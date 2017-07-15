News

Photos: Beyond Walls murals take shape

July 15, 2017

Spenser Hasak

Painter Deb Gilcoine of Quincy hangs over the bucket of her lift as she primes the wall on Washington Street for the Mural Festival.

Spenser Hasak

Pilot the dog, Alf Wilson, and Cooper Wilson, 5, both of Marblehead a came to see the mural festival on Friday. Both are related to Al Wilson, who organized the festival.

Spenser Hasak

Vanessa Scrivani, left, and her sister, artist Miss Zukie, work on the mural at City Hall Square during the Beyond Walls Mural Festiavl on Friday.

Spenser Hasak

Cambridge native Caleb Neelon works on his mural on the side of 33 Munroe St. in Lynn on Friday during the Beyond Walls Mural Festival.

Spenser Hasak

Spenser Hasak

Painter Rafael Macia of Dorchester hangs over the bucket of his lift as he primes the wall on Washington Street for the Mural Festival.

Spenser Hasak

From left, Vanessa Scrivani, artist Miss Zukie, artist JPO, and RAW Arts member Michael Aghahowa work on the mural at City Hall Square during the Beyond Walls Mural Festival on Friday.

 

