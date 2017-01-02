Peabody builds efficiency

January 2, 2017

ITEM FILE PHOTO

Peabody City Hall.

By LEAH DEARBORN

PEABODY — In an effort to simplify the bureaucratic process and improve efficiency, the city is establishing a separate building department, said Christopher Ryder, chief of staff for Mayor Edward A. Bettencourt Jr.

Ryder said the newly established department previously fell under the broader umbrella of the community development department, but now will be under Building Commissioner Albert Talarico with a standalone budget. All other operations within the department will remain unchanged.

“The Building Commissioner shall be appointed by the mayor, subject to confirmation by the City Council, for a term of one year,” said a public notice published by City Council.

The adjustments are small, but Ryder said they will help increase efficiency.

“It’s more in line with state standards,” said Ryder. “The mayor feels it will help to streamline the department.”

Ryder said he couldn’t comment on why there wasn’t a standalone building department in place before Bettencourt became mayor in 2012. He said the changes have already gone into effect, just in time for the new year.

According to the official City of Peabody website, the building department is mandated to ensure the safety and welfare of the general public through the enforcement of all state building codes and local ordinances.