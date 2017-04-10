Police log: 4-11-2017

April 10, 2017

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to The Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Kier Beveridge, 40, was arrested and charged with malicious wanton property defacement and disorderly conduct at 11:38 p.m. Sunday.

Elvin Coreano, 24, of 134 Western Ave., was arrested and charged with trespassing at 9:16 a.m. Monday.

Corey Demille, 37, of 9 Arbutus Place, was arrested and charged with OUI liquor second offense at 1:02 a.m. Monday.

Joshua Dixon, of 4 Clark Ave., Salem, was arrested on warrant charges of destruction of property, disorderly conduct and threat to commit a crime at 1:31 p.m. Sunday.

Scott Gilbert, of 18 Crestwood Circle, was arrested on warrant charges of larceny by check and Class A drug possession at 5:55 p.m. Sunday.

Davia Gunderman, of 25 Bowler St., was arrested on warrant charges of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, OUI drugs and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 1:23 a.m. Monday.

Guillermo Miranda-Sanchez, 31, of 127 Washington St., was arrested and charged with OUI liquor at 1:18 a.m. Monday.

Brandie Pelechowicz, 34, of 56 Margin St., Salem, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by asportation at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Jose Rodriguez, 19, of 65 Whiting St., was arrested and charged with violation of the city knife ordinance and disguise to obstruct justice at 3:23 p.m. Sunday.

Senaida Rodriguez, of 12 Henry Ave., was arrested on warrant charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, destruction of property, assault and battery on a person over 60/disabled and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 10:43 a.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 12:56 p.m. Sunday at Maple Street and Western Avenue; at 4:15 p.m. Sunday on Lynn Shore Drive; at 4:39 p.m. Sunday at Chatham Street and Williams Avenue; at 4:41 p.m. Sunday at 76 Hanover St.; at 5:44 p.m. Sunday on Fayette Street; at 11:57 p.m. Sunday at 9 Breed St.; at 1:04 a.m. Monday at 4 Freeman Square.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 5 p.m. Sunday at 431 Summer St.; at 6:31 p.m. Sunday at Boston and Washington Street; at 9:04 a.m. Monday at Chestnut Street and Western Avenue.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 10:13 p.m. Sunday at 147 Franklin St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 9:57 p.m. Sunday at 7 Chase St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 12:48 p.m. Sunday at 4 Brightwood Terrace; at 3:37 p.m. Sunday at 77 Green St.; at 4:56 p.m. Sunday at 283 Maple St.; at 7:23 p.m. Sunday at Shaw’s Supermarket at 43 State St.; at 8 p.m. Sunday at 16 Tilton Place; at 8:11 p.m. Sunday at 429 Chestnut St.; at 8:28 p.m. Sunday at Union and Washington streets; at 9:58 p.m. Sunday at 8 Lafayette Park; at 10:07 p.m. Sunday at Johnson and Lloyd streets; at 10:31 p.m. Sunday at 50 Andrew St.; at 2:20 a.m. Monday at 1 Chase St.; at 2:24 a.m. Monday at 100 Willow St.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 1:21 p.m. Sunday at Pine Grove Cemetery at 145 Boston St.

A report of a robbery at 2:46 p.m. Sunday at 10 Sheldon St.; at 12:17 a.m. Monday at McDonald’s at 60 Boston St.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 2:02 p.m. Sunday on Broad Street.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 11:10 p.m. Sunday at 176 Fayette St.

A report of vandalism at 8:01 a.m. Monday at Drewicz Elementary School at 34 Hood St.

MARBLEHEAD

Arrests

Nicholas Lemoine, 31, of 30 Exeter Road, Hampton, New Hampshire, was arrested on a warrant at 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 11:08 p.m. Friday at May and Humphrey streets; at 4:39 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Street and Baldwin Road; at 7:06 a.m. Monday on Lafayette Street.

Complaints

A report of a lockdown drill at 9:32 a.m. Friday on Maple Street. A caller reported they were doing a lockdown drill at the school because they thought there was an intruder from the upper playground. A man broke the glass and was carrying a long, silver object, which may have been a rifle. At the time of the call, it was unknown if the man was still in the building, and may have exited the gym doors.

A report of a drug/narcotic offense at 2:06 p.m. Friday at Phillips and Devereux streets. A man walked into the station and said he just walked by a car at the corner of Phillips and Devereux and there was a pipe with pot in it in plain view. The man wouldn’t leave his name and walked off in the direction of Ocean Avenue.

A report of ammunition found at 3:27 p.m. Friday at Chestnut and Cliff streets. Two 12 gauge shells and two .22 rounds were found by the curb at the end of Chestnut Street.

A caller complained about an “eccentric” neighbor who had taken it upon herself to run a hose through the condo and into a neighbor’s yard without asking permission at 9:11 a.m. Saturday on Waldron Street. Police reported the hose actually belonged to the water department.

