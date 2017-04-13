Police log: 4-14-2017

April 13, 2017

LYNN

Arrests

Raelyn Barrett, 31, of 45 Tudor St., was arrested on warrant charges of leaving the scene of property damage and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license at 11:20 a.m. Thursday.

Brian Chandler, of 41 Light St., was arrested on warrant charges of assault and battery and refusing to produce DNA database sample at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday.

Courtney Feeley, 28, of 1000 Loring Ave., Salem, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by concealing merchandise and on warrants at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday.

Sixto Lopez-Nolasco, 38, of 20 New Park St., was arrested on a courtesy booking at 7:11 a.m. Thursday.

Lawrence Morrison, 54, of 33 High St., was arrested and charged with larceny from a building at 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

Julio Toro, 45, of 100 Willow St., was arrested and charged with shoplifting by asportation at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday at Chestnut and Howard streets; at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday at Boston and Chestnut streets; at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday at 50 Goodridge St.; at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 5 Union St.; at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday on Casco Road; at 1:50 p.m. Thursday at 24 Dexter St.; at 2:51 p.m. Thursday at East Boston Savings Bank at 335 Broadway.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 9:49 p.m. Wednesday at 182 Alley St.; at 12:56 p.m. Thursday at Brimblecom Street and Western Avenue.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 12:32 p.m. Thursday at Joyce and Union streets.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday at 35 Walnut St.; at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at South Common and Shepard streets; at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday at 9 Lyman St.; at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday at 43 Cottage St.; at 7:09 p.m. Wednesday at 50-52 Newhall St.; at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday at Green Tea at 751 Lynnway; at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Walnut St.; at 12:57 p.m. Thursday at DPW Garage & HQ at 250 Commercial St.; at 1:34 p.m. Thursday at Silsbee and Union streets; at 3:03 p.m. Thursday at Dental Office at 160 Market St.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday at 29 Boston St.; at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday at 120 Broad St.; at 12:40 p.m. Thursday at State Street Liquors at 44 State St.

A report of a robbery at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday at 86 Lewis St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday at 227 Eastern Ave.; at 12:05 p.m. Thursday at 229 Curwin Circle.

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 7:44 a.m. Thursday at 9 Milton St.; at 2:28 p.m. Thursday at Washington Street and Western Avenue.

MARBLEHEAD

Arrests

Anthony M. Stone, 25, of 51 Broughton Road, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday.

Complaints

A report of an elderly woman in traffic at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday at Jersey and Shepard streets. A caller reported an elderly woman in a hot pink outfit jumping out into traffic attempting to catch a ride. Police couldn’t find the woman.

PEABODY

Arrests

Jorge L. Gonzalez Jr., 41, of 44 Tracey St., Apt. 1, was arrested and charged with daytime building breaking and entering for a felony, larceny from a building and on a warrant at 1:56 p.m. Thursday.

Jennifer Guarino, 34, of 44 Tracey St., Apt. 1, was arrested and charged with daytime building breaking and entering for a felony and larceny from a building at 1:56 p.m. Thursday.

Michelle M. Mackenzie, 56, of 7221 Crane Brook Way, was arrested on warrants at 9:32 a.m. Thursday.

Christopher D. Tilley, 49, of 60 Harrison Ave., was arrested on a warrant at 12:21 p.m. Thursday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday at 485 Lowell St.; at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday at 2 Emery St. and 80 Prospect St.; at 5:32 p.m. Wednesday at Bertucci’s Pizza at 15 Newbury St.; at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday at 564 Lowell St. A head-on collision was reported; at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday on Lynnfield Street; at 6:19 a.m. Thursday at 56 Washington St.; at 10:16 a.m. Thursday at 12 Wallis Ann Road and 22 Sutton St.; at 2:59 p.m. Thursday at St. Ann’s Church at 140 Lynn St.; at 3:47 p.m. Thursday at Dunkin’ Donuts at 162 Washington St.; at 4 p.m. Thursday at 36 Prospect St. and 2 Tomah Drive.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday at 44 Keys Drive.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday at 6 Johnson St.; at 1:56 p.m. Thursday at 1 Andover Drive. A caller reported two people breaking and entering at 2 Andover Drive Building B. Police reported having two suspects stopped on Tracey Street. Jorge L. Gonzalez Jr., 41, of Peabody, and Jennifer Guarino, 34, of Peabody, were arrested.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday at 7 School St.; at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday at 29 Oak St.

A report of suspicious activity at 12:58 p.m. Thursday at 278 Newbury St. A caller reported holes in the back of his trailer, possible from a BB gun. Police reported two BB holes in the shed

A report of gunshots at 1:40 p.m. Thursday at Just In Time Cafe at 2 First Ave. A caller reported she heard gunshots in the area. Police reported the sound was likely coming from the construction at 5 Fifth St. They are repairing the roof and when they drop the material, it is making a banging sound.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday at T.J. Maxx at 300 Andover St.; at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday at Police Department at 6 Allens Lane. A person walked into the station to report a theft; at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday at Latitude’s at 194 Newbury St. A caller reported his gym bag was stolen from the locker room; at 3:23 p.m. Thursday at Speedway at 545 Lowell St.

REVERE

Arrests

Johnnie E. Martin, 18, of 54 Baxendale Road, Apt. 2, Brockton, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by concealing merchandise, possession of burglarious tools and malicious destruction of property at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday.

Victor Joseph Russo, 52, of 35 Warren St., Apt. 1, was arrested and charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, OUI liquor third offense and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license and operating a motor vehicle negligently so as to endanger at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 10:36 a.m. Wednesday at Price Rite on Squire Road; at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday at Railroad Street and Lee Burbank Highway; at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday at Dunkin’ Donuts on Bennington Street.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday on Winthrop Avenue.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 4:31 a.m. Wednesday on Reservoir Avenue.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday at 7-Eleven on North Shore Road; at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday at Revere Housing Authority on Constitution Avenue; at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday on Orr Square; at 12:53 p.m. Wednesday at Wonderland Auto on North Shore Road.

Overdose

A report of a possible overdose at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday on Revere Beach Boulevard; at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday on Ward Street.

Theft

A report of auto theft at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday on Shirley Avenue.

A report of larceny from a car at 6:57 p.m. Wednesday at Buonfiglio Funeral Home on Revere Street; at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday at Vertuccio Funeral Home on Broadway.

A report of a larceny at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday at Luberto’s Pastry Shop on Broadway.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 12:27 a.m. Wednesday on Ocean Avenue; at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday on Broadway; at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday on Broadway.