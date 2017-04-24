Police log: 4-25-2017

April 24, 2017

LYNN

Arrests

Blake Colella, 35, was arrested and charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and fugitive from justice on court at 9:42 p.m. Sunday.

Jason Eason, 38, of 32 Lyndhurst St., Dorchester, was arrested and charged with violation of the city knife ordinance at 12:26 p.m. Monday.

Nidxa Fuentes, 41, of 48 Laighton St., was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 9:09 a.m. Monday.

Paul Lake, of 78 Newcastle St., was arrested on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failure to wear a seatbelt and speeding at 2:49 a.m. Monday.

Kimara Murray, 47, of 44 Merrimack St., Woburn, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing at 2:41 a.m. Monday.

Anibal Ramos-Vasquez, 36, of 5 Lloyd St., was arrested and charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of property damage at 9:51 p.m. Sunday.

Amanda Webster, of 1 Tiger Row, Georgetown, was arrested on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and uninsured motor vehicle/trailer at 8:09 a.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:09 p.m. Sunday at 55 Elmwood Ave.; at 5:54 p.m. Sunday at 2 Estes St.; at 7:17 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 579 Boston St.; at 8:02 p.m. Sunday at Chestnut and Rand streets; at 1:20 a.m. Monday at 85 Newcastle St.; at 10:44 a.m. Monday at Centre Street and Market Square; at 12:06 p.m. Monday at Essex and Joyce streets.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 4:14 p.m. Sunday at 780 Lynnway.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 8:54 p.m. Sunday at 51 High Rock St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 5:26 p.m. Sunday at 92 Williams Ave.; at 7:13 a.m. Monday at 106 Lawton Ave.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 3:12 p.m. Sunday on Lynnway; at 10:50 p.m. Sunday at 27 Mall St.; at 1:36 a.m. Monday at 11 Fiske Lane; at 1:40 a.m. Monday at Wendy’s at 116 Boston St.; at 2:02 a.m. Monday at 500 Lynnfield St.; at 2:03 a.m. Monday at 78 Newcastle St.; at 8:49 a.m. Monday at 48 Laighton St.; at 9:06 a.m. Monday at 108 Franklin St.; at 9:21 a.m. Monday at 35 Washington St.; at 9:44 a.m. Monday at 107 Newhall St.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 2:18 p.m. Sunday on Empire Street; at 3:29 p.m. Sunday on Chase Street; at 10:16 a.m. Monday on Towns Court.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 4:14 p.m. Sunday at 12 Morris St.; at 12 p.m. Monday at 11 Howard St.; at 1:08 p.m. Monday at 15 Marianna St.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 7:44 a.m. Monday at 63 Lynnway.

MARBLEHEAD

Arrests

Erich W. Nevins, 45, of 157 Washington St., was arrested and charged with OUI liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle at 3:37 p.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 3:23 p.m. Sunday on Atlantic Avenue.

Complaints

A report of landscapers working at 12:35 p.m. Sunday at Locust Street and Atlantic Avenue. A woman complained about landscapers using leaf blowers. The caller’s phone was cutting in and out, but she said she could see the landscape trucks and knows there is a bylaw against them working on a Sunday. Police reported the landscapers were from Chelmsford and were advised for future reference not to work on Sundays.

A report of a loud gunshot sound at 6:29 p.m. Sunday on Beacon Heights Lane. A caller reported he heard what sounded like a single gunshot in Steer Swamp. Police checked the swamp area and were unable to locate anything.

A report of suspicious activity at 11:11 p.m. Sunday on Longview Drive. A caller reported her son witnessed something on Facebook regarding the game “assassin” (a game where she are assigned “someone to kill” with a squirt gun).

PEABODY

Arrests

Ermildo Gomez-Lopez, 23, of 11 Shepard St., Apt. 7, Lynn, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 10:18 p.m. Saturday.

Frank Mejia, 22, of 4 Sanborn St., Apt. 2, was arrested and charged with assault and battery at 11:10 p.m. Sunday.

Luis Rafael Mendez Torres, 28, of 16 Waitt St., Lynn, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 7:39 p.m. Sunday.

