Police log: 4-22-2017

April 21, 2017

LYNNFIELD

Complaints

On Tuesday at 10:28 a.m., there was a report of a suspicious automobile on Main Street.

At 6:12 p.m., there was a gas grill fire on Doncaster Road that was handled by the fire department.

At 7:39 p.m., there was a suspicious automobile on Lynnbrook Road.

Incidents

On Wednesday at 1:06 p.m., there was a motor vehicle accident with property damage at Condon Circle.

At 2:58 p.m., there was a report of a fire on Salem Street.

At 10:33 p.m., a caller on Fairview Avenue reported that a dog had been barking since the early morning hours.

On Thursday at 6:44 p.m., there were motor vehicle violations on North Broadway.

On Friday at 1:10 p.m., there was a report of a suspicious automobile on Prospect Avenue.

At 3:40 p.m., there was a report of a painting missing from a resident’s room on Salem Street.

PEABODY

Incidents

On Monday at 4:19 p.m., a caller reported that a reckless driver got off Route 128 at the Lowell Street exit.

At 5:12 p.m., a caller reported that there were several juveniles in an abandoned factory on Lynnfield Street. The juveniles were sent on their way.

At 6:19 p.m., a manager reported a past larceny of 84 bras from Victoria’s Secret at the Northshore Mall.

At 9:31 p.m., there was a motor vehicle accident on Summit Street.

At 10:53 p.m., there was a report of a dog that was barking on Birch Street and keeping a neighbor up.

At 11:54 p.m., police arrested Austin M. Belanger, 20, of Hobart Street in Danvers on a warrant.

Complaints

On Tuesday at 9:33 a.m., there was a report of a past breaking and entering on Newbury Street.

At 11:36 a.m., a caller had left a voicemail stating that she needed help putting her dog in the car. On callback, she stated her neighbor had helped her secure the dog in the car.

At 12:43 p.m., a caller on North Central Court reported that her neighbor allows her dog to roam off leash, use her lawn as a bathroom, and does not pick up the waste. Animal control mailed a citation warning as well as a copy of the leash law, waste removal law, license application, and an order to license the dog within seven days.

At 4:25 p.m., there was a report of two men drinking in a parked vehicle in a lot on Summit Street. Officers checked the area and the men were sent on their way. The driver was drinking soda.

Arrests

On Wednesday, at 1:47am, there was a report of two men causing a disturbance near the Tedeschi Food Shop on Main Street. Police arrested Khiry Jamal Murray, 26, of Kingsley Terrace in Lynn on charges of disorderly conduct, shoplifting, possessing a firearm without an FID card, possession of firearm or ammunition in a dwelling, and leaving a firearm in a vehicle. Police also arrested Brandon Dixon on Littles Lane in Peabody on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct, subsequent offense.

On Friday, at 1:08 p.m., police arrested Kelley Lyn Guillette, 43, of St Ann’s Avenue in Peabody on charges of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and failure to wear a seatbelt; Police also arrested Danielle M. Guillette, 47, of Tanners Court in Peabody on a charge of allowing an unlicensed person to operate a motor vehicle.

Weapons Charge

At 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, an anonymous caller said there was a man in the driveway with a rifle and a woman yelling at him. A sergeant arrived on the scene and said the weapon was a bb gun. The anonymous caller called back and said the rifle was in a blue barrel under a pizza box. The man was transported to Salem Hospital and the officer took possession of three bb guns.

Scams, assaults and theft

On Saturday, at 10:16 a.m., a caller reported that he was scammed out of $250 on Facebook; At 12:18 p.m., a criminal complaint was filed against a Hillsboro, NH man for breaking and entering and malicious destruction of property.

At 1:36 p.m., there was a report of a bronze vase stolen from a gravesite at the Puritan Lawn Cemetery.

At 9:20 p.m., a criminal complaint was filed against a Gloucester man for assault and battery.

SAUGUS

Complaints

A road rage incident was reported on Thursday at 12:28 p.m. at the upper parking lot of the Square One Mall at 1201 Broadway. Police dispatched but suspect was gone.

On Thursday at 4:41 p.m. a resident came to the station to report she received a check in the mail for $2,650.50 from Hermanos Auto Wholesalers in Florida. Party said she deposited the check into her account and later discovered check did not clear because it was fraudulent. Woman said she never sent she never sent a check to the company but was assessed fees from TD Bank because her account was overdrawn. The bank requested that she make a report to police.

Police were called to the playground on Hurd Avenue about a disturbance on Thursday at 10:16 and 10:26 p.m. Callers said a group of kids were making noise. Officer sent and told the teens the park was closed and they left without incident.

At 7:43 a.m. Friday police were called about a suspicious black truck in the parking lot of the Ballard School at 25 Richard St. Caller said this has been an issue for several weeks and is concerned. Police investigated and learned vehicle belongs to a custodian in the school.

SWAMPSCOTT

Arrest

Delvn Colon, 30, was arrested on Thursday for armed robbery.