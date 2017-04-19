Police log: 4-20-20177

April 19, 2017

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to The Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Edward Perez, of 303 Broadway, was arrested on warrant charges of shoplifting by concealing merchandise, larceny, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and unarmed robbery at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday.

Paul Pustorino, 26, of 10 Barrett Road, was arrested and charged with failure to stop/yield and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday at 225 Boston St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday at 27 Houston Place; at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at Dollar Tree at 759 Lynnway; at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday at 367 Washington St.; at 7:21 a.m. Wednesday at 867 Lynnfield St.; at 7:32 a.m. Wednesday at Hobson and South streets; at 8:41 a.m. Wednesday at Boston and Kirtland streets; at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday at Lynnway and Shepard Street; at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday at 137 Euclid Ave.; at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday at 873 Lynnfield St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday at 7-Eleven at 303 Broadway.

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday at YMCA at 20 Neptune Blvd.; at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday at 66 Laighton St.; at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday at 5 Gardiner St.; at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday at MBTA Parking Garage at 186 Market St.; at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday at Union and Washington streets.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at 23 Mall St.; at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday at 2 Union St.; at 9:23 p.m. Tuesday at 3 Tower Hill Circle; at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday at 134 Curwin Circle; at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday at 82 West Neptune St.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 2:18 p.m. Tuesday at Payless Shoes at 17 State St.; at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday at Shaw’s Supermarket at 43 State St.; at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday at 45/47 Grant St.

A report of a motor vehicle theft at 1:49 p.m. Wednesday at 89 Clark St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday at 160 Essex St.

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday at 33A Jackson St.; at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday at 185 North Common St.

MARBLEHEAD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday on Pleasant Street.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday at Harbor and Ocean avenues. A caller reported she saw a man take a cement mooring off of the beach at Cat Boat Cove and put it in the back of his hatchback car.

A report of the grandparent scam at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday on Jersey Street. A caller reported falling for the grandparent scam and gave her credit card information for $2,000. Shortly after the transaction, her grandson came over. She called the bank and was told the money had already left her account.

A caller reported that he heard a group of teens/skateboards coming by the house and “drop something heavy” in the middle of the road at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday on Jersey Street. He checked and found it was an opened package from Guernsey Street. Police spoke with the kids who said they had nothing to do with it. The package was returned to the owner, with nothing damaged or missing.

A report of a person crying at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday on Barnard Hawkes Court. A caller reported hearing someone crying next door and said it happens often. Police reported it was possibly the TV.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday at 2 Technology Drive; at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday at 33 Fairview Ave. and 2 Troy St. A caller reported he struck a dog in the street. Police reported the dog owner left the area with the dog prior to their arrival; at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday at St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 1 Margin St.; at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday at Spring Hill Suites at 43 Newbury St.; at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday at 17 Centennial Drive; at 12:03 p.m. Wednesday at 81 Central St. and 1 Goldberg Road.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday on Andover Street. A caller reported that a vehicle pulled over, dropped a bucket on the side of the road and drove off. Police reported an empty bucket was found; at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday at 220 Lynn St. A caller reported a man came to the front door and tried to force his way into the front door when she opened it. He drove a red car and had a dog. The caller reported the man asked her if it was her stray dog. She said no and then closed the door. The man then tried to opened the door, before leaving the area; at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday at 8 Villa Lane and 3 Magnolia Terrace. Police checked the area for possible drug activity.

A report of a disturbance at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday at 22 Redberry Lane.

A report of a suspicious motor vehicle at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday at 6 Orchard Terrace. A caller reported a gray sedan parked and occupied by several youths. The caller thought they might be up to no good. Police reported the people involved agreed to stay inside the residence for the rest of the night.

Fire

A report of a brush fire at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday at Springs Pond. A caller reported he could see a large camp fire across Springs Pond. Police reported they could not find the fire.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday at 35 Veterans Memorial Drive. A caller reported a vandalized car. Police reported there are no suspects.

REVERE

Arrests

Hernan Gavidia, 47, of 651 Beach St., Apt. 1, was arrested on a warrant at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday.

Daniel J. Hanlon, 30, of 60 Putnam St., East Boston, was arrested and charged with speeding, OUI drugs and negligent operation of a motor vehicle at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday.

Noe A. Hernandez, 41, of 651 Beach St., Apt. 1, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 3:46 a.m. Tuesday on Revere Street. Diana L. Ciulla, 63, of 505 Revere Beach Blvd., Apt. 1, was summoned for two counts of leaving an accident scene after property damage and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday at Ray’s Sunoco Service on Broadway; at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday on Copeland Circle; at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday on Reservoir Avenue; at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday on Copeland Circle.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday on Beach Street.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday at Hill School on Park Avenue; at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday at Target on Furlong Drive; at 11:31 p.m. Tuesday on Harris Street.

Overdose

A report of a possible overdose at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday on Revere Beach Parkway.

Theft

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday on Suffolk Avenue.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday on Pearl Avenue.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday on Salem Turnpike. A caller reported a chair fell off a car and she drove into it. Police reported two cars drove into a chair that fell off of a sedan. Police removed the chair from the road.

Fire

A report of an outside fire at 2:19 a.m. Wednesday on Pratt Overpass. The fire department reported locating a small fire on top of the cliffs and they were relocating to the shops of Saugus. Two small brush fires were reported and extinguished.

SWAMPSCOTT

Arrests

Juliana Gonzalez, 34, was arrested and charged with impeded operation and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday at 120 Puritan Road.