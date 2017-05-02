Online plant sale to help river restoration

May 2, 2017

By BRIDGET TURCOTTE

SAUGUS — The Saugus River Watershed Council is having an online plant sale to benefit river restoration and environmental education programs.

The Gardens in Bloom fundraiser can be accessed on the organization’s homepage at www.saugusriver.org. Shoppers can choose from 18 perennial and annual plants and spring bulb packages from Dutch Mill Bulbs.

Half of the profit from each plant sold will go to the council, which works to protect and restore the natural resources of the Saugus River Watershed.

The council chose plants with a variety of colors. Hanging strawberry plants, everbearing strawberry plants, tiger lily flower bulbs, lavender astilbe plant, stella d’oro daylilies, bleeding hearts, hosta plants, and jaguar flower bulbs are just a few of the options.

Each will cost $10.

Shipping costs will be based on the number of packages. A flat fee of $10 will cover the cost of shipping one to four plants; $12 for five to 10 plants; $12 for 11 to 17 plants, $16 for 18 to 24, and free ground shipping for 25 or more.

Bridget Turcotte can be reached at bturcotte@itemlive.com. Follow her on Twitter @BridgetTurcotte