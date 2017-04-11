Police log: 4-12-2017

April 11, 2017

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to The Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Jillian Manalaysay, 33, of 40 Beacon Hill Ave., was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and motor vehicle lights violation at 3:23 p.m. Monday.

Norman Phillips Jr., 52, of 38 Neptune St., was arrested on a warrant charge of 8:44 p.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 12:11 p.m. Monday at Pine Grove Cemetery at 145 Boston St.; at 5:07 p.m. Monday at 146 Washington St.; at 8:20 p.m. Monday at 88 Franklin St.; at 9:34 p.m. Monday at 430 Chestnut St.; at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday at Federal and Marion streets; at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday at Lynnway and Surfside Road.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 3:20 p.m. Monday at Broadway and Richardson Road; at 8:17 p.m. Monday on Franklin Street.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday at 90 Rockaway St.; at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday at Wendy’s at 116 Boston St.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 11:36 a.m. Monday on Lyman Street.

A report of an assault and battery at 5:06 p.m. Monday on Central Avenue; at 10:13 p.m. Monday on West Green Street; at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday on Central Avenue.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 3:04 p.m. Monday at Thurgood Marshall Middle School at 19 Porter St.; at 6:53 p.m. Monday at 14 Quincy Terrace.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 4:12 p.m. Monday at Chestnut and Goodridge streets; at 11:02 p.m. Monday at 23 Lexington St.; at 11:56 p.m. Monday at 40 Arlington St.; at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday at 20 East Highland St.; at 5:59 a.m. Tuesday at 3 Moulton St.; at 7:41 a.m. Tuesday at Harris Road and Lynnfield Street; at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday at 11 Circle Ave.; at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 37 Breed St.

Theft

A report of motor vehicle theft at 10:54 a.m. Monday at 837 Lynnway; at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday at 837 Lynnway.

A report of a larceny at 12:48 p.m. Monday at 526 Western Ave.; at 1:14 Monday at 270 Union St.; at 1:18 p.m. Monday at 65 Boston St.; at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at 25 Hamilton Ave.; at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday at 29 Beacon Hill Ave.; at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday at 63 Autumn St.; at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday at 18 North Federal St.; at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday at 102 Boston St.

A report of a robbery at 8:12 p.m. Monday at Holland and Western avenues; at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at 476 Summer St.

LYNNFIELD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 12:45 p.m. Saturday on Summer Street. One person was taken to Union Hospital; at 1:39 p.m. Sunday at 925 Summer St. and 1 Archer Lane. A motorcycle accident was reported. One person was taken to Melrose Wakefield Hospital; at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday at 771 Salem St. The person was taken to Salem Hospital.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 8:40 p.m. Sunday at Davio’s at 1250 Market St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of an attempted breaking and entering at 2:13 p.m. Friday at 2 Lara Lane.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 11:30 p.m. Monday at 17 Archer Lane. A caller reported two teenagers sitting on the curb and thought they were using marijuana.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 4:23 p.m. Friday at The Boston Sports Club at 425 Walnut St.

MARBLEHEAD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 7:42 a.m. Tuesday at Atlantic Avenue and Central Street.

Complaints

A report of a vehicle and house egging at 11:20 a.m. Monday on Evans Road. A caller reported his home and two vehicles were egged.

A report of objects in the road at 1:54 p.m. Monday at Gregory and Barnard streets. A caller reported objects, possibly furniture, in the middle of the road.

A report of a kite surfer in distress at 6:34 p.m. Monday at Marblehead Harbor. A caller reported seeing two kite surfers and one was in distress. Coast Guard was notified. Two kite surfers were reportedly in the water near Tinkers Island and one of the kite surfers was seen down in the water trying to swim toward the gut. Police reported the kite surfers didn’t need any assistance.

Fire

A report of an outside fire at 5:14 p.m. Monday on Ocean Avenue. Outside burning was reported near Goldthwait.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 1:15 p.m. Monday on Beacon Street. A caller reported his vehicle was vandalized and thought he knew who it was.

PEABODY

Arrests

Arao Dornela, 40, of 23 Mason St., Apt. 2, was arrested and charged with failure to display owner’s name and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license subsequent offense at 10:09 a.m. Monday.

Arthur C. Kirk Jr., 21, of 196 Washington St., was arrested on a warrant at 8:28 p.m. Friday.

Oswaldo Nolosco, 23, of 192 Franklin St., Lynn, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 12:14 p.m. Saturday.

Stanley Vallon, 24, of 89 Bowen Ave., Medford, was arrested on a warrant at 1:44 a.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 8:57 p.m. Friday at 112 Summit St. Police reported a red SUV that drove off the road into a tree. The driver was taken to Salem Hospital. Sandra Valerio, 21, of 89 Alder St., Lawrence, was summoned for OUI liquor, marked lanes violation and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 10:03 a.m. Saturday on Hotel Road; at 1:21 p.m. Saturday at Starbucks at 240 Andover St.; at 5:05 p.m. Saturday at 7 Webster St.; at 1:12 p.m. Sunday at 63 Central St. and 2 Tremont St.; at 1:57 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Cemetery on Margin Street; at 2:01 p.m. Sunday at 3 Buford Road; at 5:39 p.m. Sunday at Walgreens at 229 Andover St.; at 10:10 a.m. Sunday at 83 Tremont St. and 56 Paleologos St.; at 12:44 p.m. Monday at Higgins Middle School at 85 Perkins St.; at 2:49 p.m. Monday at 58 Lowell St. and 2 School St.; at 3:40 p.m. Monday at 11 Centennial Drive.

