Police log: 4-21-2017

April 20, 2017

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to The Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Shawn Cahill, 26, of 16 Halford Place, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday.

Carlos Gonzalez, 18, of 10 Anderson Lane, was arrested and charged with violation of the city knife ordinance, operation of a motor vehicle with a revoked registration, failure to wear a seatbelt and uninsured motor vehicle/trailer at 7:41 p.m. Wednesday.

Ryan Jimenez, 28, of 11 Middlewood Road, Wenham, was arrested and charged with refusing to produce license/registration/plates and heroin possession at 1:37 a.m. Thursday.

Jonathan Loper, 18, of 172 Linden Ave., Malden, was arrested and charged with trespassing at 2:06 p.m. Wednesday.

Carlos Perez, 25, of 199 Curwin Circle, was arrested and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, failure to wear a seat belt and on warrant charges of two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, Class A drug distribution and larceny by false pretense at 7:53 p.m. Wednesday.

Jonathan Reyes, 22, of 232 Curwin Circle, was arrested on warrant charges of motor vehicle lights violation and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Moulton and Walnut streets; at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Porter Street; at 1:11 p.m. Thursday at Commercial Street and Lynnway.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 7:31 a.m. Thursday at 770 Lynnfield St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday at 501 Washington St.; at 2:03 a.m. Thursday at Little River Inn at 618 Boston St.

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 9:31 a.m. Thursday at 3 Grosvenor Park.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday at 292 Den Quarry Road; at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at 525 Lynnway; at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday at 445 Essex St.; at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday at 72 Lewis St.; at 6:44 p.m. Wednesday at 282 Boston St.; at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at 20 Nahant Place; at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday at 19 Union St.; at 9:40 a.m. Thursday at 319 Lynnway; at 10:07 a.m. Thursday at 115 Chatham St.; at 11:26 a.m. Thursday at 81 Adams St.

A report of a gunshot at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday at Amory and Grove streets.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday on Hamilton Avenue; at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday on Neptune Boulevard.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 8:50 a.m. Thursday at 40 Lynnfield St.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 12:33 p.m. Thursday at 42 Vine St.

MARBLEHEAD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday on Community Road. Police reported an elderly drive went through the fence at the top of the hill near the playground area. Mo children were injured. Police reported it was a case of mixed up pedals.

Complaints

A report of a party/camp fire at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday on Beacon Street. A caller reported there was a camp fire and drinking party in Steer Swamp and it is a mess with bottles strewn about. The caller said that the fire was “all out” and thinks that there was a group called Friends of Steer Swamp who might want to clean it up.

A report of a person who tried to get in the safe at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday on Ocean Avenue. A caller reported there was an overnight break at the beach garage. Someone reportedly tried to cut open the safe at the garage.

PEABODY

Arrests

Robert M. Doyle, 56, of 261 Newbury St., Apt. 110, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 and armed robbery at 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Jael Ernesto Medina, 19, of 68 Veterans Memorial Drive, was arrested on a warrant at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday at 187 Lynn St. Juana Mendez, 22, of 192 Williams Ave., Apt. 2, Lynn, was summoned for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to use care in start/stop/turn/back.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday at Park Place Mobile Home Park at 266 Newbury St. A caller reported her house was broken into and a playstation was taken. Police reported no forced entry, and that three controllers and a playstation were taken

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on Andover Street; at 2:55 a.m. Thursday at Peabody House at 18 Walnut St.

A report of a suspicious motor vehicle at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday on Lowell Street. A caller reported a man with a bat smashed a window of a vehicle parked in the Speedway lot. Police reported that the suspect and the unknown victim vehicle’s operator are teammates on a high school sports team, and that the matter was a misunderstanding regarding a prank with a miniature baseball bat.

An officer was approached by a woman who located an owl at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday at Peabody Housing Authority at 75 Central St. The animal was brought to a rehab center.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday at 60 Margin St. A caller reported items stolen from the storage area of her apartment. Police reported that a macbook pro was taken; at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday at 117 Tremont St. A caller reported his items were taken while he was at a friend’s apartment. Police reported the items were returned and the caller was satisfied with the outcome.

A report of a stolen motor vehicle at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday at Police Department at 6 Allens Lane. An employee from Hertz reported a stolen vehicle.

A report of a robbery at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at Gene’s Barber Shop at 535 Lowell St. A caller reported a man with a knife trying to get money from the owner. The caller described the person as a middle aged white man with a cane, who was trying to shake the owner down for money. The caller stated that at some point, the person pulled a steak knife out. The knife was taken away from the suspect. Robert M. Doyle, 56, of 261 Newbury St., was arrested for armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 11:50 a.m. Thursday at Corbiel Park on Russell Street. A dog reportedly jumped on a cruiser, resulting in scratches.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 1:13 p.m. Wednesday at Walnut Street and Fairmount Avenue. A caller reported a three-car accident with injury. Two people were taken to Union Hospital and one person was taken to Salem Hospital.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday at Buffalo Wild Wings at 180 Main St.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Citizens Bank at 180 Main St. A caller reported a suspicious man who was trying to cash a suspicious check; at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday at Golf Country at 860 Broadway. A caller reported the building was broken into and the property that may have been inside has been thrown all over the property. Police reported there were no signs of a break and there were just some golf clubs left out.

A report of property damage at 6:17 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln House/Bridgewell at 47 Lincoln Ave. A caller reported a car window had been broken. Police reported the damage was on the driver’s side rear window was damaged from the inside out, and that the caller had some recent work done on the vehicle.

Fire

A report of an outside fire at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday at Speedway at 220 Broadway. A caller reported an outside mulch fire at the business. Engine 3 reported they extinguished a small mulch fire.

SWAMPSCOTT

Arrest

Troy Thiboutot, 48, was arrested and charged with larceny, possession of a shielding device, possession of a burglarious instrument and on warrant charges of shoplifting by asportation and possession of a shielding device at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday at 450 Paradise Road.