Police log: 2-4-2017

February 3, 2017

LYNN

Arrests

Marlon Chavev, 18, of 20 Park St., was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, OUI drugs/liquor, unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle and a marked lane violation at 10:58 p.m. Thursday.

Ryan Hussey, 30, of 3 Mill St., Hamilton was arrested and charged with possession of a Class A and Class C substance violation of an open container law at 11:46 p.m. Thursday.

Shelton Johnson, of 11 Clarendon St., was arrested and charged with armed robbery at 8:19 a.m. Thursday.

Isaiah Lee, of 24 Surfside Road, was arrested and charged with malicious defacement of property at 4:51 p.m. Thursday.

Kedin Lopez, 22, of 92 Marianna St., was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at 2:31 p.m. Thursday.

Martha Reynoso, 24, of 20 Sagamore St., was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license, marked lanes violation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle at 8:18 a.m. Thursday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 5:13 p.m. Thursday at Adams St. Extension; at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Adams and Chestnut streets; at 6:21 p.m. Thursday at Henry Avenue and Washington Street; at 7:18 p.m. Thursday at 29 Boston St.; at 10:06 p.m. Thursday at 14 Laurel St.; at 10:50 p.m.Thursday at 766 Summer St.; at 3:40 a.m. Thursday at Essex and Sheridan streets; at 6:37 a.m. Thursday at Euclid Avenue and Maple Street; at 6:52 a.m. Thursday at Burns Street and Western Avenue.

Complaints

A report of an alarm at Lynn English High School at 50 Goodridge St. at 3:12 a.m. Thursday; noise reported at 13 High Rock Terrace at 6 a.m. on Thursday; an unwelcome guest reported at 24 Flint St on Thursday at 8:24 a.m.; call for a well-being check on Walnut Street on Thursday at 8:45 a.m.; Report of a medical condition at 196 Locust St, Apt. 501 on Thursday at 9:01 a.m.; Report of a hazardous condition on Thursday at 9:02 a.m. on Western Avenue; assault and battery reported on Thursday at 9:09 a.m. at 33 North Common St.; police called to investigate suspicious activity at 77 Dearborn Avenue on Thursday at 10:44 a.m.; Report of shoplifting at 391 Essex St. on Thursday at 10:57 a.m.; Report of larceny on Thursday at 12:11 p.m. at 93 Jefferson St., Apt. 2; Motor vehicle stop at Henry Avenue and Washington Street on Thursday at 1:05 p.m.; Disturbance reported at 44 Arlington St., Apt 2, on Thursday at 1:47 p.m.; Police called to investigate suspicious activity at English High School at 50 Goodridge St. at 2:08 p.m. on Thursday; A work of art reported missing on Thursday at 2:23 p.m. at 67 Broad St.; Drunk person reported on Thursday at 3:42 p.m. at 493 Summer St.; Police called to check the MBTA Parking Garage on Thursday at 4:03 p.m.; Disturbance reported at Hanover and Washington streets on Thursday at 4:01 p.m.; Medical emergency on Thursday at 4:20 p.m. at 466 Chatham St.; Vandals reported at Casey’s Shell Station at 535 Lynnway on Thursday at 4:24 p.m.; Shoplifting reported at Stop & Shop at 35 Washington St. on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.; Medical emergency on Thursday at 4:41 p.m. Thursday at 256 Curwin Circle.

LYNNFIELD

Complaints

Property check at 33 Apple Hill Lane on Tuesday at 12:52 a.m.

Motor vehicle violation complaints at 7 Archer Lane and 6 Edgemere Road on Tuesday at 10:04 a.m.

MARBLEHEAD

Complaints

Report of a dark colored Honda illegally parked near the entrance of Old Burial Hill at 9 a.m. Sunday. Police checked and reported vehicle is legally parked and road is passable.

Caller reported strong scent of gas on the Causeway at 9:08 a.m. Sunday, National Grid called and were on their way.

Report by an Eastern Bank ATM customer that someone may have tampered with the machine at 9:37 a.m. Sunday. Caller said when he took the receipt, alarm went off. Police learned the alarm goes off when cash is not removed from the machine within a certain amount of time. Alarm scheduled to sound for 15 minutes. Manager notified.

