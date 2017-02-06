Police log: 2-6-2017

February 6, 2017

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Willy Castillo, 31, of 16 Brownville Ave., was arrested and charged with OUI liquor at 5:13 a.m. Sunday.

Michael Collins, 24, of 11 Rantoul Ave., was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and on warrant charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon at 5:55 a.m. Saturday.

Hector Fuentes, 33, of 30 Franklin St., was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct at 4:03 a.m. Saturday.

Davia Gunderman, of 25 Bowler St., was arrested on warrant charges of OUI drugs and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 8:14 p.m. Friday.

Pamela Hurley, 51, of 534 Essex St., was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking and entering daytime for a felony, two counts of larceny and receiving stolen property at 11:47 a.m. Friday.

Ronaldo Lopez, 45, of 10 Jones Terrace, was arrested and charged on a courtesy booking at 10:21 a.m. Sunday.

Brandon Norden, 23, of 15 Spring St., Stoneham, was arrested and charged with assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 2:26 p.m. Friday.

Alaina Rodriguez, 20, of 172 Prospect St., Wakefield, was arrested and charged with trespassing at 4:07 p.m. Saturday.

Marc Rosen, of 62 Water St., Beverly, was arrested on warrant charges of attempted murder and assault and battery at 5:29 p.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 3:40 a.m. Friday at Essex and Sheridan streets; at 10:18 p.m. Friday at Wendy’s at 116 Boston St.; at 1:47 p.m. Saturday at 16 Chestnut St.; at 7:19 p.m. Saturday on Baltimore Street; at 7:31 p.m. Saturday at Boston and Ford streets; at 8:39 p.m. Saturday at 181b Hamilton Ave.; at 11:58 p.m. Saturday at Magnolia and Peary avenues; at 4:21 a.m. Sunday at Cowdrey Avenue and Lynnfield Street; at 8:36 a.m. Sunday at Dungeon Avenue and Walnut Street; at 11:48 a.m. Sunday at Essex and Joyce streets; at 1:08 p.m. Sunday at 58 Mall St.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 8:25 a.m. Friday at 15 Parkland Ave.; at 12:22 p.m. Sunday at Cumberland Farms at 668 Chestnut St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 3:39 p.m. Friday at Shaw’s Supermarket at 43 State St.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 6:54 a.m. Friday on Boston Street; at 6:46 p.m. Saturday on Kingsley Terrace.

A report of an assault and battery at 10:54 a.m. Saturday on Lynnway; at 12:10 a.m. Sunday on Munroe Street; at 12:53 a.m. Sunday on Chestnut Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 4:56 a.m. Friday at 10 Sewall St.; at 11:27 a.m. Friday at 20 Wheeler St.; at 6:38 p.m. Friday art 7 Frederick Circle.

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 12:29 p.m. Friday at 20 Wheeler St.; at 2:03 p.m. Friday at 95 Pleasant St.; art 9:40 a.m. Saturday at 25 Arlington St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 12:16 a.m. Friday at Mobil Gas Station at 512 Chestnut St.; at 6:01 a.m. Friday at Nina’s Market at 51 Essex St.; at 12:05 p.m. Friday at Century North Shore Bank at 2 State St.; at 12:32 p.m. Friday at 11 Olive St.; at 1:47 p.m. Friday at 44 Arlington St.; at 2:37 p.m. Friday at Express Checkout at 340 Washington St.; at 2:51 p.m. Friday at 7-Eleven at 264 Essex St.; at 3:17 p.m. Friday at 178 Chestnut St.; at 3:22 p.m. Friday at 300 Lynn Shore Drive; at 12:36 a.m. Saturday at 72 Fayette St.; at 12:45 a.m. Saturday at 187 Washington St.; at 2:58 a.m. Saturday at 2 Rogers Ave.; at 3:33 a.m. Saturday at 501 Washington St.; at 10:03 a.m. Saturday at 7 Graves Ave.; at 5:44 p.m. Saturday at 395 Lynnway; at 6:47 p.m. Saturday at 98 Boston St.; at 12:44 a.m. Sunday at 130 Union St.; at 1:48 a.m. Sunday at 8 Joyce St.; at 2:26 a.m. Sunday at 122 Essex St.; at 9:04 a.m. Sunday at 9 Dana St.; at 9:56 a.m. Sunday at 83 Memorial Park Ave.; at 12:11 p.m. Sunday at 9 Needhams Landing Road.

A report of a gunshot at 6:11 a.m. Saturday at 36 Surfside Road.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 1:51 p.m. Friday on Chestnut Street; at 10:46 p.m. Friday on Phillips Avenue; at 6:54 p.m. Saturday on Broad Street.

Theft

A report of motor vehicle theft at 6:06 a.m. Friday at 139 Empire St.; at 8:55 a.m. Friday at 156 Beacon Hill Ave.; at 9:39 a.m. Saturday at 139 Empire St.; at 12:07 p.m. Saturday at 616 Washington St.

A report of a larceny at 5:48 p.m. Friday at 12 Ellis St.; at 2:18 p.m. Saturday at 1 State St.; at 10:25 p.m. Saturday at 7 Southside Ave.

MARBLEHEAD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 1:58 p.m. Friday on Atlantic Avenue; at 5:58 p.m. Saturday on Atlantic Avenue.

Fire

A report of an outside fire at 9:27 p.m. Saturday on Story Terrace. Police reported it was an outside pit.