Anthony T. Nguyen, 23, of 370 Lynn St. Apt. 2, Malden, was arrested and charged with larceny and shoplifting by concealing merchandise at 5:59 p.m. Saturday.

Amy M. Perkins, 26, of 17 Louis Road, was arrested and charged with OUI liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle at 8:43 p.m. Sunday.

Kelsey M. Russell, 23, of 63 Glenburn Road, Arlington, was arrested and charged with OUI liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle at 9:58 p.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 3:23 p.m. Saturday at Lahey Health & Medical Center at 1 Essex Center Drive. A vehicle into the fence behind Lahey was reported; at 3:54 p.m. Saturday at Direct Tire & Auto Service at 231 Andover St.; at 11:49 a.m. Sunday at 378 Lynnfield St. and 0 Bartholomew St. A two-car accident was reported. One driver was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. The guardrail at the intersection of Lynnfield and Bartholomew streets was damaged. Both vehicles were towed; at 4:22 p.m. Sunday at 93 Gardner St. and 50 Margin St.; at 7:19 a.m. Monday at 157 Lowell St.; at 1:13 p.m. Monday at 9 Oran Circle.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 12:39 p.m. Sunday at Extended Stay America at 200 Jubilee Drive; at 2:33 p.m. Sunday at Northshore Mall at 210N Andover St.; at 4:02 p.m. Sunday at Wendy’s at 71 Newbury St.; at 8:43 p.m. Sunday at 125 Washington St. Amy Perkins, 26, was arrested for OUI liquor.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 7:45 p.m. Sunday at McDonald’s at 133 Main St. A two-car accident into a pole was reported. Domingo Gautier-Romero, 42, of 14 Albion St., Apt. 2, Salem, was summoned for driving on a suspended license.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 11:10 p.m. Sunday on Sanborn Street. The victim was taken to Salem Hospital with injuries. Frank Mejia, 22, was arrested for assault and battery.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 9:34 p.m. Sunday at 44 Keys Drive. A caller reported someone broke into his car and fled the area. Police reported $30 to $40 was taken in change; at 3:50 a.m. Monday at 37 Shore Drive. A caller reported there were two males around possibly breaking into cars.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 2:47 p.m. Saturday at Emerson Park at 27 Perkins St. Police received a report of youths possibly smoking marijuana. Police spoke to the people who were smoking cigarettes; at 1:54 a.m. Sunday at 70 Franklin St. A caller reported a person crying. An officer reported it was a baby crying; at 9:48 a.m. Monday at 14 Buttonwood Lane and 2 Fairmount Road. A caller reported a man walking through the neighborhood wearing underpants and socks while yelling. An officer reported there were two males that had no shirts on, yelling for their dog. They went inside.

A report of a disturbance at 9:14 p.m. Saturday at 113 Birch St.; at 9:21 p.m. Saturday at 18 Oakland St.; at 9:50 p.m. Saturday at 149 Russell St.; at 12 p.m. Sunday at 9 Meredith Road; at 7:21 p.m. Sunday at 6 Sprague St.; at 8:43 a.m. Monday at 108 Tremont St.

A report of a suspicious motor vehicle at 9:55 p.m. Sunday on Proctor Circle. A caller reported a vehicle was on the bike trail. Police reported the vehicle on the trail was Mall Security; at 12:24 a.m. Monday at 13 Bourbon St. A caller reported a person in a black Nissan Maxima was suspiciously looking into multiple vehicles with a flashlight. Police checked the area and reported there was no one in sight.

A report of operating under the influence of liquor at 9:58 p.m. Sunday on Gardner Street. A caller reported he was following a vehicle that struck a tree and fled the area down Gardner Street. Kelsey M. Russell, 23, of Arlington, was arrested for OUI liquor.

Fire

A report of a structure fire at 11:49 a.m. Sunday at 5 Aborn St. A possible fire was reported and Aborn Street was shut down from Sutton to Washington temporarily.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 4:40 p.m. Saturday on Lake Shore Road.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 3:55 p.m. Saturday at CVS at 85 Lynnfield St. Police reported the person tried to return items unsuccessfully and removed a tray of merchandise and left the scene. The person also left his license behind. Christopher J. O’Connor, 46, of 15 Mason St., Salem, was summoned for shoplifting by asportation and disorderly conduct; at 10:48 a.m. Sunday at 261 Newbury St. A caller reported she was the victim of a computer virus scam; at 1:09 p.m. Sunday at Sears at 210S Andover St. Loss Prevention reported two kitchen and stand mixers were stolen, valued at $350 each.

