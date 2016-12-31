Photo Gallery: Swampscott’s First Night festivities

December 31, 2016

SWAMPSCOTT – Town residents are ushering out 2016 and ringing in the New Year with a First Night celebration. The family-friendly event is taking place at Swampscott High School and includes performances by Chinese Acrobat Anna Lee, magician Abrakidabra, and Rainforest Reptile Shows. There is also a photo booth, face painting and crafts taking place in the cafeteria.

The festivities culminate at 5:45 p.m. with a countdown and balloon drop.

Follow itemlive.com for pictures from the First Night celebration.

Photos: Scott Eisen