A report of a pedestrian hit by a motor vehicle at 2:25 p.m. Monday at 2 Prospect St. and 363 Lowell St. A caller reported he was struck by a car. Police reported he didn’t have any injuries, but wanted a report.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 8:14 a.m. Monday at 21 Avalon Drive. A car was unlocked and scratch tickets, valued at $15, were taken.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 4:18 p.m. Friday at Brothers Deli at 11 Main St.; at 7:26 p.m. Friday at 6 Lowe St.; at 11:40 a.m. Saturday at 261 Newbury St. Michael S. Connors, 55, of 261 Newbury St., Apt. 110C, was summoned for daytime breaking and entering for a felony/person in fear and threat to commit a crime; at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at 14 North Apts at 1000 Crane Brook Way; at 12:05 a.m. Sunday at Sun Factory at 67 Foster St.; at 6:46 a.m. Sunday at 261 Newbury St. A resident reported his neighbor woke him up by pounding on his window taunting him to come outside for a fight; at 1:35 a.m. Monday at 84 Aborn St.; at 1:45 a.m. Monday at 84 Aborn St.; at 2:30 a.m. Monday at A Plus Market at 15 Central St.; at 5:30 a.m. Monday at Walgreens at 229 Andover St.

A report of suspicious activity at 5:44 p.m. Friday at 11 Coleman St. A caller was concerned about a white male in his 30s to 40s riding a bike, usually smoking a cigarette, apparently drunk or high. The man comes by around 4 to 5 p.m.; at 9:22 p.m. Saturday at 4 Ledgewood Way. A caller reported a suspicious man with dirty blonde hair that was walking around before tying his backpack to a light pole and walking away. Police reported the man was awaiting a taxi; at 1:41 p.m. Sunday at Lt Ross Park on Johnson Street. A person reportedly dressed as a fox was bothering the kids and parents at the playground. The 15-year-old girl was sent on her way by police.

A report of a medical emergency at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at P.F. Chang’s at 210P Andover St. A car rolled over a person’s foot. Vehicles fled the scene after hitting a car, which in turn rolled over onto a man’s foot. The person refused transport.

Fire

A report of a fire at 7:31 p.m. Sunday at 19 Styles Drive. A caller reported a fire in the firepit getting too close to a nearby gas tank.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 11:35 a.m. Saturday on Main Street. The person was taken to Salem Hospital; at 3:17 p.m. Saturday on Murray Street. A caller reported her son had taken unknown drugs and was having some sort of episode. The person was taken to Lahey North.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 10:49 p.m. Friday at Cortland Terrace at 302 Brooksby Village Drive. A caller reported he had guests over and had his checkbook stolen out of his house. Police reported the person picked up a panhandler at Walmart and brought him back to his house to do some work and the male stole the checkbook; at 12:35 p.m. Sunday at 14 Penn Road. A homeowner reported the shed lock was pried off and a bike was stolen.

A report of a stolen bicycle at 3:09 p.m. Sunday at Sports Collectibles at 14 Peabody Square. A caller reported that he was assaulted by the suspect prior to the bike being taken. Police reported that a juvenile stated that one youth known to him and three others assaulted him and stole his bicycle.

REVERE

Arrests

Deborah T. Michel, 22, of 1060 Main St., Apt. 9, Malden, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, operating a motor vehicle negligently so as to endanger and wanton destruction of property at 2:56 a.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:56 a.m. Monday at Showcase Cinemas on Squire Road; at 12:14 p.m. Monday at Check Cashing on Beach Street; at 3:06 p.m. Monday on Butler Circle; at 6:58 p.m. Monday at Wendy’s on Furlong Drive; at 9:09 p.m. Monday on Copeland Circle.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 12:01 p.m. Monday at Exeter House on Charger Street; at 1:06 p.m. Monday at Walgreens on Broadway.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 10:21 p.m. Monday at Greater Boston Fitness on Charger Street.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 10:23 a.m. Monday on Central Avenue; at 11:51 a.m. Monday at Susan B. Anthony School on Newhall Street; at 12:31 p.m. Monday on Grover Street; at 10:30 p.m. Monday on Highland Street; at 10:37 p.m. Monday at Revere Housing Authority on Cooledge Street.

Theft

A report of a larceny from a motor vehicle at 8:17 p.m. Monday at Darque Tan on American Legion Highway.

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 10:59 p.m. Monday on Oak Island Street.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 6:04 a.m. Monday on Suffolk Avenue; at 9:32 a.m. Monday at Susan B. Anthony School on Newhall Street.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 8:10 a.m. Monday at Farragut and Paradise roads.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:24 p.m. Monday at Panera Bread at 433 Paradise Road.

Theft

A report of a robbery at 10:01 p.m. Monday at Boulder Way and Essex Street.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 7:46 a.m. Monday at 94 Redington St.