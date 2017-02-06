Moulton wins ‘day of service’ football bet

February 6, 2017

Civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis may soon be on his way to Massachusetts after losing a sporting wager with Rep. Seth Moulton.

Moulton sent a short video to Lewis via Twitter before Super Bowl 51 with a friendly proposition.

“Congressman Lewis, I challenge you to a day of service in my district if the Pats do their job and send the Atlanta Falcons home. I look forward to seeing you in Massachusetts,” said Moulton.

“Challenge accepted. #RiseUp,” responded Lewis.

Since the Patriot’s win on Sunday night, Moulton has since tweeted about Lewis signing a Life Magazine cover photo for him, on which he wrote, “Keep the faith.”

“Today we did in @Patriots Nation!!” tweeted Moulton.