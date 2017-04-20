Now open on Boston St.

April 20, 2017

On April 18, Andy’s Restaurant opened for business. Located at 30 Boston Street, within the Brookside Plaza, Andy’s is serving breakfast and lunch. Owned and operated by Ardian and Albana Macorri, a family that has been turning out sensational food for over 20 years. Come visit Andy’s located at 30 Boston Street and enjoy a relaxing atmosphere and the freshest food, cooked to perfection.

When asked about this new venture Ardian (Andy) answered this way, “opening a restaurant of my own, has been a dream of mine for many years. I’m nervous and excited at the same time. I want to serve the highest quality food at affordable prices. I want people to leave full and happy.”

Check out some of Andy’s favorite dishes:

Breakfast

Meat Lovers Omelette: $9.99

Bacon, sausage, kielbasa, ham, and cheese

Bomblet: $9.99

House marinated steak tips, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese

Andy’s special Omelette: $10.00

6 egg whites, house marinated steak tips, fresh baby spinach, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese

Irish Eggs Benedict: $8.99

Includes homemade corned beef hash

California Eggs Benedict: $8.99

Includes avacado and sliced tomato

Blueberry or Strawberry Waffle: $6.99

Fireking Cinnamon French Toast: $7.50

Breakfast Wrap: $6.50

2 scrambled eggs with green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese and salsa and wrapped in warm flour tortilla

Lunch

Soups of the Day: $2.99 Cup – $4.99 Bowl

Salads

All salads served with your choice of dressing: House, Creamy Italian, Caesar, or Blue Cheese. All salads include pita bread.

Garden: $6.50

Caesar: $7.50

Chicken Kabob: $9.50

Buffalo Chicken Wedge Salad: $9.50

Boneless Chicken fingers over an iceberg wedge topped with tomato, onion, bacon bits and blue cheese

Wraps

All wraps are wrapped in a flour tortilla with choice of french fries, spicy fries or cole slaw

Chicken Kabob Wrap: $7.99

Mediterranean Wrap: $8.50

Grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, olive, and feta cheese

For additional information please visit our web site at andysbreakfastandlunch.com or call 781-842-8049.