Police log: 4-26-2017

April 25, 2017

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to The Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Tanya Branden, 36, of 6 Pinkham Place, was arrested on warrant charges of number plate violation to conceal, uninsured motor vehicle/trailer, receiving stolen property and larceny at 9:27 p.m. Monday.

Georgios Keskinidis, of 6 Pinkham Place, was arrested on a warrant charge of larceny at 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Wendi Mattos, 49, of 10 Webb St., Danvers, was arrested and charged with trespassing and on a warrant at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday.

Jose Reyes, 48, of 42 Baker St., was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious damage to a motor vehicle at 8:14 a.m. Tuesday.

Jose Santanero-Cordero, 41, of 125 Commercial St., was arrested on a courtesy booking at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday.

Jaylan Wiggins, 21, of 75 Marion St., was arrested and charged with Class B drug possession at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 9:40 p.m. Monday at 64 Chatham St.; at 8:06 a.m. Tuesday at 83 Neptune St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at 21 High Rock St.; at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday at Valvoline Oil at 800 Western Ave.; at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday at Eastern Avenue and New Ocean Street.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 11:39 a.m. Tuesday on Franklin Street.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 3:19 p.m. Monday at 53 Arlington St.; at 3:54 p.m. Monday at 74 Newhall St.; at 7:36 p.m. Monday at 20 East Highland St.; at 7:52 p.m. Monday at 74 Newhall St.; at 8:12 p.m. Monday at 282 Boston St.; at 8:18 p.m. Monday at 39 Congress St.; at 8:38 p.m. Monday at 2 Union St.; at 9:14 p.m. Monday at 90 Light St.; at 10:08 p.m. Monday at 74 Newhall St.; at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday at Bruno’s Bar at 854 Western Ave.; at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday at 12 Ellis St.; at 10:54 a.m. Tuesday at 269 Union St.; at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday at 161 Broad St.

A report of an injured police officer at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday at 500 Lynnfield St.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 11 a.m. Tuesday on Boston Street.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 4:57 p.m. Monday at 141 Nahant St.; at 7:07 p.m. Monday at 37 Green St.

A report of motor vehicle theft at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday at 85 Empire St.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 6:28 p.m. Monday at 12 Lyman St.; at 6:45 p.m. Monday at 10 Walnut St.; at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday at 32 Barrett St.; at 10:54 a.m. Tuesday at 7 Liberty Square

A report of vandalism at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday at 40 Timson St.

LYNNFIELD

Arrests

Kimara Murray, 47, of 44 Merrimac St., Woburn, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct at 8:17 p.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 8:21 p.m. Monday on Market Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 5:34 p.m. Sunday at 45 Fairview Road. A caller reported a possible break. Police reported the rear door was open, but nothing was disturbed. It was unclear if the resident left the door open or someone else opened it.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 12:28 a.m. Saturday at 909 Salem St. A caller reported a young man wearing a red hoodie yelling profanities and pacing. Police reported it was a 19-year-old man arguing with his girlfriend on the phone.

A report of a suspicious auto at 1:41 p.m. Saturday at Whole Foods Market at 100 Market St. A caller reported the driver of a black Ford Expedition startled an elderly woman when he yelled at her to move her vehicle.

A report of a disturbance at 9:56 p.m. Saturday at Lynnfield Commons Building 1 at 375 North Broadway.

A caller reported his family headstone has been moved at 4:36 p.m. Monday at Forest Hill Cemetery. Police reported the family has a call into the department of public works, who they believe moved the stone.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 11:41 a.m. Sunday at 340 Summer St. A caller reported a rail trail sign was taken from his property and from 324 Summer St.; at 4:54 p.m. Monday at Victoria’s Secret at 710 Market St.

Vandalism

A report of malicious destruction of property at 10:56 a.m. Sunday at 35 Perry Ave. A caller reported tires have been slashed.

MARBLEHEAD

Complaints

A caller reported her handicapped placard and several other IDs/bank cards may have been taken from a vehicle while she was visiting at 1:44 p.m. Monday on Pleasant Street.

A report of a disturbance at 3:08 p.m. Monday on Puritan Road. A caller reported there was some yelling and screaming going on, and that there was a bunch of trucks parked at the end with people arguing and threatening each other. Police reported construction vehicles running machinery and there may have been people yelling over the machine; at 8:44 p.m. Monday on Creesy Street.

A report of juveniles on bikes at 10:04 p.m. Monday on Ocean Avenue. A caller reported that while driving on the neck, three juveniles wearing all dark clothing on bikes “were playing chicken” with him. The juveniles were riding directly in the path of the vehicle and the caller had to come to a complete stop.

REVERE

Arrests

Thomas E. Roarke, 56, homeless, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by asportation at 5:49 p.m. Monday.

Edgar S. Vargas, 19, of 37 Tuttle St., Apt. 2, was arrested and charged with assault and battery and on warrants at 1:14 a.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 11:37 a.m. Monday at Stop & Shop on Squire Road.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 3:01 p.m. Monday on Brown Circle; at 7:11 p.m. Monday on Copeland Circle; at 11:20 p.m. Monday on Mahoney Circle.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 1:31 a.m. Monday on Yeamans Street; at 1:47 a.m. Monday at Ocean Point Apartments on Ocean Avenue; at 8:29 a.m. Monday on Sagamore Street; at 1:42 p.m. Monday on Pearl Avenue; at 7:15 p.m. Monday at 7-Eleven on North Shore Road; at 7:18 p.m. Monday on Larkin Street; at 7:46 p.m. Monday on Broadway; at 9:26 p.m. Monday on Howard Street.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 12:50 p.m. Monday at Shell Gas Station on Squire Road; at 1:55 p.m. Monday on Roland Road.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 12:22 p.m. Monday at Safy Market on Broadway; at 12:53 p.m. Monday on Malden Street.

SAUGUS

Complaints

A report of a suspicious motor vehicle at 2:44 a.m. Monday at 16 Indian Rock Drive. A caller reported a black Chevy Suburban outside of her house tried to block her in her driveway and followed her for awhile. She stated it was operated by a white, bald man. Police couldn’t find a vehicle matching the description after an area check.

A report of identity fraud at 12:58 p.m. Monday at 5 Oakcrest St. A woman reported her identity had been stolen and used to open up three school loans, totaling $19,832. She claimed the loans are not hers, nor did she authorize these loans to be opened using her information.

A report of a disturbance at 5:24 p.m. Monday at 4125 Scotts Mill Court. A caller reported the upstairs tenant was riding his motor scooter on the balcony. Police reported the man had a gasoline powered motor scooter stored on the second floor balcony. The scooter was removed and arrangements were made with management to store it.

SWAMPSCOTT

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 7:46 p.m. Monday at Forbes Service Station at 441 Humphrey St.