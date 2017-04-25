Peabody is having a ball

April 25, 2017

ITEM FILE PHOTO

Peabody was officially incorporated as a city in 1916.

By ADAM SWIFT

PEABODY — It promises to be a grand old time at the Northshore Mall as the city concludes its yearlong centennial celebration.

The Centennial Grand Ball graces the Northshore Mall in the Nordstrom’s lower wing on Sunday, May 7 from 6:45 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets for the black-tie optional event are $100 each and are available through Thursday at the mayor’s office.

Those attending will feel like they are being transported to the Peabody of 1916, when it was officially incorporated as a city.

“We’re going to transfer the Northshore Mall into an old-fashioned downtown Peabody,” said Tom Gould, city councilor and Centennial Committee member. “All of the storefronts will have historic photographs in them, and some will even have 15-foot by 25-foot canvasses with old-fashioned pictures of the downtown.”

To complete the look of the Peabody of a century ago, Gould said some of the store windows will even have their display mannequins dressed in the height of 1916 fashion.

“The Centennial Ball is the final event in our yearlong celebration of Peabody’s 100th birthday,” said Mayor Edward A. Bettencourt Jr. “What better way to close out the festivities than with an evening of dining, dancing, and regalia? They will be talking about this party for years to come — at least until the Bicentennial Ball.”

The event will feature dining and dancing as well as some surprise appearances and events from special guests. The Centennial Grand Ball will feature live music from the Beantown Swing Orchestra and guests will be treated to hot hors d’oeuvres during a pre-dinner cocktail hour.

Just like the big-time awards shows and glitzy celebrations, guests will arrive to the ball on a red carpet, and Peabody Access Television will be interviewing and filming all the fashionable folks making their way in.

The Centennial Ball is the culmination of a year-long celebration that also included the Centennial Parade and the city’s first fireworks celebration in decades last summer.

Gould said he hopes to see the momentum built up by the celebrations continue.

“There has been a lot of culture and great downtown events, from pop-up pubs and ice bars to the new Northeast Arc black box theater, and we hope that continues and that people think about Peabody,” said Gould.