Peabody man suspected in trafficking operation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Peabody man is one of 15 people suspected in a major heroin and cocaine trafficking operation that stretched across three New England states.

Vladimir Arias, 31, is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin and unlawful use of communication facilities in committing or facilitating the commission of felony controlled substance offenses.

The arrests of Arias and the members of the Valdez Drug Trafficking Organization were based on information developed by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force in an operation dubbed “Operation Triple Play,” a reference to the three Valdez brothers.

The Valdez Drug Trafficking Organization is supposedly run by three brothers, Hector Valdez, 47 and Claudio Valdez, 44, Dominican nationals living in Woonsocket, R.I., and Juan Valdez, 50, a Dominican national living in Milton.

The three brothers, who allegedly re-entered the country after previous convictions of felony drug crimes and deportation, arranged for several shipments of multi-kilograms of heroin and cocaine to be brought from Mexico to stash houses in Cranston and Woonsocket, R.I., according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The drugs were then distributed to mid-level drug dealers and street dealers in the greater Providence and greater Boston areas and in Hartford, Conn., authorities say.

Immigration detainers have been lodged against nine of the defendants charged in the matter, identified as Dominican nationals, most living in the United States with what are alleged to be stolen identities.

During the course of the investigation that began in September 2016 — and as a result of search warrants executed this week — authorities seized nearly 4 kilograms of heroin, 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 2 kilograms of cocaine, 155 grams of crack cocaine, more than 100 pounds of cutting agents, approximately 12 kilograms of powdery substances that have been sent for laboratory analysis, approximately $95,000 in cash and 9 vehicles.