A well-being check was requested on Sunday at 10:56 a.m. on Independence Way, unit 65. Caller said her brother in the next unit was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Officer sent to investigate.

Report of an assault on a clerk at the Village Market. Caller said female customer came into the store at 11:24 a.m. Sunday and shoved the clerk when the store didn’t have what she wanted. Police requested store video for further investigation.

Report of a lost flip phone made at the station on Sunday at 4:16 p.m. Woman said her daughter may have lost the phone when it fell out of her backpack on her walk home.

PEABODY

Complaints

Report of a medical emergency at 9 Ayer St. on Wednesday at 2:47 p.m. Person was taken to Lahey Hospital.

Resident called to complain about a white SUV that was obstructing a stop sign at 4:17 p.m. on Wednesday at 36 Railroad Avenue. Officer checked area and did not find the vehicle.

Two car motor vehicle accident reported on Wednesday 4:28 p.m. at 210 North Andover St. at the Northshore Mall. No injuries reported.

Resident reported possible fire in the walls of 58 Harrison Avenue on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Call handled by the Fire Department.

Motor vehicle stop at 107 Lynn St. on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Driver was issued a verbal warning for a marked lane violation.

Called reported finding her car door wide open at 8 Bragg St. on Wednesday at 6:54 p.m. It appears the wind may have blown the unsecured door open.

Report of an unconscious person on the floor of a locked home at 96 Lynn St. on Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. Overdose confirmed and victim was taken to Salem Hospital.

Drunk person reported at D&R Market at 54 Foster St. on Wednesday at 10:04 p.m. Person was taken to Salem Hospital.

Caller reported being in a car accident on Wednesday at 10:58 p.m. at 1 Goodale St. Officer reported car was on its side. Victim taken to Lynn Union Hospital.

Report of a baby crying for two hours on Wednesday at 11:58 p.m. at 50 Warren St., Apt. 315. Baby was teething.

REVERE

Complaints

Report of a domestic disturbance at 1:08 a.m. Wednesday on at Rumney Flats/Ward Street. Peace restored.

Car repossessed on Union Street on Wednesday at 1:21 a.m.

Report of an unwanted person at 176 Broadway on Wednesday at 3:49 a.m.

Motor vehicle stop on Squire Road at Northgate Shopping Center on Wednesday at 8:26 a.m. Citation issued.

Report of vandalism on Wednesday at 2:25 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn on American Legion Highway.

Abandoned car reported on Wednesday at 4:33 p.m. on Vane Street.

Motor Vehicle stop on Wednesday at 4:43 p.m,. at Shirley Avenue and Thornton Street. Juvenile was arrested for reckless operation of a car, failure to stop for a police officer unlicensed operation of a car, unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.

Report of a car parked in a handicapped parking space on Wednesday at 7:32 p.m. Citation issued.

SAUGUS

Complaints

Break-in reported at Friendly’s Restaurant at 777 Broadway on Thursday at 12:04 a.m. Officers reported building appeared to be secure.

Report of a disabled car on Thursday at 7:31 a.m. at the Evans Elementary School at 1 East Denver St. Owner made arrangements for tow.

Breaking and entering at Oye’s Restaurant at 44 Broadway on Thursday at 9 a.m. The owner reported his contractors told him multiple TVs were stolen.

Home burglar alarm went off at 9:36 a.m. Thursday. Officers said alarm was not ringing when they arrived and home was secure.

Caller from Alto Decor reported that when he tried to return furniture to the store, the employee threatened to shoot him. Officers reported there appears to be a civil dispute over some items purchased. No firearms found.

Complaints of outdoor music at Casa Vallarta at 114 Broadway on Thursday at 11:58 a.m. Police inspected outdoor speakers which were disconnected and inoperable.

SWAMPSCOTT

Arrests

Kenneth Smith, 50, was arrested on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Complaints

A request for a building check at the high school on Wednesday at 1:40 a.m.

A report of a motor vehicle problem on Wednesday at 2:11 a.m. at Burrill Street and Thomas Road.

Call from the Unitarian Universalist Church at 101 Forest Avenue on Wednesday at 1:08 a.m.

Building checks requested for the Stanley School at 10 Whitman Road and the Middle School at 207 Forest Avenue on Wednesday at 3:13 and 3:14 a.m.