re ever looking for a good time, call me”; at 3:17 a.m. Wednesday at 39 Summit Ave. A caller reported two men possibly breaking into vehicles on Summit Avenue. The caller heard a car alarm coming from the last house on the left and saw two men running towards Oceanview Avenue.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 8:09 p.m. Tuesday at Bradlee Avenue and Humphrey Street.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 8:09 p.m. Tuesday at Humphrey Street and Lawrence Road.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday at 262 Puritan Road.