Police log: 4-13-2017

April 12, 2017

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to The Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Kemoni Boone, 18, of 24 Judson St., Malden, was arrested and charged with Class B drug possession at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday.

Joshua Boulay, 31, of 51 Main St., Ipswich, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and on warrant charges of two counts of larceny, daytime breaking and entering for a felony, assault with a dangerous weapon and receiving stolen property at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday.

Philip Goodwin, 36, of 32 Elizabeth St., was arrested on a courtesy booking at 8:06 a.m. Wednesday.

Jaquan Kendrick, 18, of 87 West Main St., Marlborough, was arrested and charged with drug possession with intent to distribute at 12:39 p.m. Wednesday.

Joan Ortiz, of 17 Stone Place, was arrested on a warrant charge of threat to commit a crime at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Michael Potorski, 53, of 12 Carlton St., Salem, was arrested on warrant charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and breakdown lane violation at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Taylore Spring, of 16 Border St., was arrested on warrant charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and destruction of property at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Jonathan Zepeda, 23, of 67 Lake St., Waltham, was arrested and charged with violation of the city knife ordinance at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at 80 Boston St.; at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday at Dunkin’ Donuts at 577 Walnut St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday at 6 Commercial St.; at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday at English High School at 50 Goodridge St.; at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday at Bay View Avenue and Hollingsworth Street; at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday at 72 Eastern Ave.; at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at Waitt and Western avenues; at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday on South Street.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday at 124 Broad St.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday on Lewis Street.

A report of an assault and battery at 6:54 a.m. Wednesday on Morris Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at 186 Williams Ave.

A report of a breaking and entering at 1:02 a.m. Wednesday at 555 Summer St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday at Shaw’s Supermarket at 43 State St.; at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Bowler and Chestnut streets; at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday at 4 Brightwood Terrace; at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday at 77 Green St.; at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday at Boston and Myrtle streets; at 7:23 a.m. Wednesday on Waterhill Street.

A report of a gunshot at 12:36 a.m. Wednesday at Lido Cafe at 106 Federal St.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 9:13 p.m. Tuesday on Winnepurkit Avenue; at 12:57 a.m. Wednesday on Lynnfield Street.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday at 1 Andrew St.; at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at 26 Lawton Ave.; at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday at Public Library at 5 North Common St.; at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday at Broad and Newhall streets; at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday at 57 Rogers Ave.; at 10:46 a.m. at 121 Franklin St.; at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday at 76 Fays Ave.

A report of motor vehicle theft at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday at 905 Western Ave.

MARBLEHEAD

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 7:51 p.m. Tuesday on State Street. A caller reported a “sketchy male,” who may have been intoxicated, was talking to himself and swaying; at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday on Pleasant Street. A caller reported that a man approached him asking for money and stated that he would need more money to get to Boston. When the caller said no he said he needed to get to Framingham. The caller stated that when he left the man, it appeared he was “talking on the phone and looking into cars.”

A caller reported that her neighbor directly behind her was using loud power tools, working on his boat at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday on Jersey Street. Police reported the man was sanding his boat and agreed to stop for the night.

PEABODY

Arrests

Austin M. Belanger, 20, of 5 Hobart St. Apt. 1, Danvers, was arrested on a warrant at 11:54 p.m. Monday.

Brandon D. Dixon, 30, of 16 Littles Lane, Apt. 1, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday.

Khiry Jamal Murray, 26, of 3 Kingsley Terrace, Apt. 6, Lynn, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, shoplifting by asportation, possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card, possession of a firearm or ammunition in a dwelling and leaving a firearm in a vehicle at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 4:02 p.m. Monday at Shaw’s Supermarket at 210S Andover St.; at 9:31 p.m. Monday at 7 Summit St. and 33 Centennial Drive; at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday at Goodwin Circle on Lynnfield Street; at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday at 550 Lowell St. and 232 Newbury St.; at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday on Lowell Street Court; at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday at 485 Lowell St.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday at Big Y at 637 Lowell St.; at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday on Summit Street; at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday at The Cheesecake Factory at 210C Andover St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday at 261 Newbury St.; at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday at 6 Johnson St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 11:13 p.m. Monday at Lahey Health & Medical Center at 1 Essex Center Drive; at 11:54 p.m. Monday at Bill & Bob’s Roast Beef at 2 Central St.; at 2:22 a.m. Tuesday at Tannery Gardens at 111 Foster St.; at 2:52 a.m. Tuesday at 8 Ashford Trail

A caller reported her cat was struck in a tree at 8:27 a.m. Tuesday at 13 Brown St. Police suggested she call ARL for assistance, since they do tree rescue; at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday at Champions’ Pub at 114 Foster St.; at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday at 26 Benevento Circle; at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday at 2 Railroad Ave. and 2 Central St.; at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday at Tedeschi Food Shops at 115 Main St. Two men causing a disturbance was reported. Khiry Jamal Murray, 26, of Lynn and Brandon D. Dixon, 30, of Peabody, were arrested; at 4 a.m. Wednesday at 21 Caller St.

