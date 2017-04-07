Mortgage firm cashes in on Lynn condo sale

April 7, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY OWEN O’ROURKE

Cesar Santana says he was scammed by a mortgage company.

By THOMAS GRILLO

LYNN — Cesar Santana thought he hit the lottery.

In January, the 45-year-old security officer at the Transportation Security Administration found a buyer for his three-bedroom condominium on Collins Street for $160,000.

Not bad, considering he paid about $52,000 for the five-room unit six years ago.

But Santana was in for a surprise.

While the closing documents reflected a profit of $101,825 after paying off his $45,000 mortgage and closing costs, Santana’s lawyer delivered bad news: the mortgage holder would receive nearly $76,000 in fees.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “That would leave me with just $26,000. I wouldn’t even have enough money to move anywhere with that.”

Santana’s troubles began in 2005 when he borrowed $186,547 from Beneficial Massachusetts Inc., to buy the 1,185-square-foot condo. Terms of the 30-year loan called for low payments in the first two years and higher payments for the rest.

“At first, my payments were $900 per month and then they ballooned to $1,300,” he said. “We couldn’t afford it, stopped paying the loan and went into foreclosure.”

He tried to find a traditional lender to bail him out, but didn’t qualify. Later, Santana was referred to Boston-based NSP Residential LLC, an affiliate of Aura Mortgage Advisors LLC and Boston Community Capital, who offered a program that would buy the condo out of foreclosure and provide him a home loan at 6 percent.

NSP paid $38,300 for the property in January of 2011. The same day, the firm sold it to Santana for $51,675, pocketing more than $13,000 in profit.

But Santana, who did not have a lawyer examine the closing documents, failed to see the promissory note calls for a 74.3 percent fee dubbed the “lender’s share” upon a future sale.

“I couldn’t get a standard mortgage at any bank, they were going to foreclose and this was the only place that would help,” he said. “I figured there would be some fee, but not 75 percent.”

While Santana said he tried to negotiate a deal with Aura Mortgage where he would be willing to pay them $35,000, but they refused.

“They did offer to pay the closing costs of about $5,000, but would not budge on the 75 percent,” he said.

Sharon Shepard, Aura’s chief operating officer, declined to be interviewed. She referred the call to Jessica Brooks, the company’s spokeswoman, who could not be reached for comment.

Thomas Grillo can be reached at tgrillo@itemlive.com.