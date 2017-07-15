Photos: Beyond Walls murals take shape

July 15, 2017
Painter Deb Gilcoine of Quincy hangs over the bucket of her lift as she primes the wall on Washington Street for the Mural Festival.
Pilot the dog, Alf Wilson, and Cooper Wilson, 5, both of Marblehead a came to see the mural festival on Friday. Both are related to Al Wilson, who organized the festival.
Vanessa Scrivani, left, and her sister, artist Miss Zukie, work on the mural at City Hall Square during the Beyond Walls Mural Festiavl on Friday.
Cambridge native Caleb Neelon works on his mural on the side of 33 Munroe St. in Lynn on Friday during the Beyond Walls Mural Festival.
Painter Rafael Macia of Dorchester hangs over the bucket of his lift as he primes the wall on Washington Street for the Mural Festival.
From left, Vanessa Scrivani, artist Miss Zukie, artist JPO, and RAW Arts member Michael Aghahowa work on the mural at City Hall Square during the Beyond Walls Mural Festival on Friday.