A caller reported her neighbor allows her dog to roam off the leash, use her lawn as a bathroom, and does not pick up the waste at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday at 8A North Central Court. A citation warning was issued to the woman, along with a copy of the leash law, waste removal law, license application and an order to license within seven days.

A report of suspicious activity at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday at 16 Greenwood Road. A caller reported a man attempted to gain entry to her back slider and fled towards Welcome Street. The man was found at 2 Welcome St. and had previously registered as a solicitor; at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday at 6 Colonial Road. A caller reported people were going through the garage next door when the homeowner was not home. Police reported the people were emptying the garage of the resident, who was incarcerated. They were told to leave for the night and come back during normal hours

A report of disorderly conduct at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday at 286 Newbury St. A caller reported that there was a man in the driveway with a rifle and a woman was yelling at him. Police reported the weapon was a gun. The caller called again and stated the rifle was in a blue barrel under a pizza box. The man was taken to Salem Hospital. Police took possession of three BB guns and they were placed into safe keep. David Zachary Ramos, 22, of 286 Newbury St., Apt. 151, was summoned for disturbing the peace.

Fire

A report of confirmed flames and smoke at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday at St. Vasilios Church at 5 Paleologos St. Police reported the flames were out, and a possible picture had been too close to the candle.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 6:19 p.m. Monday at Victoria’s Secret at 210V Andover St. A manager reported a theft on Saturday of 84 bras, valued at approximately $30,000; at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday at T.J. Maxx at 300 Andover St.

REVERE

Arrests

Dimitri Duvinard, 23, of 156 Salem St., Apt. 2, was arrested on a warrant at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Thomas M. Lanzilli, 36, of 113 Orleans St., Apt. 1, East Boston, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by asportation at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday.

Lisa Rossetti, 47, of 36 Roosevelt St., Apt. 1, was arrested on a warrant at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday at Sunoco on North Shore Road; at 10:47 a.m. Tuesday on Brown Circle; at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday at North Shore Road and Shirley Avenue.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday at Easy Pie on Squire Road.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday on Overlook Ridge Terrace.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 1:52 a.m. Tuesday on Fenno Street.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday at Prospect House on Reservoir Avenue; at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday at Fenno and Borden streets; at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday on Howard Street; at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday on Revere Street; at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday on Cooledge Street; at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday on Agatha Street; at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday on Rumney Road.

Theft

A report of an armed robbery at 3:03 a.m. Tuesday at Roseland Properties on Overlook Ridge Terrace.

A report of larceny of property at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday on North Shore Road.

A report of bicycle theft at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday at Walgreens on Broadway.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday at Vin’s Auto Service on American Legion Highway.

A report of vandalism at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday on Cooledge Street.

SAUGUS

Arrests

Sawyer Aleman, of 47 Hamilton Ave., Apt. 3, Lynn, was arrested and charged with impeded operation (texting) and operation of a motor vehicle with a revoked license at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday.

Andrew J. Brown, of 14 Milton St., was arrested on a warrant at 3:45 p.m. Monday.

George Leo Goodwin Jr., of 38 Waban St., was arrested and charged with nighttime vehicle breaking and entering for a felony, possession of a burglarious instrument, receiving stolen property, possession of a sword, saber, weapon or knife in excess of 2 and a half inches and larceny at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 7:51 a.m. Monday at Saugus Smile at 302 Central St. A caller reported a truck into a building. Police reported the vehicle clipped the building with minor structural damage. There were no injuries; at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and Main Street; at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday on Walnut Street.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 12:26 p.m. Monday on Broadway. An accident involving a tractor trailer and a motor vehicle was reported; at 2:14 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Avenue and Guild Road.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday at Ballard Street and Salem Turnpike.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday at 455 Essex St. A caller reported a man looking into multiple vehicles. He was reportedly on a bike hearing into Saugus with multiple bags. George Leo Goodwin Jr., of 38 Waban St., was arrested.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 2:06 p.m. Monday at 7 Ledgewood Road. A caller reported he found a pistol magazine with live ammunition in it; at 9:46 p.m. Monday at 99 Central St.; at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at 75 Vine St. A caller reported the abandoned building across from Pennybrook Garden at 75 Vine St. appears to have been broke into.

A report of a disturbance at 5:15 p.m. Monday at Walmart at 770 Broadway. A caller reported two people arguing in a big, brown truck with no license plates in the front parking lot. Police reported there was only one man involved, who was upset about the customer service he received in the store.

Fire

A report of an outside fire at 11:42 a.m. Monday at 12 Herbert Ave. A caller reported a small brush fire in the back of the home which had been exposed to the rear of the home.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday on Danvers Road; at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday at 925 Humphrey St.; at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday at 14 Railroad Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday at 153 Paradise Road.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday at 89 Redington St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday on Humphrey