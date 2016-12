Police log: 12-26-2016

December 26, 2016

LYNN

Arrests

Isaiah Gonzalez, 20, no address listed, was arrested and charged with shoplifting at 10:41 p.m. Friday.

Robert Knapp, 31, of 77 Green St., was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a knife at 8:23 a.m Friday.

Wesley Lantigua,18, of 123 Tracy Ave., was arrested and charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle at 5:34 a.m. Saturday.

Christina Littlefield, 41, no address listed, was arrested and charged with possession of a Class A drug at 2:56 p.m. Friday.

Anthony Martinez, 41, of 39 Boylston St.,Boston, was arrested and charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and trespassing at 4:02 p.m. Saturday.

Kenneth Powers, no age listed, of 27 School St., Saugus, was arrested and charged with drug possession, failure to signal, and possession of a knife at 7:09 p.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 11:20 a.m. Friday at 11 Shepard St.; at 12:20 p.m. at 825 Boston St.; at 4:48 p.m. at 30 Boston St.;at 5:53 p.m. on New Ocean Street; at 7:05 p.m. at 780 Lynnway; at 11:01 p.m. at 288 Western Ave.; at 12:55 a.m. Saturday on Maple Street; at 2:19 a.m. at 38 Wyman St.; at 6:49 a.m. on North Common Street; at 8:00 a.m. at 231 Boston St.; at 9:45 a.m. at 759 Lynnway; at 9:51 a.m. on Holyoke Street; at 10:15 a.m. at 170 Union St.; at 12:01 p.m. at 119 Lewis St.; at 12:27 p.m. at 825 Boston St.; at 1:58 p.m. at 510 Western Ave.; at 3:47 p.m. on Lynn Shore Drive; at 6:02 p.m. on Eastern Ave.; at 7:26 p.m. at 40 Collins St.; at 9:48 p.m. on Brooklawn Terr.; at 9:59 p.m. at 100 Judge Rd.; at 12:57 a.m. Sunday at 14 Violet St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 12:25 a.m. Friday at 170 Union St.; 2:47 a.m. at 20 Ashton Terr.; at 1:37 p.m. at 108 Nahant St.; at 9:52 p.m. at 45 Marianna St.; at 4:21 a.m. Saturday at 25 Hamilton Ave.; at 9:14 a.m. Saturday on Essex Street; at 1:14 p.m. on Boston Street; at 1:51 p.m. on the Lynnway; at 3:44 p.m. Saturday at 96 Lockwood Rd.; at 12:25 a.m. Sunday at 105 Rockaway St.; at 1:12 a.m. Sunday at 11 Arbor Ct.;at 2:25 a.m. at 190 Washington St.

A report of a breaking and entering at 6:58 a.m. Friday at 74 Cottage St.

A report of an assault at 7:58 a.m. Friday at 77 Green St.; at10:35 a.m. on Shepard Street; at 2:02 p.m. at 182 Chestnut St.; at4:50 a.m. Saturday at 81 Whiting St.

A report of larceny at 9:45 a.m. Friday at 30 Neptune St.; at 11:47 a.m. on the Lynnway; at 12:10 p.m. at 184 Washington St.; at 3:40 p.m. at 32 Barrett St.; at 5:52 p.m. at 64 Franklin St.; at 7:58 p.m. at 500 Lynnfield St.; at 2:59 a.m. Saturday at 124 Green St.

A report of shoplifting at 3:19 p.m. Friday at 21 Joyce St.; at 8:40 p.m.at Walgreens; at 6:13 p.m. Saturday at 50 Central Ave.

A report of a gunshot at 4:36 p.m. Friday on Boston Street.

A report of an uninvited guest at 11:15 p.m. Friday at 119 Lewis St.;at 4:36 p.m. Saturday at 408 Summer St.

A report of a fight at 11:38 p.m. Friday on Birch Street; at 12:11 a.m. Saturday on Commercial Street; at 12:59 a.m. on Essex Street; at 3:32 p.m. Saturday on Broad Street; at 3:59 p.m. at 23 W Green St.; at 10:04 p.m. at 21 Beach Rd.

A report of a motor vehicle theft at 10:44 a.m. Saturday in Curwin Circle.

A report of trespassing at 1:10 p.m. Saturday at 501 Washington St.; at 1:11 p.m at 223 Curwin Cir.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 12:33 p.m. Friday at 85 Lynnfield St.; at 1:00 p.m. Friday at 2903 Postgate Ln.; at 1:54 p.m. Friday at 210 Andover St.; at 2:09 p.m. Friday at 6 Clement Ave.; at 2:54 p.m. Friday at 13 Pulaski St.; at 4:31 p.m. Friday on Andover Street; at 436 p.m. Friday at 357 Lowell St.; at 10:20 p.m. Friday at 210 Andover St.

Complaints

A report of shoplifting at 1:50 p.m. Friday at 210 Andover St.; at 216 p.m. Friday at 210 Andover St.; at 4:35 p.m. at 210 Andover St.; at 7:30 p.m. at 210 Andover St.; at .8:04 p.m. Friday at 300 Andover St.

A report of a disturbance at 2:28 p.m. Friday at 210 Andover St.; at 7:11p.m. Friday at 31 Nickerson Rd.; at 8:16 p.m. Friday at 1 Newbury St.; at 2:05 a.m. Sunday at 145 Lynn St.

A report of fraud at 2:42 p.m. Friday at 1 Antrim Rd.

A report of an unwanted guest at 4:58 p.m. Friday on Newcastle Road; at 2:51 a.m. Saturday at 210 Andover St.; at 6:07 a.m. Saturday at 210 Andover St.; at 1:39 a.m. Sunday on Washington Street.

A report of an accidental 911 call at 11:03 a.m. Saturday on Lincoln Road.

A report of a stolen motor vehicle at 8:23 p.m. Saturday at 57 Walnut St.

A report of a car blocking a driveway at 10:58 p.m. Saturday on Union Street.

A report of a loud party at 11:55 p.m. Saturday on Essex Lane.

A report of loud music at 1:20 a.m. Sunday at 42 Harris St.

SAUGUS

Complaints

A report of 911 call at 3:18 a.m. Saturday at 9 Broadway.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 3:37 p.m. Friday at 319 Paradise Rd.; at 5:09 p.m. At 413 Paradise Rd.; at 3:32 p.m. Saturday on Columbia Street; at 9:32 p.m. Saturday on Brown Road.

Complaints

A report of larceny at 10:57 a.m. Friday at 51 Thomas Rd.

A report of a disturbance at 1:34 p.m. Friday at 25 Magnolia Rd.

A report of a 911 hang up at 8:18 p.m. Saturday on New Ocean Street.

A report of a fight at 3:12 a.m. Sunday at 10 Huron St.