No sign in Peabody of woman who threatened to shoot random person

May 1, 2017

PHOTO VIA BURLINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT



PEABODY — Local police are searching for a woman who allegedly made Internet threats to shoot a random person.

Sarah Curran was reportedly driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with the Massachusetts plates 491VE1. Anyone who sees the vehicle should call 911 immediately.

Burlington schools were placed on lockdown earlier Monday afternoon after Merrimack, NH police contacted them about a potential online threat made by Curran. The lockdown was lifted shortly after, according to Burlington Police, after it was determined that she was not in the area.

A further ping of Curran’s phone indicated that she may have been in Peabody, but according to Peabody scanner reports, the area was checked and that information was unfounded.