A report of a robbery at 7:36 p.m. Saturday at Subway at 141 Summit St. A caller reported his phone was stolen. An officer reported two white men, one in a black hoodie and the other in a lifeguard hoodie, stole an iPhone 6, but it appeared that they may have been looking to take more than that. Both men left in a white sedan. A BOLO came from Wenham several minutes later stating there was an armed robbery with the men matching the description.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 4:38 p.m. Saturday at 465 Lowell St. A caller reported his son’s vehicle was vandalized with all four tires slashed.

REVERE

Arrests

Alexander Arias, 23, of 50 Warren St., Peabody, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct at 4:16 a.m. Sunday.

Stephen Ferrara, 53, of 105 Douglas St., Apt. 17, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by asportation of merchandise at 11:02 a.m. Friday.

Carlos Miranda, 47, of 361 Clinton St., Chelsea, was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over at 9:17 a.m. Friday.

Inmer Medina, 26, of 17 Winthrop Ave., Apt. 1, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving an accident scene with personal injury/no death at 7:37 p.m. Saturday.

Christian Perez, 21, of 9 Carney Court, Apt. 198, Charlestown, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct at 4:16 a.m. Sunday.

Clovis Rodrigues-De Souza, 35, of 157 Vane St., was arrested and charged with assault and battery and strangulation or suffocation at 4:08 a.m. Saturday.

Tanializ Sanchez, 21, of 460 Geneva St., Apt. 1, Dorchester, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct at 4:16 a.m. Sunday.

Joseph M. Shields, 46, of 37 Alden St., Malden, was arrested and charged with larceny, improper use of a credit card, boat/vehicle nighttime breaking and entering for a felony and malicious damage to a motor vehicle at 1:34 p.m. Saturday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 4:28 a.m. Friday on Bateman Avenue; at 7:54 p.m. Sunday at Cronin Rink on Revere Beach Parkway.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 12:18 p.m. Friday at IHOP on Squire Road; at 5:25 p.m. Monday on North Shore Road; at 7:48 p.m. Friday at Revere Street and American Legion Highway; at 4:22 p.m. Saturday on Copeland Circle; at 7:22 p.m. Saturday on Copeland Circle; at 7:37 p.m. Saturday on Mahoney Circle; at 1:12 a.m. Sunday on Lynnway; at 2:03 a.m. Sunday on Ocean Avenue; at 7:05 p.m. Sunday on Brown Circle; at 10:50 p.m. Sunday on True Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 8:12 p.m. Friday on Revere Street; at 10:28 p.m. Friday on North Shore Road; at 11:20 p.m. Friday at Nonnie’s Pizzeria on Washington Avenue.

A report of a breaking and entering at 1:28 a.m. Saturday at Autozone on Broadway; at 3:14 p.m. Sunday on Broadway; at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Broadway; at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Revere Street.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 4:21 a.m. Friday at Belle Isle Condo Trust on Bennington Street; at 7:32 a.m. Friday on Franklin Street; at 12:55 p.m. Friday at Davis Street and Patriot Parkway; at 1:50 p.m. Friday at Caruso Northgate Apartments on Lantern Road; at 4:23 p.m. Friday at Liston Towers on Dolphin Avenue; at 6:09 p.m. Friday on Sweeney Avenue; at 6:48 p.m. Friday on Nahant Avenue; at 1:19 a.m. Saturday on Agawam Street; at 11:52 a.m. Saturday at Ocean View Kennel on North Shore Road; at 1:52 p.m. Saturday at Planet Fitness on Charger Street; at 10:35 p.m. Saturday on Thornton Street; at 11:09 p.m. Saturday at Showcase Cinemas on Squire Road; at 3 a.m. Monday on Revere Beach Parkway; at 3:48 a.m. Monday on Lantern Road; at 4:16 a.m. Monday at IHOP on Squire Road; at 5:51 p.m. Monday on Florence Avenue; at 11:08 p.m. Sunday on Wolcott Road.

