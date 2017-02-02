Nahant checking for leaks

February 2, 2017

NAHANT — Residents who notice red bags covering fire hydrants should not be alarmed, according to the Department of Public Works.

The DPW is performing leak detection services on the town’s hydrants. The work is being completed by Liston Utility Services, a Stoneham-based leak detection company and is expected to take several days to complete.

Interim DPW Superintendent Dennis Ball said the work is considered routine maintenance and residents will not be affected.

“We’re not running water. We’re just trying to determine whether or not there are any water leaks in the system,” he said. “How they do that is they listen for running water and they use hydrants as their markers or listening posts.”

The department last completed a leak detection project in 2015 and discovered three leaks, Ball said.

“That’s why we’re doing it,” he said. “You could have leaks and not know it. We’re not shutting down systems, we’re not flushing systems, we’re not discoloring anyone’s water.”

Bridget Turcotte can be reached at bturcotte@itemlive.com. Follow her on Twitter @BridgetTurcotte