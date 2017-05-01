No sign of woman believed behind threats

May 1, 2017

PHOTO FROM THE BURLINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Pictured is Sarah Curran, the woman believed to have made internet threats.

PEABODY — Local police are searching for a woman who allegedly made internet threats to shoot a random person.

Sarah Curran was reportedly driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with Massachusetts plates 491VE1. Anyone who sees the vehicle should call 911 immediately.

Burlington schools were placed on lockdown early Monday afternoon after Merrimack, N.H. police contacted them about a potential online threat by Curran.

The lockdown was lifted shortly afterward, according to Burlington police, when it was determined she was not in the area.

A further ping of Curran’s phone indicated that she may have been in Peabody, but according to Peabody scanner reports, the area was checked and the information was unfounded.