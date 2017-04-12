Playing ball in Malden

April 12, 2017

COURTESY PHOTO

Pictured is a rendering for a possible baseball stadium in Malden.

By STEVE FREKER

MALDEN — Developer Alex Bok wants to put a $60 million field of dreams at the edge of Malden Square.

The Boston-based entrepreneur wants to build a minor league baseball stadium, but he cautioned City Council members Tuesday that progress must be made on the protracted land acquisition talks and the council needs to eye the project approvingly or June 15 may be Bok’s deadline to decide on the project’s future.

Bok told councilors he has signed a letter of intent with a minor league baseball team to purchase an existing team “affiliated” with a Major League Baseball (MLB) team.

“There is now a clear path forward toward purchasing a minor league affiliated team, which is what we and everyone associated with this project has wanted and hoped for from the start,” Bok said.

Bok won’t reveal the name or location of the team he has entered in agreement to purchase, but said it is “from the Northeast.”

Bok and his development group, Malden Field of Dreams, first launched the proposal in the spring of 2010, with plans to build a 6,000-seat stadium across from the MBTA Malden Center Orange Line.

Bok said his group would have to sign the purchase-and-sale agreement of the existing team on June 15 with plans to run the team in its existing ballpark for two seasons and open in Malden at the new stadium in 2019.

“We really need and want to have Malden and (the Council) behind this,” Bok said. “We will know a lot more in May and it’s dead or alive on June 15.”

The proposed project includes 16 private boxes, a kids’ zone, and a family-oriented grass picnic area. Bok proposed to build the project without public tax dollars and he told councilors this week his group is seeking no tax “breaks” or incentives from the city.

The professional stadium is also proposed as home field for Malden High School baseball and other local school athletic events, Bok said.

Now seven years in the discussion stage, the stadium project centers on one of the most coveted — and contentious — land sites in the city, the nine-acre National Grid-owned parcel at Commercial and Charles street and three other private land parcels on Canal and Centre (Route 60) streets.

Bok points to three major issues that have delayed the project: acquiring a team; presently stalemated negotiations with the owners of the Canal Street business properties, and the site’s environmental cleanup requirements.

Bok and the council this week agreed to meet again in May when he pledged to have an update on new negotiations with the business owners adjacent to the National Grid site.

“We are hoping to make some progress with (the owners) in negotiations,” Bok said. “They (legal representatives) told us, ‘Come back and talk with when you have a team.’ Well, we now have a team.”

Councilors have mixed views on Bok’s project.

“I’ve been a Doubting Thomas before, and I still am,” said Ward Six Councilor Neil Kinnon. “What we’ve gotten for the past seven years is deadline after deadline after deadline. I truly believe those (Canal Street) businesses aren’t moving anywhere. I think that’s fairytale land. (An agreement) is not happening in four weeks.”

Councilor at large Craig Spadafora said Malden’s downtown plans and scope have changed dramatically in the past seven years since the project was unveiled.

“If this was to occur, we as a city would have a lot of planning to do with streets, lighting and many other issues. Let’s decide this in May or June. That’s too important a land site. We are not waiting another seven years.”

Several other Councilors, including Councilor at large Debbie DeMaria, Ward Seven’s Neal Anderson and Ward Two’s Paul Condon, whose ward is located right next to the proposed ballpark, all expressed support of the project — if it is “done the right way.”

Condon and Kinnon both noted traffic concerns which would arise. Ward Four Councilor Ryan O’Malley, in whose ward the ballpark would be placed, said he wanted to know the scope and plan for the environmental cleanup of the parcel before he could get behind it.