A report of a kite in the tree by the wires at 3:09 p.m. Saturday on Brook Road. A caller reported her kite got stuck in a small tree on Hobbs Playground near the playground equipment. The kite string broke off and now she could not reach it. She stated if the wind blows, the kite might hit the wires, as it was near them. Police reported the kite was scheduled to be removed on Monday.

A report of suspicious activity at 11:41 a.m. Sunday on Londonderry Road. A caller reported a black Land Rover was driving around the neighborhood taking random pictures of the street and of the people on the street, and then proceeded to take pictures of the YMCA. He thought it was suspicious.

A report of a vehicle egging at 6:06 a.m. Monday on Tedesco Street. A caller reported he was driving with his wife by the country club and two occupants in a black pickup truck threw eggs out of the window, striking his vehicle.

Theft

A report of a stolen tablet at 1:51 p.m. Saturday on Pleasant Street. A caller reported he left Dunkin’ Donuts, realized he was missing his tablet, and when he went back inside, it was gone. He stated he and an elderly women were the only people in the store at the time. He spoke to the manager, who reviewed the video footage, and because of where he was sitting and the angle of the sun, nothing could be seen.

NAHANT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 4:22 p.m. Saturday at Nahant Police Department on Nahant Road.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 10:01 p.m. Saturday on Sea View Avenue; at 2:06 a.m. Sunday at Nahant Rotary on Causeway; at 4:16 p.m. Sunday at Nahant Rotary on Causeway.

REVERE

Arrests

Travis Artist, 36, of 67 Spruce St., Apt. 1, Fitchburg, was arrested and charged with larceny of property and on a warrant at 8:27 p.m. Friday.

Tricia Gullion, 45, of 31 Hillside Ave., Apt. 1, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by asportation second offense and on a warrant at 2:41 p.m. Sunday.

Richard J. Markee Jr., 28, of 35 Glendale St., was arrested on warrants at 3:47 p.m. Saturday.

Lisa Rice, 31, of 156 Bow St. Apt. 2, Everett, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by concealing merchandise and on a warrant at 10:19 a.m. Friday.

Daniel Torres, 24, of 82 Clark, Apt. 2, Chelsea, was arrested and charged with Class C drug possession at 2:46 a.m. Saturday.

Johanna Zwicker, 25, of 428 Maple St., Apt. 2, Danvers, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, violation of the city ordinance for rude and disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at 4:35 a.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:02 a.m. Friday on Furlong Drive; at 6:19 a.m. Friday at Waitt Court and Waitt Park; at 9:52 a.m. Friday at Charger and Ward streets; at 2:32 p.m. Friday at Broadway Towers on Broadway; at 2:43 p.m. Friday on Cambridge Street; at 4:49 p.m. Friday at Hill School on Park Avenue; at 5:35 p.m. Friday on American Legion Highway; at 10:19 a.m. Saturday at Our Ladies of Lourdes at Endicott Avenue and State Road; at 12:44 p.m. Saturday at Sargent Street and Joey Road; at 1:11 p.m. Saturday at Blanchard’s Liquors on American Legion Highway; at 3 p.m. Saturday at Ray’s Sunoco Service on Broadway; at 10:18 p.m. Saturday at Ray’s Sunoco Service on Broadway; at 3:33 a.m. Sunday at Roseland Properties on Overlook Ridge Drive; at 8:51 a.m. Sunday on Brown Circle; at 4:29 p.m. Sunday at Planet Fitness on Charger Street. Kelly Baldomero Pojoy, 22, of 37 Bay View Ave., Lynn, was summoned for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; at 5:16 p.m. Sunday on Franklin Avenue; at 6:26 p.m. Sunday at Price Rite on Squire Road; at 7:01 p.m. Sunday at Luberto’s Pastry Shop on Broadway.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 8:55 a.m. Friday on Ward Street; at 12:57 p.m. Friday on Mahoney Circle; at 7:37 a.m. Sunday at Adult Daycare on Revere Beach Parkway; at 10:07 p.m. Sunday on Revere Street.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 10:27 p.m. Saturday on Salem Street; at 3:18 a.m. Sunday on Broadway.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 5:23 p.m. Friday on Agawam Street.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 5:13 p.m. Friday on Cambridge Street; at 7:40 p.m. Friday on North Shore Road; at 7:53 p.m. Friday on American Legion Highway; at 8:32 p.m. Friday on VFW Parkway; at 9:06 p.m. Friday on North Shore Road. Robert Calvo, 54, of 810 North Shore Road, Apt. 2, was summoned for trespassing, nighttime breaking and entering/intent to commit a misdemeanor and assault to intimidate; at 10:53 p.m. Friday at Broadway and Central Avenue; at 1:04 a.m. Saturday on Cushing Avenue; at 1:20 a.m. Saturday on Prospect Avenue; at 2:02 a.m. Saturday at Rumney Flats on Ward Street; at 2:46 a.m. Saturday at Chateau Richeau Apartments on Belle Isle Avenue; at 5:52 a.m. Saturday on Garfield Avenue; at 11:19 a.m. Saturday on Beach Street; at 1:38 p.m. Saturday at Seven Day Store on Winthrop Avenue; at 1:55 p.m. Saturday at Liston Towers on Dolphin Avenue; at 9:08 p.m. Saturday on Broadway; at 12:31 a.m. Sunday at Oceanside Condominiums on Revere Beach Boulevard; at 3:45 a.m. Sunday on Shirley Avenue; at 4:35 a.m. Sunday on Fernwood Avenue; at 4:52 a.m. Sunday on Squire Road; at 1:20 p.m. Sunday at Laundromax on VFW Parkway; at 1:35 p.m. Sunday on Francis Street; at 5:34 p.m. Sunday at Showcase Cinemas on Squire Road; at 6:55 p.m. Sunday at Cooledge Street and Constitution Avenue; at 8:09 p.m. Sunday on Revere Beach Parkway; at 9:18 p.m. Sunday on Blake Street.