Complaints

A caller reported her daughter’s iPhone was stolen from a classroom at Marblehead High School at 3:11 p.m. Friday on Humphrey Street. She reported it to high school authorities, but was told she should tell police.

A caller reported that for years, kids have been “doing things” to his house at 7:56 a.m. Saturday on Village Street. He wanted to speak to police about the legality of the situation.

A report of kids jumping in the road at 8:20 p.m. Saturday at Atlantic Avenue and Lucia Road. Police reported the youths were spoken to.

A report of a disturbance at 10:59 p.m. Saturday on Nicholson Street.

NAHANT

Arrests

Walter Salguero, 31, of 57 Juniper St., Lawrence, was arrested and charged with OUI liquor, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation at 12:57 a.m. Sunday.

PEABODY

Arrests

Ismalia Bobb, 38, of 227 Maple St., Lynn, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by concealing merchandise, malicious destruction of property and possession of a burglarious instrument at 2:43 p.m. Saturday.

Nathan Adam Jacques, 35, of 619 South Main Ast., Apt. C, Bradford was arrested on a warrant at 9:07 p.m. Saturday.

John J. Mooney, 63, of 24 Rockway Road, was arrested and charged with open and gross lewdness at 3:36 p.m. Saturday.

Alan Thomas Olivole, 36, of 74 Washington St., was arrested and charged with OUI liquor second offense and malicious destruction of property at 1:18 a.m. Sunday.

Jenell Marie Thames, 34, of 12 Pope St., Apt. A404, Salem, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, arrestee furnishing a false name/social security number, possession of a burglarious instrument and on a warrant at 9:19 p.m. Saturday.

Jacqueline S. Tsesmelis, 51, of 7 Keys Drive, Apt. 8, was arrested and charged with OUI liquor, leaving the scene of property damage and marked lanes violation at 8:14 p.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 5:41 p.m. Friday at 378 Lynnfield St. and Bartholomew Street; at 7:38 p.m. Friday at Corkscrew Liquors at 23 Central St.; at 7:11 a.m. Saturday at 21 Caller St.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 8:14 p.m. Friday at Scrubbles at 23B Central St. Jacqueline S. Tsesmelis, 51, of 7 Keys Drive, Apt. 8, was arrested for OUI liquor.

Complaints

A resident reported hearing gunshots at 6:23 p.m. Friday at 27 Livingston Drive. Police checked the area and spoke with several neighbors, who confirmed them to be fireworks.

A report of suspicious activity at 7:42 p.m. Friday at 116 Foster St. A caller reported two people pulled the AC unit out and climbed through the window into the first floor apartment. Police entered through the front door, spoke with the two people and reported everything was in order; at 8:57 p.m. Friday at 85 Main St. A woman reported she was in her vehicle when a man opened the door to her vehicle. She was able to drive away and the man fell to the ground. He was described as white, 30 to 35 years old, with curly hair; at 8:16 p.m. Saturday at 9 Jefferson Road and 10 Carol Ann Road. A resident reported a male chasing a female down the street. Police reported kids playing in the area with no disturbance; at 1:18 a.m. Sunday at 17 Ellsworth Road. A person was caught slashing tires belonging to a resident. Alan Thomas Olivole, 36, of 74 Washington St., was arrested.

A report of a disturbance at 9:45 p.m. Friday at Plaza Motel at 125 Newbury St. A front desk clerk reported a breaking and entering to two rooms. Police responded and reported there was no breaking and entering. The motel owners were concerned for the damages to the doors; at 11:07 p.m. Friday at 46 Highland Park and 10 Northend St. A caller reported someone was playing with their dogs in the yard and was being loud; at 10:01 p.m. Saturday at 5 Bragg St.

A report of a road rage incident at 6:59 p.m. Saturday at 2 Johnson St. and 596 Lowell St. A caller reported the incident took place over stopping at a stop sign. The suspect reportedly threw hot coffee onto the victim’s lap. An officer spoke with both people involved and reported that coffees were thrown at each other’s vehicles. Both people didn’t wish to pursue the matter.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 7:26 p.m. Friday on Bradford Road; at 10:15 a.m. Saturday on Brown Street. The person was taken to Union Hospital and was reportedly deceased.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 3:45 p.m. Friday at Peabody Carwash at 27 Central St. $1,500 in cash was reported stolen; at 1:09 p.m. Saturday at 12 Magnolia Way; at 3:35 p.m. Saturday at 174 Lynn St. A lost or stolen wallet was reported.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 4:02 p.m. Friday at 212 Bartholomew St. A caller reported his mailbox was vandalized. Police reported it was one several vandalized in the area; at 6:58 p.m. Friday at 157 Lynnfield St. A smashed back window was reported; at 7:58 p.m. Saturday at Northshore Mall at 210N Andover St. A caller reported his vehicle was vandalized in the parking lot.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 7:49 a.m. Friday at Essex Street and Hillcrest Circle; at 5:29 p.m. Friday at Vinnin Liquors at 371 Paradise Road.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 1:13 a.m. Saturday on Essex Street; at 12:34 p.m. Saturday at Stop & Shop at 450 Paradise Road.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 9:47 a.m. Saturday at 470 Puritan Road.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 6:18 p.m. Friday at 400 Paradise Road.

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 9:28 p.m. Friday at Stop & Shop at 450 Paradise Road.