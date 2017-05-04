Moulton rips ‘terrible’ health care bill

May 4, 2017

U.S. Rep Seth Moulton is pictured in a file photo.

By THOMAS GRILLO

All nine Democratic Massachusetts congressmen voted against the GOP’s bill to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, but President Donald Trump muscled the health care bill through the House Thursday.

“It’s a terrible bill,” U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) told The Item. “It takes away health care from millions of Americans, gives a tax cut to the wealthy, shifts the tax burden onto middle class families and worsens the deficit.”

Trump’s victory comes six weeks after the Republicans failed to pass the measure amid disagreements with the White House that sank the measure.

The legislation passed the House by a 217-213 vote, as all voting Democrats and 20 mostly moderate Republican holdouts voted no. A defeat would have been politically devastating for Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, (R-Wisconsin).

The bill now faces an uncertain fate in the Senate, where even GOP lawmakers say major changes are likely.

Republicans have promised to erase President Barack Obama’s law since its 2010 enactment. But this year, with a Republican in the White House and control of both houses in Congress, is their first real chance to deliver. But polls have shown a public distaste for the repeal effort, instilling fear among Republicans who could pay a price in next year’s congressional elections.

The bill would eliminate tax penalties of the law which has charged people who don’t buy coverage and it erases tax increases in the Affordable Care Act on higher-earning people and the health industry. It cuts the Medicaid program for low-income people and allows states to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients. It transforms Obama’s subsidies for millions buying insurance based on people’s incomes and premium costs into tax credits that rise with consumers’ ages.

It would retain Obama’s requirement that family policies cover grown children until age 26.

But states could get federal waivers freeing insurers from other Obama coverage requirements including charging people with pre-existing illnesses higher rates than healthy customers, boost prices for older consumers to whatever they wish and ignore the mandate that they cover specified services like pregnancy care.

The bill would block federal payments to Planned Parenthood for a year, considered a triumph by many anti-abortion Republicans.

U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy (D-Mass.) said he was disappointed in the vote.

“TrumpCare codifies a worldview that divides America by fate and fortune,” Kennedy said in a statement. “A worldview that scapegoats the struggling and suffering and that see illness as inadequacy. The ultimate test of our country’s character is not the power we give the strong, but the strength we give the weak.”

Material from Associated Press contributed to this report.