Theft

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 11:49 a.m. Friday at Dunkin’ Donuts on Beach Street; at 5:13 p.m. Friday on Pitcairn Street; at 4:34 p.m. Saturday at Burlington Coat Factory on Squire Road; at 3:37 p.m. Sunday at IHOP on Squire Road.

A report of auto theft at 2:55 a.m. Saturday on Fenno Street; at 2:52 p.m. Saturday at Thrifty Car Rental on Lee Burbank Highway.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 8:09 a.m. Sunday on Rumney Road.

SAUGUS

Arrests

Robert E. Boothroyd Jr., or 104 Friend St., Amesbury, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by asportation and on a warrant at 6:16 p.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 1:08 a.m. Saturday at McDonald’s at 127 Broadway. Police reported a car into a pole. The fire captain reported a single vehicle accident into a light pole in the parking lot. The person wasn’t injured, but the light pole had significant damage and was leaning over. The pole didn’t appear to pose an immediate danger. The vehicle was towed from the scene; at 11:19 a.m. Saturday at York Ford at 1481 Broadway; at 12:22 p.m. Saturday at Walnut and Elm streets. A two-car accident was reported. One person was taken to Salem Hospital; at 2:59 p.m. Saturday at Petco at 682 Broadway; at 6:26 p.m. Saturday at Saugus Community United Methodist Church at 493 Lincoln Ave. A caller reported a vehicle rolled into the fence at the church in the area. One person was taken to Melrose Wakefield Hospital.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 1:48 p.m. Sunday at 391 Central St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 8:23 p.m. Sunday on Lincoln Avenue.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 12:21 a.m. Saturday at Prince Restaurant at 517 Broadway.

Complaints

A report of a suspicious person at 8:56 p.m. Friday on Essex Street. A caller reported she was driving down Essex Street and thought she saw a woman walking by Burger King with a knife in her hand. Police checked the area and couldn’t find the woman.

A report of suspicious activity at 10 p.m. Friday at 20 Main St. A caller reported a suspicious man was attempting to gain entry to the complex who would not identify himself. Police reported the man was visiting his girlfriend in the next apartment over; at 2:13 p.m. Saturday at Golf Country at 860 Broadway. A caller reported a group of youths may be entering the building playing golf. Police reported no one was on scene and the building appeared to be abandoned. The call was flagged to inspectional services.

A report of a disturbance at 11:36 p.m. Friday at The Residences at Stevens Pond at 1 Founders Way. A caller reported a verbal altercation where a gun was possibly shown. He described a thin, white man in his 20s, who had a sky blue Civic. Police reported searching the area and were unable to locate any such vehicle; at 9:05 p.m. Saturday at Party City at 880 Broadway; at 11:05 p.m. Saturday at Roller World at 425 Broadway; at 11:29 p.m. Saturday at The Residences at Stevens Pond at 1 Founders Way; at 2:01 a.m. Sunday at Saugus High School on Pierce Memorial Drive; at 3:22 a.m. Sunday at Goodfellas Doggie Daycare at 20 Thresher St.; at 1:39 p.m. Sunday at Walmart at 770 Broadway.

Fire

A report of a building fire at 9:20 a.m. Friday at 24 Hurd Ave. The fire captain reported a porch fire. Upon arrival, fire crews saw a heavy volume of fire engulfing the rear of the house. All of the occupants were outside and accounted for, except for the family cat. The cat was located unharmed in the basement.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 5:13 p.m. Friday at Square One Mall at 1201 Broadway. A woman reported her phone was stolen from the Charlotte Russe store after she left her handbag unattended; at 10:37 p.m. Friday at Avalon Motel at 1529 Broadway.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 6:53 a.m. Saturday at Vitale Landing at 128 Ballard St. A caller reported someone broke into his boat and vandalized it.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 5:54 p.m. Sunday at Essex Street and Mall Access Road.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 9:57 p.m. Sunday at Middle School at 207 Forest Ave.