Overdose

A report of a possible overdose at 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Davis Street.

Theft

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 1:31 p.m. Saturday on Park Avenue; at 8:20 p.m. Saturday on Walnut Avenue.

A report of auto theft at 6:48 a.m. Sunday on Hall Street.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 9:46 p.m. Sunday at Showcase Cinemas on Squire Road.

SAUGUS

Arrests

Dante Baggs, of 329 Western Ave., Lynn, was arrested and charged with three counts of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, crosswalk violation, no inspection/sticker, impeded operation and on a warrant at 4:39 p.m. Sunday.

Jorje Gomez-Perez, of 23 Court St., Apt. 2, Lynn, was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license at 2:51 p.m. Saturday.

Shawn Holland, of 28 Wickford St., was arrested and charged with failure to appear upon recognizance at 11:36 a.m. Saturday.

Eddy Aremy Rashid, of 27 Sagamore St., Apt. 2, Lynn, was arrested and charged with OUI liquor second offense at 4:29 a.m. Saturday.

Julius Wright, of 29 Jette St., Apt. 733, Brighton, was arrested and charged with OUI liquor, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 3:17 a.m. Saturday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 7 a.m. Friday at Lynn Fells Parkway and Lewis O Gray Drive; at 7:16 a.m. Friday at Army Barracks at 30 Broadway. One person was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital; at 1:35 p.m. Friday at Target at 400 Lynn Fells Parkway; at 4:29 a.m. Saturday at Spuds Restaurant at 22 Lincoln Ave. A caller reported a car into the building. Police reported the vehicle was not into the building. Eddy Aremy Rashid, of Lynn, was arrested for OUI liquor; at 2:46 p.m. Sunday at Speedway at 1252 Broadway. A caller reported a motorcycle accident; at 3:18 p.m. Sunday at Square One Mall on Essex Street.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 10:13 p.m. Friday at 58 Main St.; at 12:41 a.m. Sunday at Polcari’s Restaurant at 92 Broadway; at 1:15 p.m. Sunday at 16 St James Road.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:59 p.m. Saturday at Square One Mall at 1201 Broadway; at 6:57 p.m. Saturday at Santoro’s Subvilla at 259 Essex St. A caller reported a car crashed into a pole; at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at 6 Dudley St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 4:59 p.m. Sunday at 6 Granite St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 7:49 a.m. Friday at 300 Central St.; at 4:05 p.m. Friday at Adriana Salon at 86 Lincoln Ave.; at 5:32 p.m. Friday at 424 Central St. A caller reported a landscaper blowing debris from the yard into the street. Police reported speaking with the foreman who cleaned the area around the sidewalk, and the wind carried some of the debris into the roadway; at 11:04 p.m. Saturday at Main Street and Scott Drive; at 10:11 p.m. Sunday at 7-Eleven at 32 Hamilton St.

A report of suspicious activity at 6:32 a.m. Monday at 25 Wonderland Ave. A caller reported someone rang her doorbell multiple times throughout the night and was unsure if anyone was on the premises of her home. Police reported there was no one there.

Fire

A report of an outside fire at 12:44 p.m. Sunday at Route One Car Wash at 481 Broadway. A caller reported a brush fire on the median. The call was unfounded.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 5:40 p.m. Saturday at EZ Pass Saugus at 1201 Broadway. A caller reported her purse was stolen while she was on break.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 9:51 p.m. Saturday at 40 Juniper Drive. Police reported a vehicle appeared to be egged and scratched.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 1:01 p.m. Sunday at 10 Hampshire St.; at 3:41 p.m. Sunday at 108 Stetson Ave.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 4:53 p.m. Sunday at Middle School at 207 Forest Ave.