Patriots fans share game-day superstitions

February 2, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY KATIE MORRISON

Al Jackson and his dog, Krypto, both in Patriots jerseys on Feb. 1, are ready for the big game.

By STEVE KRAUSE

When the Patriots kick off Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Lynnfield’s Jane Dempsey Adams might not even be home. She may be on her way to Rhode Island.

But Lynn’s Al Jackson knows where he’ll be: In his favorite chair — the one in which no one else can sit once the Patriots game begins.

They are two among countless fans who are convinced their rituals and superstitions are crucial to Patriots’ wins during the season — and especially Sunday.

Some, like Swampscott’s Tom Driscoll, are almost intentionally pessimistic.

“I fully analyze how the Patriots could lose and how uneasy I feel about their chances to win,” said Driscoll, the clerk of courts in Essex County. “Then, I tell my two sons if they’re here, or text them just before kickoff. They berate me.

“And then, when the game is comfortably in control by the Pats, I announced that I knew they had this game in the bag.”

Others are slaves to other rituals.

“We never leave the house,” said Lynn’s Karyann Milonopoulos. “We wear the same shirts, pants, socks, earrings … sit in the same spot, and only certain people can come over.”

Says Salem’s Clare Giuffrida, “I stress-eat on the couch, by myself, wearing the same pants and shirt I wore for the 2001 Super Bowl win.”

These superstitions are not always football-related, either.

“My husband won’t let me take down the rest of our holiday lights — superstitious — as we always put them on during the game,” said Carol Dullea.

Adams might have the most unusual ritual of them all. She doesn’t watch. That’s not by choice.

“I am asked not to watch the game,” she says. “Bill (her husband, who is a former offensive lineman for the Buffalo Bills), and my sister Patti asked me not to watch the Super Bowl specifically with them because every time I do, they lose.”

She says that started in 2008 when the Patriots lost to the New York Giants and ruined their perfect season.

And it’s just grown from there.

“I think I only watched two games this year,” she said. “One was the Buffalo game they lost, and the other was the Seattle game.”

That was the only other game the Patriots lost this season.

“We had a lot of people over,” she said. “There was food all over the place, and they started losing. Patti said ‘you have to get out of here.’ I said, ‘what are you talking about?’ She said, “every time you watch, this is what happens.’”

“So I went into the laundry room and fiddled around, did a few things, and they decided I was not far enough away. So I went upstairs and they kept texting me the score.”

Jackson, a former boys soccer coach at St. Mary’s, has “a nice, leather recliner couch, and I have my corner.

“My wife and I have company on Super Bowl Sunday, and we put a sign on the couch saying no one can sit there. This is my seat.

“When I sit in it, we win,” he said.

All the time?

“This is the Patriots,” Jackson said. “They don’t lose very often.”

But when they do?

“Nobody’s perfect,” he said. “I just brush it off as something was wrong that day. The stars didn’t align properly. Maybe Belichick wasn’t angry enough that week or something.”

Jackson believes he’s entitled to be a little superstitious about the Patriots — and a little bit proud of them as well.

“I remember that 1-15 season they had (in 1990),” he said. “I sat in the pouring rain the last game of the season. So I say for the past 20 seasons, we’ve been blessed. We have nothing to complain about. This has been quite a ride.”

Sunday, about the only choice for Jackson, a football and hockey player at Lynn Classical, will be which shirt to wear.

“It’ll either by my (Tom) Brady shirt or my John Hannah shirt,” he said. “When I go to the game, it’ almost always Hog Hannah. He’s the greatest Patriot ever not named Brady. I used to sit by myself in Section 208 just to watch him. That was a great football team too. We just could never get over the hump.”

Football runs through Adams’ family. Her brother, Dave Dempsey, coached at Lynn Classical; and her husband, Bill, not only played in the pros, but later coached at Lynnfield High.

“He was superstitious then, too,” she said. “If they won, he’d wear the same thing every week.

“For a while, he didn’t watch on TV much,” she said. “He was more wrapped up in his own games. But since he stopped coaching, he’s gotten back into it.”

A Swampscott High contemporary of Dick Jauron, Adams says the two have rekindled their friendship. Now that Jauron has returned to the area his interest has even deepened.

“And,” she said, “somehow he thinks I have some power over what’s going on.”

She’s not sure she’ll even be home Sunday.

“I have to be in Rhode Island for work (FCM Travel Solutions), so I just may go down Sunday and rent a room in a hotel,” she said.

“I probably won’t even watch,” she said. “I’m sure someone, Bill, or someone, will text me scores.”