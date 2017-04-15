Police Log: 4-15-2017

April 15, 2017

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Mayya Shoykhet, 28, of 10 Farrar St., was arrested at 4:24 p.m. Thursday for trespassing.

Eliza Wallner, 28, of 10 Farrar St., was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Thursday for driving with a suspended license and a state highway traffic violation and trespassing.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 1:50 p.m. Thursday at 24 Dexter St.; at 4:22 p.m. Thursday at 494 Western Ave.; at North Shore Community College at 30 Broad St. at 7:35 p.m.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 11:32 a.m. Friday at 79 Newhall St.

MARBLEHEAD

Suspicious Activity

Report of a lost Citi credit card on Thursday at 12:26 p.m. in the area of the Bliss Salon; on Thursday at 3:13 p.m. caller said she received a telephone call from someone claiming to be from the IRS at 240-848-7050 but is convinced it’s a scam. Woman with two young children called on Thursday at 4:19 p.m. to say she was at the park and is afraid to walk to her car because of turkeys. Officer assisted family back to the car.

NAHANT

Citizens Assisted

Police report of citizen assists on Flash Road on Wednesday at 1:55 p.m.; at the Nahant Housing Authority on Wednesday at 4:10 p.m.; of a gas odor on Nahant Road Wednesday at 8:32 p.m.

SAUGUS

Complaints

A building check was requested for the Oaklandvale Elementary School at 266 Main St. on Wednesday at 1:27 a.m.; police officers reported an unoccupied vehicle in the Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot at the Square One Mall on Wednesday at 2:32 a.m. When they ran the plates, they discovered the green GMC Envoy had revoked insurance. Car seized and impounded. On Wednesday at 4:28 a.m. caller reported a white male in a dark shirt riding a bike was looking into multiple vehicles near the Square One Mall at 455 Essex St. Four police officers spotted suspect and placed him under arrest.