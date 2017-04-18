Police log: 4-19-2017

April 18, 2017

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to The Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Rodrigue Abellard, of 73 Washington St., Arlington, was arrested on warrant charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, witness intimidation and violation of an abuse prevention order at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday.

Jose Chilel Sandoval, 27, of 451 Essex St., was arrested and charged with trespassing at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday.

Antone Holland, 37, of 92 Walnut St., Peabody, was arrested and charged with trespassing, violation of the city knife ordinance, Class B drug possession and on warrant charges of failure to stop/yield and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license at 10:17 p.m. Monday.

Adam Konopka was arrested on warrant charges of two counts of destruction of property and disturbing the peace at 2:49 a.m. Tuesday.

Jonathan Loper, 18, of 172 Linden Ave., Malden, was arrested and charged with violation of the city knife ordinance and trespassing at 5:21 p.m. Monday.

Crystal Madden, 32, was arrested and charged with trespassing at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday.

Terrence Murphy, of 70 Burroughs Road, North Reading, was arrested on a warrant charge of disorderly conduct at 11:42 p.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 5:10 p.m. Monday on Central Avenue; at 7:07 p.m. Monday at 242 Boston St.; at 10:53 p.m. Monday at 138 Franklin St.; at 7:24 a.m. Tuesday at MBTA Garage at 985 Western Ave.; at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday on Johnson Street.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 8:44 p.m. Monday on Market Square.

A report of an assault and battery at 9:14 p.m. Monday on Market Street; at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday on Chestnut Street.

A report of an assault at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday on Chestnut Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 5:15 p.m. Monday at 69 Lynnway.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 5:38 p.m. Monday at 70 Lafayette Park; at 6:23 p.m. Monday at 9 Evans Lane; at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday at 526 Western Ave.; at 3:38 a.m. Tuesday at 54 Sheridan St.; at 8:56 a.m. Tuesday at 9 Rockmere Gardens; at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday at 26 Essex Circle

A report of a gunshot at 4:48 p.m. Monday at Goldfish Pond on Lafayette Park.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 8:19 p.m. Monday on Boston Street.

Theft

A report of motor vehicle theft at 7:21 p.m. Monday on Ellis Street; at 5:22 a.m. Tuesday at 526 Western Ave.

A report of a larceny at 8:46 p.m. Monday at 31 Franklin St.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 9:32 a.m. Tuesday at 9 Milton St.

LYNNFIELD

Arrests

Jaime H. Avendano, 62, of 41 Bow St., Saugus, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 10:53 a.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 3:52 p.m. Saturday at Post Office Square; at 6:53 p.m. Saturday on Route 128 Southbound, Exit 43; at 10:53 a.m. Sunday at 8 South Broadway.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 10:31 p.m. Monday at Center Market at 588 Main St.; at 11:28 p.m. Monday at 71 Forest Hill Ave.

Fire

A brush fire was reported at 4:46 p.m. Saturday at Christmas Tree Shop at 28 South Broadway.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 3:40 p.m. Friday at Sunrise Assisted Living at 55 Salem St. A caller reported a painting was missing from his father’s room; at 4:34 a.m. Monday at 18 Lakeview Ave. A stolen iPhone was reported.

PEABODY

Arrests

Jorge L. Gonzalez Jr., 41, of 44 Tracey St., Apt. 1, was arrested on a warrant at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 11:48 a.m. Monday at 24 Fulton St. and 1 Dennis St.; at 12:16 p.m. Monday at Peabody Shell at 85 Lynnfield St.; at 2:34 p.m. Monday at South Peabody Liquor Mart at 87 Lynnfield St.; at 2:52 p.m. Monday at Terrace Estate Garages at 152 Shore Drive; at 3:45 p.m. Monday at CVS at 174 Main St.; at 4:06 p.m. Monday at 300 Andover St.; at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday at Peabody Car Wash at 27 Central St.; at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday at 2 Technology Drive.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 10:54 a.m. Tuesday at 20 Hawthorne Circle. A caller reported her purse was missing from her vehicle.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 10:19 a.m. Monday at 9 Donna St.; at 10:44 a.m. Monday at New England Meat Market at 62 Walnut St.; at 3:32 a.m. Tuesday at 15 Eisenhower Road.

