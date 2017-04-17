Police log: 4-18-2017

April 17, 2017

LYNN

Arrests

Timothy Taylor, of 7 Rantoul Ave., was arrested on warrant charges of two counts of armed robbery and larceny from person at 11:13 a.m. Monday.

Karen Vasquez, 29, of 130 Lewis St., was arrested and charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at 12:18 a.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 12:34 p.m. Sunday at 5 Lowell St.; at 4:20 a.m. Monday at 19 Lafayette Park; at 12:50 p.m. Monday at 177 Chatham St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 2:06 p.m. Sunday at 307 Curwin Circle; at 11:08 p.m. Sunday at Holyoke and Myrtle streets; at 12:16 a.m. Monday at 15 Parkland Ave.; at 11:44 a.m. Monday at 546 Lynnfield St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 3:11 p.m. Sunday at 26 Waitt Road; at 3:15 p.m. Sunday at Broad and Green streets; at 4:16 p.m. Sunday at 559 Western Ave.; at 10:01 p.m. Sunday at Adams and Rockaway streets; at 10:23 a.m. Monday at Nahant Rotary at 1 Lynnway.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 12:53 p.m. Monday on Western Avenue.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 7:48 a.m. Sunday at 104 Newhall St.

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 7:43 a.m. Monday at 28 Lincoln St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 10:57 a.m. Sunday at 58 Estes St.; at 6:07 p.m. Sunday at 161 Broad St.; at 12 a.m. Monday at 85 Alley St.; at 1:20 a.m. Monday at 35 Washington St.; at 1:21 a.m. Monday at 124 Central Ave.; at 1:26 a.m. Monday at 137 Broad St.; at 2:20 a.m. Monday at Tech Field at 80 Neptune Blvd.; at 4:03 a.m. Monday at 29A Mall St.; at 2:44 p.m. Monday at 751 Lynnway.

A report of a gunshot at 3:09 p.m. Sunday at 25 Exchange St.; at 5:33 p.m. Sunday at 75 Marion St.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 8:19 p.m. Sunday on Farrar Street; at 10:14 p.m. Sunday on Lockwood Road; at 12:59 p.m. Monday at Greystone Park and Lynn Shore Drive.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 8:06 a.m. Sunday at 4 Regent Place; at 12:08 p.m. Sunday at 149 Walnut St.; at 9:22 a.m. Monday at 108 Gardiner St.; at 1:26 p.m. Monday at 780 Lynnway.

MARBLEHEAD

Complaints

A report of a couple all over each other at 7 p.m. Sunday on Ocean Avenue. A caller reported he witnessed a couple “all over each other and exposing themselves in the process.” He wanted someone to check it out and have them stop. The couple appeared to be in their late teens. Police reported the couple was leaving the beach and nothing was going on.

A report of a man hiding behind a tree at 10:38 p.m. Sunday on Pleasant Street. A caller reported he could “see a man hiding behind a tree and he has no business being there.”

A report of tapping at the door at 2:10 a.m. Monday on Locust Street. A caller reported hearing tapping sounds at the front or her back of her residence. She didn’t see anyone. She went downstairs and turned the lights on, and the tapping sounds continued. Police spoke with the resident and reported it was a skunk.

PEABODY

Arrests

Kelley Lyn Guillette, 43, of 33 St Anns Ave., was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and failure to wear a seat belt at 1:08 p.m. Friday.

Walter Maldonado, 40, of 136 Denson St., Apt. 1, Lynn, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 6:34 a.m. Saturday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:04 p.m. Friday at Bank of America at 189 Andover St.; at 5:40 p.m. Friday at Petco at 10 Sylvan St.; at 6:33 p.m. Friday at 23 Driscoll St.; at 9:02 p.m. Friday at Main and Foster streets. One person was taken to Salem Hospital; at 9:32 a.m. Saturday at 2 Walnut St. and 3 Central St.; at 11:50 a.m. Saturday at 39 Cross St.; at 10:44 a.m. Sunday at Four Season Cleaners at 37 Margin St.; at 3:38 p.m. Sunday at CVS at 637 Lowell St.; at 5:19 p.m. Sunday at Wendy’s on Dearborn Road; at 11:23 p.m. Sunday at 9 Driscoll St.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 1:43 a.m. Monday on Walnut Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 12:18 p.m. Saturday at 4 Forest St. Bryson Poland, 21, of 27 Union St., Apt. 1, Hillsboro, New Hampshire, was summoned for malicious destruction of property and nighttime building breaking and entering for a felony.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 1:10 p.m. Friday at Four Star Service at 134R Newbury St.; at 8 p.m. Friday at 44 Holten St. and 6 Pleasant St.; at 8:09 p.m. Friday at 5 Pleasant St.; at 10:03 p.m. Friday at 5 Bragg St.; at 8:23 p.m. Saturday at 1 Belfast St. A distraught woman reported she had some money missing. Amber Marie Williams, 23, of 271 Chatham St., Apt. 2, Lynn, was summoned for unarmed robbery and larceny from person; at 9:20 p.m. Saturday at Carraba’s Restaurant at 1A Newbury St. A caller reported being involved in a fight with his coworker. Joshua S. Silva, 27, of 34 Riverview Road, Gloucester, was summoned for two counts of assault and battery; at 9:42 p.m. Saturday at 2 Market St. and 115 Russell St.; at 1:24 a.m. Sunday at 111 Foster St.; at 4:18 a.m. Sunday on Hardy Street; at 8:46 p.m. Sunday at Mobile Estates at 286 Newbury St.; at 9:07 p.m. Sunday at 89 Endicott St.; at 10:13 p.m. Sunday at 10 Holten St.; at 12:50 a.m. Monday at Plaza Motel at 125 Newbury St.; at 5:28 a.m. Monday at Walgreens at 229 Andover St.; at 5:31 a.m. Monday at 34 Sherman St.; at 5:48 a.m. Monday at Pilgrim Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center at 96 Forest St.

A report of suspicious activity at 6:07 p.m. Friday at Peabody House at 18 Walnut St. A caller reported a suspicious “bucket” in the lobby. Police reported an officer had already removed the bucket; at 4:19 p.m. Sunday at Tedeschi Food Shops at 598 Lowell St. A caller reported that a man was reaching for something inside. The caller reported being nervous because of they thought it might have been a gun based on the actions of the person; at 7:38 p.m. Sunday at 7 Hilltop Drive. A caller reported an ongoing issue regarding youths in the neighborhood hitting his fence was lacrosse balls.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 11:36 p.m. Friday on Overlook Trail. Police reported the person overdosed on sleeping pills and was taken to Salem Hospital.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 3:27 p.m. Friday at Puritan Lawn Cemetery at 185 Lake St. A caller reported a bronze vase was stolen from her father’s grave site; at 1:36 p.m. Saturday at Puritan Lawn Cemetery at 185 Lake St.; at 9:31 p.m. Sunday at Sunoco at 144 Newbury St. A caller reported a wallet was stolen. A wallet containing two credit cards, along with $500 was stolen.

SWAMPSCOTT

Assaults

A report of an assault at 9:39 p.m. Sunday on Cherry Street.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 10:29 p.m. Sunday at 33 Cherry St.

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 6:30 a.m. Monday at 500 Puritan Road.