A report of suspicious activity at 4:43 p.m. Monday at 278 Newbury St. A child was reportedly riding around the park on a 4-wheeler; at 8:10 p.m. Monday at 17 Pleasant St. A caller reported multiple people yelling and screaming at him as he was pulling into his driveway; at 4:06 a.m. Tuesday at 23 Rose Circle. A caller reported a man in a pick-up truck with scrap metal in the bed entering multiple private properties.

Fire

A report of a fire inside of an apartment at 3:26 p.m. Monday at 13 Overlook Trail. Police reported the fire was contained in the oven and had been extinguished. There was smoke in the building.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 2:29 p.m. Monday at Brooksby Village at 301 Brooksby Village Drive. A caller reported a past theft of a large collection of jewelry; at 10:34 p.m. Monday at 440 Jubilee Drive. A caller reported their scooter was stolen, the neighbor chased the people down who stole it, and they abandoned the scooter, and took off. Police reported two teenagers attempted to steal the moped.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday at 26 Paleologos St.

REVERE

Arrests

David A. Cardenas, 35, of 636 Park Ave., was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor and operating recklessly so as to endanger at 11:36 p.m. Saturday.

Blake Lee Coughlin, 23, of 22 Lawton Ave., Apt. 1, Lynn, was arrested on warrants at 10:11 p.m. Monday.

Antonietta C. Giugliano, 36, of 669 Saratoga St., was arrested and charged with larceny at 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Louis M. Guido, 54, of 176 Broadway, Apt. 2A, was arrested on a warrant at 2:17 a.m. Friday.

Walter Alexander Maldonado, 20, of 119 Atlantic Ave., Apt. 1, was arrested and charged with assault and battery, nighttime breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, malicious destruction of property and resisting arrest at 10:16 p.m. Monday.

Kevin M. McDonald, 32, of 905 Saratoga St., Apt. 1, East Boston, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by asportation at 8:43 p.m. Friday.

Joshua Mendez-Ramos, 20, of 1028 North Shore Road, Apt. 1, was arrested and charged with assault and battery and on a warrant at 8:10 p.m. Sunday.

Jose A. Munoz-Gomez, 25, of 447 Eastern Ave., Apt. 1, Lynn, was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to stop for a police officer while operating a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle negligently so as to endanger, operating a motor vehicle without a license and unregistered motor vehicle at 5:22 p.m. Friday.

Brunilda Petushi, 35, of 800 Governors Drive, Apt. 8, Winthrop, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by concealing merchandise at 7:52 p.m. Friday.

Alexandra Robinson, 32, of 35 Cutler St., Winthrop, was arrested on warrants at 11:46 p.m. Saturday.

Daniel C. Vasconcelos, 42, of 30 Eustis St., Apt. 2R, was arrested and charged with operating after a suspended license or right to operate, leaving an accident scene with personal injury/no death and crosswalk violation at 6:59 p.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 10:57 a.m. Friday on Brown Circle; at 4:42 p.m. Friday at Mass General Hospital on Ocean Avenue; at 6:17 p.m. Friday at Showcase Cinemas on Squire Road; at 7:17 p.m. Friday on American Highway; at 12:04 a.m. Saturday at Darque Tan on American Legion Highway; at 8:49 a.m. Saturday at McDonald’s on Squire Road; at 12:29 p.m. Saturday on Squire Road; at 2:20 p.m. Saturday at Market Basket on Squire Road; at 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Broadway; at 4:35 p.m. Saturday at Sabella’s Ravioli on Broadway; at 7:56 p.m. Saturday at New Revere Police Station on Revere Beach Parkway; at 11:36 p.m. Saturday on Park Avenue; at 2:36 p.m. Sunday at Fiores Market on Revere Street; at 3:59 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America on American Legion Highway; at 12:45 p.m. Monday at Marina Restaurant at the Wharf on North Shore Road. Joseph L. Pescione, 30, of 21 Wadsworth Ave., Apt. 2, was summoned for OUI drugs and negligent operation of a motor vehicle; at 1:40 p.m. Monday at Sunoco on North Shore Road; at 3:56 p.m. Monday on Joey Road; at 6:59 p.m. Monday at Mountain Avenue and Broadway; at 11:53 p.m. Monday on North Shore Road.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 5:29 p.m. Saturday at Stop & Shop on Squire Road. Maria S. Nascimento, 46, of 123 Vernal St., Apt. 3, Everett, was summoned for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving an accident scene after property damage.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 12:34 a.m. Saturday on Broadway.

A report of an assault at 12:42 p.m. Monday on Broadway.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 9:24 p.m. Saturday at St. Anthony’s Church on Revere Street.

A report of a breaking and entering at 11:20 p.m. Sunday on North Shore Road.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 1:14 a.m. Friday at Shipwreck Lounge on Revere Beach Boulevard; at 10:23 a.m. Friday at Dunkin’ Donuts on Squire Road; at 11:22 a.m. Friday on Shirley Avenue; at 12:51 p.m. Friday on Broadway; at 7:48 p.m. Friday on Glover Drive; at 12:51 a.m. Saturday on Orvis Road; at 12:55 a.m. Saturday on Thornton Street; at 1:27 a.m. Saturday on Bosson Street; at 2:33 a.m. Saturday on Ocean Avenue; at 11:13 a.m. Saturday on Revere Beach Parkway; at 2:24 p.m. Saturday at McKinley School on Yeamans Street; at 5:53 p.m. Saturday at Walgreens on Broadway; at 6:36 p.m. Saturday at Revere Fire Department Central Station on Broadway; at 7:25 p.m. Saturday at Revere Housing Authority on Harris Street; at 10:35 p.m. Saturday on Winthrop Avenue; at 11:20 p.m. Saturday at Rumney Flats on Ward Street; at 4:28 a.m. Sunday at Fr Brennan Hall on Winthrop Avenue; at 10:10 a.m. Sunday at Joe’s Market on Squire Road; at 5:06 p.m. Sunday at Revere Housing Authority on Cooledge Street; at 8:10 p.m. Sunday on North Shore Road; at 9:58 p.m. Sunday on Ocean Avenue; at 11:10 p.m. Sunday on School Street; at 11:24 p.m. Sunday on Florence Avenue; at 11:25 p.m. Sunday at Revere Housing Authority on Cooledge Street; at 1:09 a.m. Monday at Sammy’s Patio on Revere Beach Boulevard; at 2:02 a.m. Monday at Roseland Properties on Overlook Ridge Drive; at 3:02 a.m. Monday on Ocean Avenue; at 3:32 a.m. Monday on Sumner Street; at 8:47 a.m. Monday at Dunkin’ Donuts on Bennington Street; at 1:49 p.m. Monday on Fenno Street; at 3:43 p.m. Monday on Fenno Street; at 8:12 p.m. Monday on Tuttle Street; at 8:58 p.m. Monday at Drive-In Diner on Lee Burbank Highway.

A report of a deceased whale at 12:26 p.m. Friday on Eliot Circle.

A report of shots fired at 10:39 p.m. Sunday on River Avenue; at 10:11 p.m. Monday on Sargent Street.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 8:03 p.m. Sunday at Dunkin’ Donuts on Beach Street.

A report of a robbery at 9:21 p.m. Sunday at Wonderland Convenience Store on North Shore Road.

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 4:44 a.m. Monday at IHOP on Squire Road.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 1:59 p.m. Friday at Revere Karate Academy on Broadway.

A report of vandalism at 6:44 p.m. Friday at Little League Park on Winthrop Avenue; at 8:54 p.m. Friday on Bellingham Avenue; at 8:43 a.m. Sunday on School Street; at 3:35 p.m. Sunday on Taft Street; at 5:21 p.m. Monday on Suffolk Avenue; at 8:53 p.m. Monday on Revere Street.

SAUGUS

Arrests

Sophat Kem, of 23 Flint St., Apt. 2, Lynn, was arrested and charged with OUI liquor at 8:28 p.m. Saturday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 8:29 a.m. Friday at Eastern Bank at 605 Broadway; at 4:31 a.m. Sunday at 52 Summer St.; at 7:56 p.m. Monday at Home Depot at 564 Broadway

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 1:13 p.m. Friday at U-Haul Co. of Boston at 66 Broadway

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 7:23 p.m. Friday at Walnut and Spring streets; at 9:54 a.m. Sunday at Lincoln Avenue and Ernest Street

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 3:43 p.m. Monday at Breakheart Reservation at 117 Forest St. Two purses were reported stolen after a car break-in

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 4:29 a.m. Saturday at 2 Biscayne Ave. A caller reported waking up to the sound of her window breaking and hearing footsteps take off. The caller was unaware of how many people were involved and could not provide any suspect information; at 6:39 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Cemetery on Winter Street. A caller reported a man appeared to be taking flowers off of gravestones. Police reported the man was cleaning the area around his late relative’s grave; at 4:20 a.m. Sunday at 7-Eleven at 32 Hamilton St. A caller reported a man in a blue BMW had been following him and attempted to strike his car; at 5:27 p.m. Sunday at 6 Elizabeth Court. A caller reported an unknown man was walking through her backyard. When she confronted him, he ran away. Police were unable to find the man.

A report of a disturbance at 5:05 p.m. Saturday at Fox Hill Yacht Club at 114 Ballard St. A caller reported a man in his 40s was punching the walls inside the building and then left. Police were unable to find the man; at 6:08 p.m. Saturday at Walmart at 770 Broadway; at 10:26 p.m. Saturday at Walmart at 770 Broadway; at 2:35 a.m. Sunday at 25 Stillings Road; at 9:03 p.m. Sunday at Kowloon Restaurant at 948 Broadway; at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at Prankers Pond; at 11:13 p.m. Sunday at Kelly’s Roast Beef at 595 Broadway; at 6:46 p.m. Monday at 1201 Broadway; at 8:42 p.m. Monday on Cliff Road.

Fire

A report of an outside fire at 5:01 p.m. Saturday at 239 Walnut St. A dumpster fire was reported; at 8:26 p.m. Sunday at Prankers Pond at 7 Cliff Road. A small fire around the pond was extinguished; at 11:04 a.m. Monday on Scotts Mill Court. A caller reported a smouldering pile of mulch.

A report of a fire investigation at 8:21 p.m. Monday at 17 Hammersmith Drive. A caller reported seeing an explosion in the pond behind his house.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 9:44 p.m. Monday at Super Petroleum at 1330 Broadway A caller reported her wallet was stolen and someone rented a car in her name after the theft.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 9:49 a.m. Saturday at 38 Fairchild Ave.; at 2:54 a.m. Monday at 5 Tuscan Ave. A caller reported a brick was thrown through his window from a grey vehicle with four occupants. Police reported a car was vandalized, along with two house windows.

SWAMPSCOTT

Arrests

Kathy Sheehan, 63, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, license not in possession, leaving the scene of personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, OUI liquor second offense and failure to use care starting at 3:17 p.m. Monday.

Wendy Bergstrom, 51, was arrested and charged with uninsured motor vehicle/trailer and unregistered motor vehicle at 6:01 p.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 2:24 p.m. at Eastern Bank at 405 Paradise Road.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 6:30 a.m. Monday at 500 Puritan Road.